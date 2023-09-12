Beyond Lithium Provides Exploration Update at Multiple Lithium Projects

Seven Additional Projects Moving to Phase 2 Exploration

HIGHLIGHTS

Phase 1 Exploration Highlights

Completed on five additional properties in the Wabigoon-English River District totalling 22,002 hectares: Linklater Lake, Tennant Lake, Sollas Lake, Superb Lake, and Maytham Lake.

Collected a total of 160 samples on these five properties and have received completed assays for Superb Lake (2,054 ha) and Maytham Lake (7,400 ha).

Superb Lake property assays show elevated lithium and cesium on trend with Rock Edge Resources Ltd.'s (CSE: REDG) spodumene bearing pegmatites.

Phase 1 exploration is ongoing in the Root Lake area including the Peggy Group (7,410 ha), Root Lake North (1,322 ha), and McKenzie Bay (6,186 ha) properties which are next to Green Technology Metals' (ASX: GT1) Root-McComb Lithium projects.

Phase 2 Exploration Highlights

Seven additional projects moving to Phase 2 exploration, for a total of 17 projects.

Recent exploration at the Cosgrave Lake project identified zonation around the AG pluton discovery. Also 71 additional samples were collected, and 55 new pegmatites were mapped.

Follow up programs are planned for the Webb East (2,955 ha), Webb West (624 ha), Gullwing-Tot (645 ha), Satellite (1,287 ha), and Laval (1,042 ha) properties in the Dryden area which are next to Critical Resources Ltd.'s (ASX: CRR) Mavis Lake Lithium project.

Winnipeg, September 12, 2023 - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to provide an exploration update on several of its 64 lithium exploration projects located in Ontario.

Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond Lithium commented: "We have covered much ground since we started the exploration program back in May on our 64 properties which cover over 150,000 hectares. We have now collected over 933 samples and received results for over 680 of those. Compilation of these results and detailed mapping is ongoing and the results will help guide the next phase of 2023 our exploration program which will include drilling in the fall."

Mr. Frame added: "We are seeing encouraging results in various areas, including in northwest Ontario where I will be joining our technical team for a site visit from September 16th to 19th. An additional update to shareholders is planned for next week, which update will contain further assay results."

Phase 1 Exploration Update

Phase 1 exploration in the Wabigoon-English River District is now completed and covered an area totalling 22,002 ha. The projects in that area include Linklater Lake, Tennant Lake, Sollas Lake, Superb, and Maytham Lake.

In addition, the Phase 1 exploration program in the Root Lake area has resumed after being delayed by forest fires earlier this field season. Properties in the area include the Peggy Group (7,410 ha), Root Lake North (1,322 ha), and McKenzie Bay (6,186 ha), all of which are close to Green Technology Metals' (ASX: GT1) Root-McComb Lithium projects.

The Wabigoon-English River boundary zone has been known for rare-element mineralization with over a 130 km strike length between Linklater Lake to Superb Lake near Nakina. Rare-element mineralization in this region has not been investigated in detail since the 1950s apart from the Superb Lake spodumene pegmatite that is now being explored by Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (CSE: REDG) and the Seymour Lake Lithium deposit owned by Green Technology Metals (ASX: GT1) (Stott and Parker 1997).

Figure 1 Beyond Lithium Projects along the Wabigoon-English River Boundary Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/180324_ff75f39a9423883d_004full.jpg

Beyond Lithium collected 30 samples from the Superb Lake project and 33 samples from the Maytham Lake project as part of its Phase 1 exploration program. Assays from the 30 samples at the Superb Lake project show local clusters of elevated lithium near contact between a granitic intrusive body and metavolcanic host rocks following a similar overall trend as the spodumene bearing pegmatites identified by Rock Edge Resources Ltd.'s (CSE: REDG) at their Superb Lake Project (Figure 2). The 33 samples from the Maytham Lake Project also show local clusters of elevated lithium near contact between the granitic intrusive body and metavolcanic host rocks (Figure 2).



Figure 2 Elevated lithium Follow Up Targets at the Superb and the Maytham Projects on Trend of Superb Lake Spodumene Pegmatite Trend (CSE: REDG)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/180324_ff75f39a9423883d_005full.jpg

Beyond Lithium is planning to perform a Phase 2 exploration up program on the Superb Lake and the Maytham projects because of the elevated and fractionated geochemical background established from the Phase 1 program. Also, this area is in the vicinity of a fertile pluton confirmed by the 26 samples collected by Tindle, A.G., Selway, J.B. and Breaks, F.W. in 2006 with an average A/CNK of 1.2. A/CNK molecular ratio [Al2O3/(CaO + Na2O + K2O)] which is commonly used to indicate whether a sample or a stock/pluton is mildly peraluminous (A/CNK = 1.0 to 1.1) or strongly peraluminous (A/CNK > 1.2).

The higher the A/CNK ratio, the higher the aluminum content and the greater the abundance of aluminum-rich minerals, such as garnet and muscovite which are the more common minerals in a fertile pluton. In short, barren granites will have a low A/CNK ratio, fertile granites will have a moderate A/CNK ratio and rare-element pegmatites will have a high A/CNK (Breaks 2006). In this case, a 1.2 average A/CNK is considered in the vicinity of a strongly peraluminous fertile pluton.

Figure 3 Beyond Lithium Projects in the Root Lake Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/180324_ff75f39a9423883d_006full.jpg

Beyond Lithium has completed the Phase 1 exploration program on the five projects in the Dryden area which include the Webb East (2,955 ha), Webb West (624 ha), Gullwing-Tot (645 ha), Satellite (1,287 ha), and Laval (1,042 ha) projects which neighbor Critical Resources Ltd.'s (ASX: CRR) Mavis Lake Lithium project. Some of the pegmatites mapped on Beyond Lithium's projects suggest a similar orientation with the Tot Lake and the Gullwing Lake Pegmatite Groups that are currently being explored by Critical Resources Ltd.

This area is intruded by a couple of parental batholiths including the Ghost Lake batholith and the Gullwing Lake batholith. A few fertile plutons are most likely evolved from these two batholiths including the Zealand stock, the Coates Bay stock, the Hughes Creek pluton, and the Laval Lake stock. These fertile plutons in the area are associated with several well-defined lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite groups.

Because these five projects are situated in a highly mineralized area that is supported by the Phase 1 field data, Beyond Lithium has planned a Phase 2 follow up program on these five projects to further define their LCT mineralization potential.

Figure 4 Beyond Lithium Projects in the Dryden Area Next to Critical Resources Ltd.'s (ASX: CRR) Mavis Lake Lithium Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/180324_ff75f39a9423883d_007full.jpg

Phase 2 Exploration Update

Figure 5 Updated Cosgrave Lake Project Geology with Defined Beryl and Green Muscovite Zonation and Multiple of Pegmatite Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/180324_ff75f39a9423883d_008full.jpg

The Phase 2 program at the Cosgrave Lake project has been in progress since the recent discovery of the fertile Allen Graeme ("AG") pluton (see Beyond Lithium's press release on Aug 1, 2023). Thus far, the Phase 2 program has defined the zonation around the AG pluton including the border zone, the beryl zone, and the green muscovite zone as most LCT pegmatite are concentrically, but irregularly, zoned (Bradley 2016).

The recognition of these different zones furthermore supports the exploration direction to be northeast to northeast-east aligning with local elevated lithium and cesium values and the orientation of the pegmatite zones. In the Phase 2 program, 71 additional samples and 55 new pegmatites have been collected and mapped around the AG pluton.

These pegmatite zones outlined in blue in Figure 5 largely host clusters of pegmatites ranging from 1 to 2 m wide to local blowouts of up to 40 to 60 m wide. These pegmatite zone generally trends subparallel to the regional batholith-metasedimentary contact. This contact structure orientation is the preferential orientation for fluid pathway for the formation and fractionation of LCT pegmatites in this area as most LCT pegmatites deposits in the world have some sort of structural control for their formation.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All collected rock samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed at site. Sample bags were then put in rice bags and kept securely before being sent by road transport or delivered by the crew supervisor to SGS's preparation facility in Red Lake or Sudbury, Ontario, for sample preparation. Pulps are analyzed at the SGS facility in Burnaby, BC. All samples are analyzed with Four-Acid Digestion/Combined ICP-AES/MS package (49 elements). The QA/QC protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials, in this case high concentration and low concentration certified OREAS and CDN lithium standards to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

Beyond Lithium currently has 28,259,658 common shares outstanding.

