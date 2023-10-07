ExGen Announces Dennis Thomas Resigns as a Director

VANCOUVER, Oct. 06, 2023 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG / OTC: BXXRF) ("ExGen" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Dennis Thomas has resigned as a director of the Company effective October 6th, 2023 in order to pursue personal interests. Mr. Thomas has been a director of the Company since September, 2013 when ExGen first obtained its interest in the Empire Mine Project in Custer County, Idaho, USA. Mr. Thomas is currently a member of the advisory board of Phoenix Copper Limited, ExGen's partner in the development of the Empire Mine Project. ExGen owns 20%, and Phoenix owns 80%, of Konnex Resources, Inc. which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.

Jason Riley, the President and CEO of ExGen commented, "On behalf of the board and our shareholders, I would like to thank Dennis for all of his years of dedication and tireless efforts as a director of the Company. We look forward to continuing to work with Dennis and the entire team on the Empire Mine Project."

About ExGen Resources Inc.

ExGen is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

