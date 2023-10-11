Quebec Precious Metals Starts Prospecting on High Priority Lithium Targets, James Bay, Quebec

MONTREAL, October 11, 2023 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:QPM)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) (" QPM " or the " Corporation ") announces that it has started its prospecting program on high priority lithium targets at all its exploration projects (1,298 claims covering 676 km 2 , 100% owned) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec.

The prospecting work follows the identification of high priority targets as part of a study performed by ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. (" ALS GoldSpot ", see press release of August 22, 2023 ). This work includes sampling of all outcropping pegmatites located at a distance of approximately 8 km or more from Harfang Exploration Inc.'s discovery announced on September 13, 2023 of spodumene (lithium) in pegmatite dykes at Serpent-Radisson.

"We are excited to be in the field and carry out surface sampling of pegmatites. We have made considerable efforts to identify the most prospective targets with the aim of making significant lithium discoveries" commented Normand Champigny, CEO.

The work is being carried out by an experienced team of professionals of GeoVector Management Inc, based in Nepean, Ontario and with the guidance of ALS GoldSpot.

QPM is planning to collect several hundred samples on its projects. The drilling campaign for gold at Sakami is scheduled to begin in November.

Qualified Person

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has prepared and reviewed the content of this press release.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is primarily focused on advancing its Sakami gold project, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Eleonore gold mine. In addition the Company holds a 68% interest in the Kipawa/Zeus rare earths project located near Temiscaming, Quebec. This is the only rare earths project in North America which has a fully completed feasibility study.

For more information please contact:

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)

accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791764/quebec-precious-metals-starts-prospecting-on-high-priority-lithium-targets-james-bay-quebec