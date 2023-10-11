TRU Publishes Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for Golden Rose and Commences Fall Exploration Program

TORONTO, October 11, 2023 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report") for its Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose" or the "Project") in Central Newfoundland. The Technical Report was prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") and Terrane Geoscience Inc. ("Terrane") and is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Rose Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada" with an effective date of October 11, 2023. The Technical Report can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

The purpose of the Technical Report is to consolidate all of TRU's exploration and drilling activities completed at Golden Rose since acquiring the Project in early 2021, including high-grade discoveries of gold, copper, and silver at multiple new targets, and to provide recommendations for future exploration and development of the Project.

Exploration Update

TRU is also pleased to announce it has recently commenced a fall exploration program at Golden Rose, focused on cost-effectively growing its pipeline of gold and critical minerals prospects and producing additional drill-ready targets. The program will include prospecting, grab (rock) sampling, and reconnaissance soil sampling over interpreted precious and base metal anomalies determined through historical data compilation, and recent ground geophysics and remote sensing programs. Many of the planned target areas have had limited exploration to date.

Paul Ténière, TRU's Vice President of Exploration commented, "We are very pleased to have filed an up-to-date NI 43-101 Technical Report for Golden Rose. This is the culmination of several months of work by our technical team and independent Qualified Persons to compile the extensive exploration and drilling work completed by TRU since 2021. The Technical Report also includes the results from our recent trenching and channel sampling work at Mark's Pond and prospecting and sampling work targeting new gold and critical minerals targets along the Cape Ray-Valentine Lake Shear Zone. I would like to thank our team, APEX, and Terrane for their meticulous work and continued technical support as we advance the Project. We encourage our mining and capital markets colleagues to review the Technical Report for a deeper dive on the significant discovery potential unfolding at Golden Rose."

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for TRU, and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at the Golden Rose Project.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including a recently discovered 20 km district-scale structure, and an additional 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploration plans at Golden Rose. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Golden Rose and the Company's exploration and drilling programs and results that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Golden Rose; the exploration potential of Golden Rose and the nature and style of mineralization at Golden Rose; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in precious metals prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: TRU Precious Metals Corp.

