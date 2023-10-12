Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Discovers High-Grade Copper Boulder-Train With Assays up to 13.3% Cu and Possible Porphyry Type Alteration Nearby

Toronto, October 12, 2023 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has discovered a train of mineralized boulders with high-grade copper +/- gold values in an area adjacent to the Company's Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend of southern Nevada. Sixteen new claims have been staked to cover the probable source area of these boulders as well as six more claims over old workings at another site.

HIGHLIGHTS

Nine mineralized boulders were sampled along a 300-metre-long stretch of a dry stream bed. Copper values range from 0.73% to 13.3% Cu, and average 5.03% Cu (see Photo #1, Table 1).

One of the nine samples consists largely of magnetite, a common component of veins in many porphyry copper and skarn systems, and this sample assayed 12.7 g/t Au. The remaining eight samples assayed 0.08 to 2.49 g/t Au and average 0.94 g/t Au.

The mineralized samples were first located near several outcrops of locally pyritic basalt and numerous large boulders with strong epidote alteration very similar to that seen in many porphyry copper and/or skarn alteration zones (see Photo #2).

The upstream limit of the mineralized boulders located to date is coincident with a >300 m wide sericite anomaly, visible on Short Wave Infrared satellite imagery, which may be reflective of alteration associated with the mineralized system.

Several of the samples also contain unusually high levels of vanadium (up to 685 ppm V) and uranium (up to 402 ppm U).

"This latest discovery of a very high-grade Cu-Au boulder train adjacent to apparent porphyry-type alteration is a major step forward for the Kinkaid project," stated John Biczok, VP, Exploration. "There is already one suspected buried porphyry system on the original Kinkaid claims as well as a group of skarn deposits thought to overlie another magmatic system (See Romios Press Releases June 16, 2023 & July 31, 2023). The combination of numerous copper-rich boulders and the nearby porphyry-style alteration suggests that we may have a significant target close to surface on these new claims."

A follow-up program of detailed mapping and sampling is planned for the fall months on both the new claims and the original Kinkaid claim block.

"This very exciting new discovery, along with so many other occurrences discovered by Romios on the Kinkaid property, illustrates how cost-effective exploration can be done on the Company's Nevada projects," stated Stephen Burega, CEO of Romios. He added, "our crews are able to reach underexplored areas by Jeep and on foot and come up with exciting new discoveries with real potential. We are looking forward to following up on this latest find in the next 2 months."

Table 1: Copper, gold, silver, uranium and vanadium assay results

SAMPLE # Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t U ppm V ppm K409245 0.77% 0.25 2.0 7.5 69 K409246 0.73% 0.08 3.9 3.7 30 K409248 1.35% 0.08 3.3 25.2 107 K409249 2.55% 2.36 2.3 113.5 207 K409251 1.48% 12.70 1.9 55.3 371 K409252 13.00% 0.47 0.4 17.7 277 K409253 6.52% 2.49 1.6 402.0 685 K409254 13.30% 0.28 0.4 12.5 257 K409255 5.69% 1.51 17.9 134.5 141

Photo 1: One of the 9 copper-rich boulders sampled on the new claims. Assayed 2.5% Cu, 2.4 g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/183747_97cd0ac944af7bd3_002full.jpg

Photo 2: One of many large boulders in the area exhibiting strong porphyry/skarn type alteration

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/183747_97cd0ac944af7bd3_003full.jpg

Background

The Kinkaid property now consists of 131 claims, covering approximately 11.0 sq km, located 18 km east of the town of Hawthorne where the prolific Walker Lane trend overlaps the southern edge of the mineral-rich Basin and Range geological province.

For more information, please click here for Romios' website.

QA/QC

All samples were submitted to the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada for assay. As a matter of procedure, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented in the form of blanks and Certified Reference Material standards at every 10th position in the sample series. The assay results of these standards and blanks were within the acceptable ranges.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings, and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

