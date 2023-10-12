Basin Uranium Announces Closing of Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, October 12, 2023 - Basin Uranium Corp. (CSE: NCLR) (OTC Pink: BURCF) (FSE: 6NP) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on September 18, 2023, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of 5,416,667 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $650,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 30 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for advancement of its United States property portfolio and general corporate and working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees in the amount of $2,580 and issued 102,273 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain eligible arm's length finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share (a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.25 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of 30 months from the date of issuance.

The subscribers in the Offering included a director and officer of the Company (the "Insider") who subscribed for 100,000 Units. The issuance of Units to the Insider constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemption from valuation requirement and minority approval pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, for the insider participation in the Offering, as the Units do not represent more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Basin Uranium

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company has two advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord project in South Dakota and the Wray Mesa project in southeastern Utah, both of which have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world class Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

