Sunday Creek Mineralised Footprint Extended To 8 km and Remains Open High Grades Include 0.5 m @ 15.7 g/t, 0.3 m @ 19.4 g/t Gold Mineralization Style Same as Main Zone

VANCOUVER, October 12, 2023 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces results from 12 diamond drill holes for 2,367 m from regional drilling located between 4 km and 8 km along the same mineralized structure as the main drill area at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria (Figure 1). The drilled mineralized footprint at Sunday Creek has now been extended for more than 8 km in east-west strike representing an 8-fold increase.

Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Four rigs continue to drill in the main drill area where 21 holes (SDDSC079-99) are currently being geologically processed and chemically analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC092, 97A, 100, 101) in drill progress (Figure 5).

Highlights:

The drilled footprint at Sunday Creek now extends for 8 km and remains open, representing an 8-fold increase in the previously drilled host to gold mineralization, demonstrating the district scale opportunities that exist for the project.

High grade gold, with anomalous and broad (150 m) mineralized halo discovered in first drill holes ever drilled outside main drill area.

Highlights include: SDDLV003: 0.5 m @ 15.7 g/t Au from 87.0 m (including visible gold) SDDLV004: 0.3 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 73.4 m and 0.3 m @ 19.4 g/t Au from 100.7 m

Mineralization is the same style as the Sunday Creek main zone.

Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$74.1 million (C$64.6 million) based on SXG's closing price on October 11, 2023 AEST.

Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "Today's results from SXG's 100% owned Sunday Creek project confirms the proof of concept that the property is host to an extensive mineralized trend with significant upside beyond the excellent results the company has been producing at its main drill area 8 km to the southwest.

"The results released today are commensurate with the very early drilling undertaken in what is now the core drill area at Sunday Creek and adds another layer of confidence, in our opinion, that the project is one of the best new discoveries in the market today.

"SXG's focus returns to the main drill area where they have a further 22,000 m of drilling to go in their fully funded and permitted drill campaign to April 2024. We look forward to further exceptional results from Sunday Creek."

Results Discussion

A total of 12 holes for 2,367 m were completed at the Leviathan, Consols and Tonstal historic mining areas, located 5.0 km, 6.9 km and 7.9 km along strike respectively from the most westerly end of main project area (Figure 2). All holes hit anomalous gold, except SDDTS002 which hit an underground historic stopped out area. These prospects are all contained within EL6163 that is 100% owned by SXG.

Mineralization is the style same as Sunday Creek main zone with disseminated arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization in NW-oriented veins that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely bleached, sericite-albitic siltstones, and sericite-carbonate-albite altered dyke rocks (the "host"). When looked at from above, in plan view, the host resembles the side rails of a ladder, where the mineralized veins are the rungs. The host was intersected across the three drill areas that range from 50 m - 75 m wide. No significant antimony was intersected, and arsenic appears more common than in the main zone, perhaps suggesting drilling has tested a deeper level of the epizonal system in regional drilling.

Leviathan

Four holes for 567.8 m were drilled at Leviathan (Figure 3). Two intersected high-grade gold with visible gold noted in SDDLV003. Highlights included:

SDDLV001: 20.0 m @ 0.2 g/t Au from 43.0 m

SDDLV002: 0.9 m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 47.7 m

SDDLV002: 4.8 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 66.0 m

SDDLV003: 1.4 m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 71.4 m, including 0.8 m @ 1.9 g/t Au from 71.4 m

SDDLV003: 7.0 m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 85.0 m including 0.5 m @ 15.7 g/t Au from 87.0 m

SDDLV004: 0.3 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 73.4 m and 0.3 m @ 19.4 g/t Au from 100.7 m

Tonstal

Seven holes for 1,598.6 m were drilled at Tonstal (Figure 4). Drill hole SDDTS002 missed the mineralized host as it intersected an old stope with wooden support mined during from the early 1900's, located 90 m vertically below surface in drillhole SDDTS002 (from 103.0 m to 107.6 m). This suggests further high grades at depth remain to be found.

SDDTS001: 2.8 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 99.4 m including 0.8 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 99.4 m

SDDTS003: 4.8 m @ 0.2 g/t Au from 99.9 m

SDDTS004A: 5.1 m @ 0.2 g/t Au from 133.6 m

SDDTS005A: 0.4 m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 170.0 m

SDDTS006: 1.0 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 255.3 m

SDDTS006: 13.5 m @ 0.2 g/t Au from 277.5 m including 0.7 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 277.9 m



Consols

One hole for 200.5 m was drilled at Consols. The mineralized structure appears to dip to the south and therefore was not intersected in the drillhole. Float with visible gold was found around the old mine shafts at Consols while drilling was ongoing (Photo 1). Upcoming field mapping will provide further understanding.

Pending Results and Update

With four diamond drill rigs operating at site, the company has stated that it will drill an additional 22,000 m by April 2024, with 23,034 m drilled so far in 2023.

Demonstrating Volume: Twenty-one holes (SDDSC79--99) are currently being geologically processed and chemically analysed, with four holes (SDDSC092, 97A, 100, 101) in drill progress (Figure 5).

Demonstrating Scale: Twelve holes (SDDTS001-7, SDDCN001 and SDDLV001-4) for 2,383 m (including two redrilled collars) are reported here from the Leviathan - Consols - Tonstal regional area between 4 km to 8 km along strike from the main drill area (Figures 2-4).

Demonstrating Grade: Preliminary visual geological logs of SDDSC082, SDDSC091, SDDSC092 and SDDSC094A at Rising Sun and hole SDDSC097A from Apollo have intersected multiple zones of mineralization with visible gold noted in certain restricted zones. Assays are pending (Figure 5).

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

Figures 1-5 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-4 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW),(FRANKFURT:MXR),(OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board, "Noora Ahola"

Noora Ahola, Interim CEO Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Photo 1: Float from the Consols prospect located 6.9 km from the main drill area, showing visible gold with quartz. The single hole at Consols failed to reach the predicted south dipping mineralised horizon. Scale of view 3 cm.

Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested in the reported 2,367 m diamond drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4 - 7.5 km along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 3: Leviathan prospect plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and diamond drill results.

Figure 4: Tonstal prospect plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and diamond drill results.

Figure 5: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north showing mineralised veins sets. Preliminary visual geological logs of SDDSC082, SDDSC091, SDDSC092 and SDDSC094A at Rising Sun and hole SDDSC097A from Apollo have intersected multiple zones of mineralization with visible gold noted in certain restricted zones.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for regional drill holes. Projection and datum GDA94_Z55.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East North Elevation Azimuth Plunge Comment SDDTS001 179.75 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 156.0 -50.0 SDDTS002 182.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 111.0 -42.0 SDDTS003 197.8 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 111.0 -73.0 Hit stope from 103.0 m to 107.6 m. SDDTS004 62.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 79.0 -60.0 Abandoned SDDTS004A 170.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 79.0 -60.0 SDDTS005A 257.05 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 70.0 -42.0 SDDTS006 368.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 48.0 -50.0 SDDTS007 179.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.2 230.0 -50.0 SDDCN001 200.5 Consols 336270 5870700 507.0 220.0 -60.0 SDDLV001 152.6 Leviathan 334240 5869962 552.2 190.0 -60.0 SDDLV002 131.75 Leviathan 334240 5869962 552.2 240 -50 SDDLV003 140 Leviathan 334240 5869962 552.2 90 -60 SDDLV004 143.4 Leviathan 334428 5870014 553 242.5 -40

Table 2: Drill collar summary table for unreported drill holes from the main drill area.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC079 700.7 Rising Sun 331254 5868098 353.7 210.0 -65.0 SDDSC080 374.6 Rising Sun 330754 5868022 294.3 185.0 -71.0 SDDSC081 338.5 Rising Sun 330754 5868022 294.3 210.0 -60.0 SDDSC082 1158.7 Rising Sun 330484 5867895 289.0 74.0 -68.0 SDDSC083 347.5 Golden Dyke 330461 5867922 285.4 196.0 -54.0 SDDSC084 323.4 Rising Sun 330754 5868022 294.3 210.0 -53.0 SDDSC085 827.4 Apollo 331254 5868099 353.8 222.0 -64.0 SDDSC086 298.8 Golden Dyke 330461 5867922 285.4 208.0 -33.0 SDDSC087 286.7 Rising Sun 330754 5868022 294.3 214.0 -43.0 SDDSC088 360.0 Rising Sun 330754 5868022 294.3 214.0 -33.0 SDDSC089 390.0 Golden Dyke 330461 5867922 285.4 214.0 -48.0 SDDSC090 427.2 Christina 330461 5867922 285.4 226.0 -31.0 SDDSC091 530.4 Gentle Annie 330871 5868064 305.6 210.0 -69.0 SDDSC092 In progress plan 830 m Rising Sun 330537 5867882 295.5 79.0 -60 SDDSC093 610.9 Rising Sun 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -47.5 SDDSC094 23.3 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.2 68.5 -56 SDDSC094A 359.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68.5 -56 SDDSC095 368.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -53 SDDSC096 347.9 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68 -63.5 SDDSC097 62.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 276 -50.5 SDDSC097A In progress plan 550 m Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 277 -50 SDDSC098 278.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 72 -48.5 SDDSC099 284.7 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 71.5 -58.5 SDDSC100 In progress plan 1200 m Rising Sun 330482 5867891 289.5 74.5 -64 SDDSC101 181.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 63 -37 SDDSC103 In progress plan 200 m Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 53 -53

Table 3: Tables of mineralised drill hole intersections reported from regional holes using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Drill Hole from (m) to (m) width (m) Au g/t SDDLV001 43.00 63.00 20.0 0.2 SDDLV002 47.70 48.60 0.9 0.9 SDDLV002 66.00 70.75 4.8 0.4 SDDLV003 71.40 72.80 1.4 1.3 including 71.40 72.20 0.8 1.9 SDDLV003 85.00 92.00 7.0 1.6 including 87.00 87.50 0.5 15.7 SDDLV004 73.40 73.65 0.3 5.6 SDDLV004 100.70 100.95 0.3 19.4 SDDTS001 99.35 102.15 2.8 0.6 including 99.35 100.12 0.8 1.2 SDDTS003 99.90 104.65 4.8 0.2 SDDLV004 73.40 73.65 0.3 5.6 SDDLV004 100.70 100.95 0.3 19.4 SDDTS004A 133.60 138.65 5.1 0.2 SDDTS005A 170.00 170.45 0.4 1.0 including 170.00 170.45 0.4 1.0 SDDTS006 255.28 256.30 1.0 0.6 SDDTS006 277.54 291.00 13.5 0.2 including 277.88 278.60 0.7 1.2

Table 4: All individual assays reported from regional drilling >0.1g/t Au.

Drill Hole from (m) to (m) width (m) Au g/t SDDLV001 25.00 26.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV001 26.00 26.60 0.6 0.1 SDDLV001 26.60 27.14 0.5 0.5 SDDLV001 27.14 27.55 0.4 0.2 SDDLV001 32.70 33.48 0.8 0.1 SDDLV001 34.18 34.62 0.4 0.5 SDDLV001 36.00 37.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV001 38.20 39.20 1.0 0.2 SDDLV001 43.00 43.80 0.8 0.4 SDDLV001 43.80 44.70 0.9 0.6 SDDLV001 44.70 45.50 0.8 0.5 SDDLV001 45.50 46.50 1.0 0.4 SDDLV001 46.50 47.50 1.0 0.4 SDDLV001 47.50 48.00 0.5 0.3 SDDLV001 48.00 49.00 1.0 0.2 SDDLV001 49.00 50.00 1.0 0.3 SDDLV001 50.00 51.00 1.0 0.3 SDDLV001 51.00 52.00 1.0 0.2 SDDLV001 53.00 54.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV001 54.00 55.00 1.0 0.2 SDDLV001 55.00 56.00 1.0 0.2 SDDLV001 56.00 57.00 1.0 0.2 SDDLV001 57.00 58.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV001 58.00 59.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV001 59.00 60.00 1.0 0.2 SDDLV001 60.00 61.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV001 61.00 62.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV001 62.00 63.00 1.0 0.2 SDDLV001 123.80 124.00 0.2 0.1 SDDLV002 30.70 31.70 1.0 0.1 SDDLV002 41.30 42.50 1.2 0.1 SDDLV002 47.70 48.60 0.9 0.9 SDDLV002 53.70 54.40 0.7 0.1 SDDLV002 56.40 57.00 0.6 0.1 SDDLV002 61.00 61.35 0.4 0.6 SDDLV002 61.35 62.00 0.6 0.1 SDDLV002 66.00 66.50 0.5 0.4 SDDLV002 66.50 67.00 0.5 0.7 SDDLV002 67.00 68.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV002 68.00 68.40 0.4 0.4 SDDLV002 69.60 70.40 0.8 0.7 SDDLV002 70.40 70.75 0.3 0.9 SDDLV002 85.80 86.32 0.5 0.2 SDDLV002 86.32 86.70 0.4 0.3 SDDLV002 86.70 86.76 0.1 0.5 SDDLV002 102.00 102.40 0.4 0.1 SDDLV002 102.40 102.68 0.3 0.1 SDDLV002 102.68 103.20 0.5 0.2 SDDLV002 103.20 103.50 0.3 0.1 SDDLV003 62.70 63.40 0.7 0.1 SDDLV003 63.40 63.88 0.5 0.1 SDDLV003 63.88 64.68 0.8 0.1 SDDLV003 64.68 65.00 0.3 0.1 SDDLV003 65.00 65.36 0.4 0.1 SDDLV003 65.36 65.70 0.3 0.2 SDDLV003 66.45 67.30 0.8 0.1 SDDLV003 70.50 71.40 0.9 0.1 SDDLV003 71.40 72.20 0.8 1.9 SDDLV003 72.20 72.80 0.6 0.6 SDDLV003 72.80 73.50 0.7 0.1 SDDLV003 73.50 74.00 0.5 0.1 SDDLV003 79.65 80.40 0.8 0.3 SDDLV003 80.40 81.00 0.6 0.1 SDDLV003 83.00 84.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV003 85.00 86.00 1.0 0.3 SDDLV003 86.00 87.00 1.0 0.8 SDDLV003 87.00 87.50 0.5 15.7 SDDLV003 87.50 88.10 0.6 3.2 SDDLV003 88.10 89.00 0.9 0.2 SDDLV003 91.00 92.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV003 93.00 94.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV003 94.00 95.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV003 96.00 97.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV003 102.80 103.20 0.4 0.5 SDDLV003 104.00 105.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV003 105.00 106.00 1.0 0.2 SDDLV003 107.00 108.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV003 112.00 113.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV003 114.00 115.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV003 122.70 124.00 1.3 0.1 SDDLV003 124.00 125.10 1.1 0.1 SDDLV004 67.50 68.10 0.6 0.2 SDDLV004 68.10 68.90 0.8 0.2 SDDLV004 68.90 69.10 0.2 0.7 SDDLV004 72.00 73.00 1.0 0.2 SDDLV004 73.40 73.65 0.3 5.6 SDDLV004 73.65 74.30 0.6 0.2 SDDLV004 75.00 75.70 0.7 0.1 SDDLV004 77.70 78.04 0.3 0.1 SDDLV004 78.04 79.00 1.0 0.3 SDDLV004 81.60 82.00 0.4 0.1 SDDLV004 85.30 85.60 0.3 0.4 SDDLV004 87.40 88.00 0.6 0.3 SDDLV004 95.00 95.40 0.4 0.1 SDDLV004 100.00 100.70 0.7 0.1 SDDLV004 100.70 100.95 0.3 19.4 SDDLV004 105.00 105.50 0.5 0.2 SDDLV004 110.40 110.70 0.3 0.2 SDDLV004 110.70 111.30 0.6 0.4 SDDLV004 113.00 113.50 0.5 0.2 SDDLV004 114.00 115.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV004 115.00 116.00 1.0 0.1 SDDLV004 120.65 121.10 0.4 0.2 SDDLV004 121.10 121.35 0.3 0.2 SDDLV004 121.35 121.95 0.6 0.1 SDDTS001 99.00 99.35 0.3 0.1 SDDTS001 99.35 100.12 0.8 1.2 SDDTS001 100.12 100.55 0.4 0.6 SDDTS001 100.55 100.95 0.4 0.9 SDDTS001 100.95 101.30 0.3 0.4 SDDTS001 101.30 102.15 0.9 0.1 SDDTS002 111.90 112.55 0.6 0.1 SDDTS002 116.40 117.00 0.6 0.1 SDDTS002 117.00 118.00 1.0 0.1 SDDTS003 99.90 100.90 1.0 0.2 SDDTS003 100.90 101.65 0.8 0.2 SDDTS003 101.65 102.14 0.5 0.3 SDDTS003 102.14 102.72 0.6 0.4 SDDTS003 102.72 103.45 0.7 0.2 SDDTS003 103.45 104.20 0.8 0.2 SDDTS003 104.20 104.65 0.5 0.2 SDDTS003 118.00 119.00 1.0 0.3 SDDTS004A 119.60 120.60 1.0 0.1 SDDTS004A 123.40 124.20 0.8 0.2 SDDTS004A 133.60 134.60 1.0 0.2 SDDTS004A 134.60 135.00 0.4 0.2 SDDTS004A 137.60 138.65 1.1 0.7 SDDTS005A 159.43 159.64 0.2 0.1 SDDTS005A 165.00 165.45 0.4 0.1 SDDTS005A 170.00 170.45 0.4 1.0 SDDTS005A 178.00 178.25 0.3 0.1 SDDTS005A 194.22 194.78 0.6 0.1 SDDTS005A 195.62 196.30 0.7 0.1 SDDTS005A 196.30 197.00 0.7 0.1 SDDTS005A 197.00 198.00 1.0 0.1 SDDTS005A 198.00 198.79 0.8 0.1 SDDTS006 226.80 227.18 0.4 0.1 SDDTS006 227.18 227.67 0.5 0.1 SDDTS006 227.67 228.43 0.8 0.2 SDDTS006 228.43 229.30 0.9 0.1 SDDTS006 255.28 256.30 1.0 0.6 SDDTS006 257.30 258.00 0.7 0.1 SDDTS006 258.00 259.00 1.0 0.1 SDDTS006 259.00 260.00 1.0 0.1 SDDTS006 260.00 261.00 1.0 0.1 SDDTS006 261.00 261.49 0.5 0.1 SDDTS006 261.49 262.17 0.7 0.3 SDDTS006 262.17 262.80 0.6 0.2 SDDTS006 275.60 276.05 0.4 0.1 SDDTS006 276.90 277.54 0.6 0.1 SDDTS006 277.54 277.88 0.3 0.4 SDDTS006 277.88 278.60 0.7 1.2 SDDTS006 278.60 279.00 0.4 0.1 SDDTS006 279.00 279.76 0.8 0.6 SDDTS006 279.76 280.72 1.0 0.1 SDDTS006 280.72 281.23 0.5 0.1 SDDTS006 281.23 282.03 0.8 0.1 SDDTS006 282.03 282.76 0.7 0.2 SDDTS006 282.76 283.35 0.6 0.2 SDDTS006 283.35 284.00 0.6 0.2 SDDTS006 284.00 285.00 1.0 0.2 SDDTS006 285.00 286.00 1.0 0.3 SDDTS006 286.00 287.00 1.0 0.1 SDDTS006 287.00 287.75 0.8 0.1 SDDTS006 287.75 288.65 0.9 0.1 SDDTS006 288.65 289.20 0.6 0.1 SDDTS006 289.20 290.00 0.8 0.2 SDDTS006 290.00 291.00 1.0 0.1 SDDTS006 293.60 294.56 1.0 0.1 SDDTS006 294.56 295.17 0.6 0.1 SDDTS006 313.87 314.27 0.4 0.1 SDDTS006 339.25 340.09 0.8 0.1 SDDTS006 340.09 341.10 1.0 0.2 SDDTS006 341.10 342.00 0.9 0.3 SDDTS007 108.50 109.00 0.5 0.3 SDDTS007 112.00 112.50 0.5 0.1 SDDTS007 112.50 113.00 0.5 0.1 SDDTS007 122.80 123.20 0.4 0.1 SDDTS007 124.00 124.35 0.3 0.1

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792502/sunday-creek-mineralised-footprint-extended-to-8-km-and-remains-open-high-grades-include-05-m-157-gt-03-m-194-gt-gold-mineralization-style-same-as-main-zone