Eureka Announces OTCQB Symbol Change to "UREKF"

Vancouver, October 12, 2023 - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka Lithium" or "Eureka" or the "Company ) today announced FINRA has approved a change of the Company's OTCQB stock symbol. The common shares of Eureka will continue trading on the OTCQB ("OTCQB") under the new symbol "UREKF", effective Thursday October 12th, 2023, and will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the existing symbol "ERKA".

No action by the Company's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company's common shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQB and CSE, and the respective CUSIP numbers will remain unchanged.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an arm's length marketing agreement effective October 23th, 2023 (the "Marketing Agreement") with Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC"). As consideration for SFLLC's marketing and investor awareness services (the "Services"), the Company has agreed to pay SFLLC a fee of $150,000 (USD) for an initial term of two months (the "Initial Term"). The Company may elect to renew the agreement at any point during the Initial Term.

The Services will include, but are not limited to, email campaigns, native advertising, display ads, lead generation, creation of content, strategic planning, digital advertisement placement, and overseeing progress and results of digital campaigns.

Consideration offered to SFLLC does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with SFLLC and Mr. Wesley De Souza, CEO of SFLLC.

About Sideways Frequency LLC

Sideways Frequency LLC is in the business of preparing, from publicly available information, advertisements consisting of profiles overviewing publicly traded companies, running marketing campaigns including PPC marketing, email marketing, native advertising, and display ads, and maintaining or updating clients' websites as the client sees fit. Sideways Frequency LLC's business address is 1389 Center Drive, Suite 200, Park City, Utah, 84098. Sideways Frequency LLC can be contacted by email at info@sidewaysfrequency.com.

The Company also announces that it has increased the marketing services budget with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de; phone: +49 2171-7766628) which will continue at an increased spending rate until Oct 30th, 2023.

MIC will continue to assist with the creation of text materials, advertorials, creation of campaigns, creation of ad groups, text ads and display ads, detailed keyword research and ongoing optimization, creation of remarketing campaigns, optimization of keyword set, ongoing bid management of ad word and keyword campaigns, coordinating online advertiser and corresponding marketing targets. The Company has paid an additional 100,000 Euro for the services and campaigns coordinated by MIC. MIC does not have any prior relationship with the Company, other than previous marketing engagements and is an arm's length transaction.

Corporate Video

To view a new Eureka Lithium corporate video, visit www.EurekaLithiumCorp.com (https://eurekalithiumcorp.com) or the following URL:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Vvm0zfNFp4

Corporate Presentation

Visit the Eureka Lithium homepage or click on the following URL to view the Company's Corporate Presentation:

https://eurekalithiumcorp.com/EurekaLithium_Q3_2023.pdf

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

For more information please contact:

Jeffrey Wilson

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@eurekalithiumcorp.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the contemplated completion of the Acquisition and the Concurrent Financing, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, nor that the Acquisition will be completed as contemplated, or at all, or that the Concurrent Financing will be completed as contemplated, or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

