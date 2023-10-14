Menü Artikel
Giga Metals - Options Granted

00:07 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 13, 2023 - Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V:GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) today announced that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will be granting 570,000 stock options to certain Employees and Consultants, exercisable at $0.30 per share, expiring October 13, 2028. 25% of the options will vest immediately, with an additional 25% vesting on each anniversary after issuance. 100% of the options will vest in the event of a change of control of the Company.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corp.'s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corp. and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study results were announced in September 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corp.

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS, CEO and Chairman

Contact Information
Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300
Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com
Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8




