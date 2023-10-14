Giga Metals - Options Granted

VANCOUVER, Oct. 13, 2023 - Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V:GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) today announced that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will be granting 570,000 stock options to certain Employees and Consultants, exercisable at $0.30 per share, expiring October 13, 2028. 25% of the options will vest immediately, with an additional 25% vesting on each anniversary after issuance. 100% of the options will vest in the event of a change of control of the Company.
About Giga Metals Corporation
Giga Metals Corp.'s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corp. and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study results were announced in September 2023.
