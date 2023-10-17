Gold Resource Corporation Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announces its preliminary third quarter results that includes the sale of 3,982 ounces of gold and 208,905 ounces of silver resulting in total gold equivalent (AuEq) ounces of 6,532. Additionally, the company sold 2,571 tonnes of zinc, 245 tonnes of copper, and 947 tonnes of lead. During the nine months ending September 30, 2023, the company sold 24,306 AuEq ounces, 8,772 tonnes of zinc, 904 tonnes of copper, and 3,681 tonnes of lead.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO said "The quarter has presented some challenges beyond our control including decreased metal prices and the strengthening of the Mexican peso against the US Dollar. Production during the quarter was on par with the last four quarters, however average grade decreased as was expected in our 2023 mine plan. We continue to identify and implement opportunities for cost reductions and operational efficiencies. We continue to be encouraged by the positive results of our 2023 drill program at the Don David Gold Mine that demonstrate the potential to increase our resources and reserves that could lead to future increased production1."

Sales Statistics Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 3,982 5,478 14,777 22,605 Silver (ozs.) 208,905 225,012 777,977 722,041 Copper (tones) 245 282 904 976 Lead (tonnes) 947 1,056 3,681 4,450 Zinc (tonnes) 2,571 2,943 8,772 10,892 Average metal prices realized(2) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,934 1,627 1,948 1,823 Silver ($ per oz.) 24 19 24 22 Copper ($ per tonne) 8,185 7,115 8,624 9,015 Lead ($ per tonne) 2,196 1,882 2,166 2,166 Zinc ($ per tonne) 2,195 3,186 2,648 3,828 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 3,982 5,478 14,777 22,605 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 2,550 2,564 9,529 8,575 Total AuEq Ounces 6,532 8,042 24,306 31,180

Trending Production Statistics For the three months ended: Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Arista Mine Tonnes Milled 128,884 110,682 116,616 116,721 113,511 116,626 Average Gold Grade (g/t) 2.63 1.98 2.51 2.33 1.59 1.52 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 64 80 109 94 86 73 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.32 0.37 0.45 0.37 0.37 0.32 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.99 1.59 1.58 1.73 1.64 1.29 Average Zinc Grade (%) 4.00 4.21 4.27 3.88 3.72 3.22 Combined Tonnes milled(3) 129,099 110,682 116,616 117,781 113,511 116,626 Tonnes Milled per Day(4) 1,516 1,361 1,389 1,420 1,395 1,557 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(5) Gold (ozs.) 9,317 5,850 7,767 7,171 4,637 4,443 Silver (ozs.) 249,088 261,257 370,768 322,676 289,816 247,159 Copper (tonnes) 303 296 406 336 334 276 Lead (tonnes) 2,020 1,248 1,323 1,559 1,389 1,048 Zinc (tonnes) 4,282 3,901 4,198 3,837 3,569 3,223

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

1 See the press release titled "Gold Resource Corp. Reports Continued Positive Drill Results at Don David Gold Mine" published September 12, 2023. The press release can be found at www.goldresourcecorporation.com/news.

2 Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the average market metal prices in most cases.

3 Combined tonnes in Q1 and Q2 2022 and Q1 2023 includes 1,043, 215, and 1,060 purchased tonnes, respectively, related to a collaborative initiative with a local community to ensure the proper environmental treatment and storage of the material.

4 Based on actual days the mill operated during the period.

5 The difference between what we report as "Metal Production" and "Metal Sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes related to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

