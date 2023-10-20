Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar

LONDON, October 20, 2023 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV/AIM:OMI), the minerals explorer and developer operating in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil, announces that Brad George, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at an investor webinar on Thursday, 26th October 2023 at 5:30pm (UK time).

The purpose of the webinar is to discuss the Company's move into lithium exploration in Nigeria, through a joint venture with Jurassic Mines Ltd., and how this sits alongside exploration and development activities elsewhere in the portfolio.

The webinar, which will be hosted by the Company's Joint Broker, Turner Pope Investments, is open to existing and prospective investors. There will be a Q&A session for investors after the presentation and questions can be submitted pre-event as part of the registration process.

You can register for the event by using the following link:

Orosur Mining - Webinar hosted by Turner Pope

