Franklin Mining Bolivia (a branch of Franklin Mining, Inc.) and Rockin G Gold Form New Joint Venture for Gold Recovery Operations

CARSON CITY, October 31, 2023 - Franklin Mining Bolivia (a branch of Franklin Mining Inc.) (OTC Pink:FMNJ) and Rockin' G Gold LLC, Scottsdale, AZ have formed a Joint Venture for gold recovery operations and processing minerals and metals recovered according to an existing agreement between Franklin Mining Bolivia and Cooperativa Minera Rio Cristal.

Franklin Mining Bolivia, a company recognized by the laws of the Plurinational State of Bolivia and constituted as a branch of Franklin Mining Inc. entered into a contract with Cooperativa Minera Rio Cristal RL, to process tailings recovered from the Yuyo concession. Following early increases in recovery results and increases in daily material deliveries, the contract was extended with an Addendum authorizing recovery efforts in the Yuyo Riverbed.

About Rockin' G Gold, LLC. An Arizona Limited Liability Company with Managers and Members experienced in contract administration and project management, including mining.

