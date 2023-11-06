Goldflare Announces a New Private Placement Offering

PIEDMONT, November 6, 2023 - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces a new private placement offering (the "Placement") presented to eligible investors, at a price of $0.20 per unit (1 unit = 2 common shares at a price of $0.02 each + 4 Flow-Through shares at a price of $0.04 each + 6 warrants (1 per share) allowing the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.04 per share, for a period of 12 months following the closing of the Placement) . The anticipated gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $500,000 or 2,500,000 units (15,000,000 shares in total).
Closing is expected on November 30, 2023. This private placement is subject to the finalization of formal documentation, regulatory approvals and conditional on the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The securities to be issued as part of the financing will be subject to a minimum holding period of four months plus one day following the closing date.
The proceeds of the flow-through share offering will be used to finance "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") (within the meaning of the Canadian Income Tax Act) on mining claims of the Company located in Quebec, mainly on its Goldfields property. Thus, the Company will agree to waive these exploration expenses in Canada, in favor of investors participating in the Placement, with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023.
The proceeds from the common stock offering will be used to finance the Company's current operations and working capital needs.
-30-
For more information:
Ghislain Morin CEO 819-354-9439 ghislainmorin@goldflare.ca
Serge Roy Chairman of the Board 819-856-8435 sergeroy@goldflare.ca
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!