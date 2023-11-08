Rio Tinto Claims Ground Next to Camino's Los Chapitos Copper Property in Peru; Camino Increases Land Position by 1,000 Hectares

VANCOUVER, November 8, 2023 - Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") reports that Rio Tinto has staked copper claims immediately adjacent to Camino's Los Chapitos Copper Project ("Los Chapitos" or the "Project") in Peru. Camino has also increased its claims at its Los Chapitos property by an additional 1,000 hectares. The Company has recently identified the deep-seated La Estancia Fault that extends for 12 kilometers in a northwest direction (see news release dated October 24, 2023). The new land position by Rio Tinto follows the extension of this fault towards the North. In addition, South32 has an earn-in strategic alliance on the ground immediately north of Los Chapitos.

Rio Tinto is one of the world's largest mining companies and copper producers. South32 is a major diversified mining company that was spun out from copper producer BHP. Furthermore, Mina Justa, one of the world's newest copper mines, is located in the copper mineralized region 100 kilometres to the north of the Los Chapitos district and commenced production in 2021 with a capital investment of approximately $1.6 billion (see Figure 1).

"A major copper company like Rio Tinto entering the Los Chapitos district is another strong indicator that Camino's geological research and exploration initiatives, in collaboration with our partner Nittetsu Mining Ltd., are significant. The Los Chapitos district is getting noticed." said Jay Chmelauskas, President and CEO of Camino. "With the largest land position and our next drilling campaign planned to commence in December, Camino is currently the most active operator to make additional copper discoveries in the under-explored Los Chapitos district."

Figure 1. Locations of Copper Projects and Claims in the Los Chapitos District

About Camino Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. Camino is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for a planned exploration drilling program. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

