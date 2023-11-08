Baselode Reports Near-Surface High-Grade Intersection of 1.11% U3O8 over 7.4 Metres

High-grade intersection of 1.11% U 3 O 8 over 7.4 m within 0.41% U 3 O 8 over 34.85 m at 43.5 m true vertical depth in AK23-95

3 of 5 drill holes with mineralization starting within 50 metres of surface and with greater than 30 metres of mineralization

Assays pending from 15 remaining drill holes, including those with the highest radioactivity results

Toronto, November 8, 2023 - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U 3 O 8 ") assays from 5 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Assays from the remaining 15 drill holes cover shallow mineralization expanding Pod 7, and exploration drill holes outside the known ACKIO footprint.

"ACKIO continues to impress us with near-surface, high-grade uranium mineralization in Pod 1, and with growth potential in Pod 7 starting to be realized. Drill holes AK23-095, AK23-096, and AK23-098 intersected mineralization starting within 50 m of surface, and had greater than 30 m of composite mineralization. This demonstrates the potential of ACKIO as it hosts shallow, high-grade uranium and is endowed with multiple thick sequences of mineralization. In addition, Pod 7 has grown in thickness, depth, and strike length with four drill holes, remaining open at depth and along strike. We anticipate more encouraging results from Pod 7 as the highest levels of radioactivity encountered in the Program were drilled 50 m along strike of holes AK23-98 and AK23-99," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO Drill Program Details

36 drill holes for 7,512 metres ("m") were completed during the Program. ACKIO consisted of 30 drill holes for 6,193 m, Mirror consisted of 5 drill holes for 1,145 m, and 1 drill hole for 174 m was completed on a regional exploration target.

Drill holes AK23-95, AK23-96, AK23-98 and AK23-99 were drilled within the centre of Pod 1, with the former two drill holes also targeting moderate to deeper portions of Pod 7 to the west, and the latter two drill holes testing the edge of modeled mineralization in Pod 7.

Extensive shallow mineralization starting within 50 m of surface was confirmed in three drill holes in Pod 1, including 0.41% U 3 O 8 over 34.85 m at 46.65 m (43.5 m true vertical depth) from AK23-95 and 0.36% U 3 O 8 over 20.0 m at 54.0 m (49.7 m true vertical depth) from AK23-96.

Drill holes AK23-95 and AK23-98 confirmed extensive mineralization within the main body of Pod 7, including 0.11% U 3 O 8 over 24.5 m at 134.5 m (125.3 m true vertical depth) from AK23-95 and 0.18% U 3 O 8 over 13.0 m at 132.0 m (101.1 m true vertical depth) from AK23-98. These results expanded the modelled width of Pod 7 (Figure 2).

Drill holes AK23-96 and AK23-99 intersected significant uranium mineralization below Pod 7, expanding the modelled depth of Pod 7 (Figure 2). Pod 7 remains open at depth.

Drill hole AK23-97 tested the gap between Pods 1 and 2 to determine if the two Pods are connected. The drill hole intersected a few minor structures with uranium concentrations below reporting limits but not enough uranium to sufficiently determine Pods 1 and 2 as the same Pod (Figure 2).

Geochemical U 3 O 8 assay results from drill holes AK23-95 to AK23-99 were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The assay methodology includes SRCs "U 3 O 8 Wt% Assay" analysis package where an aliquot of sample pulp is digested in a concentration of HCL:HNO 3 . The digested volume is then made up with deionized water for analysis by ICP-OES. Uranium assay results from the remaining fifteen drill holes will be released after being compiled, thoroughly quality checked, and interpreted by the technical team.

ACKIO is 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure, including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill. The Program was helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area.

NOTES:

All reported drill hole lengths do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined. * "High-grade uranium mineralization" is defined by the Company as any result with >1.00% U 3 O 8 .

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

FIGURE 1 - Surface projections of modeled ACKIO uranium mineralization, drill hole collar locations and traces for AK23-95 to AK23-99

FIGURE 2 - Cross Section with Drill Holes AK23-95 to AK23-97



TABLE 1 - Drill collar details, continuous composite elevated radioactivity results, and uranium assay results (U 3 O 8 ) from drill holes AK23-95 to AK23-99

DDH Target Area Location East North Elevation Az. Dip EOH Radioactivity (>300 cps) Assay Results (>0.05 wt% U 3 O 8 ) AK23-95 ACKIO Pod 1 - Centre 526119 6372952 464 271 -51 180 1,019 cps over 35.75 m at 46.75 m 0.41% over 34.85 m at 46.65 m1















includes 6,300 cps over 0.15 m at 59.2 m 1.24% over 1.0 m at 59.0 m















and includes N/A 0.61% over 0.5 m at 64.0 m















and includes 5,500 cps over 0.15 m at 71.7 m &

5,290 cps over 0.6 m at 72.15 m &

6,100 cps over 0.2 m at 73.15 m 1.11% over 7.4 m at 70.6 m

















310 cps over 0.25 m at 90.0 m Results below cutoff grade

















315 cps over 0.15 m at 117.2 m Results below cutoff grade

















375 cps over 0.1 m at 123.3 m Results below cutoff grade

















300 cps over 0.1 m at 126.7 m Results below cutoff grade

















450 cps over 0.1 m at 127.05 m Results below cutoff grade

















350 cps over 0.1 m at 127.4 m Results below cutoff grade

















300 cps over 0.1 m at 127.85 m Results below cutoff grade

















315 cps over 0.1 m at 128.2 m Results below cutoff grade

















350 cps over 0.1 m at 129.65 m Results below cutoff grade



Pod 7 - Centre











467 cps over 28.45 m at 131.3 m 0.11% over 24.5 m at 134.5 m















includes 6,250 cps over 0.10 m at 139.05 m 0.51% over 0.5 m at 139.0 m

















378 cps over 1.05 m at 163.85 m 0.09% over 0.5 m at 164.0 m AK23-96 ACKIO Pod 1 - Centre 526119 6372952 464 273 -67 210 788 cps over 24.55 m at 54.0 m 0.36% over 20.0 m at 54.0 m & 0.08% over 0.5 m at 77.5 m















includes N/A 0.68% over 1.15 m at 55.0 m















and includes 5,500 cps over 0.05 m at 62.35 m 0.70% over 4.0 m at 58.5 m















and includes N/A 0.64% over 0.5 m at 65.5 m















and includes N/A 0.66% over 0.5 m at 70.5 m

















500 cps over 0.15 m at 84.5 m 0.07% over 0.35 m at 84.5 m

















316 cps over 0.5 m at 87.0 m Results below cutoff grade

















300 cps over 0.1 m at 88.0 m Results below cutoff grade

















300 cps over 0.4 m at 91.1 m & 1,031 cps over 3.0 m at 93.35 m 0.34% over 5.25 m at 91.0 m2















includes N/A 0.80% over 2.1 m at 93.5 m3



Pod 7 - Centre











485 cps over 6.85 m at 153.1 m 0.11% over 2.0 m at 154.5 m & 0.09% over 1.0 m at 159.0 m

















441 cps over 2.75 m at 162.0 m 0.09% over 0.5 m at 162.0 m & 0.13% over 0.5 m at 164.0 m

















2,680 cps over 0.6 m at 167.75 m 0.83% over 0.5 m at 167.5 m















includes 7,822 cps over 0.2 m at 167.8 m

















1,008 cps over 2.5 m at 170.6 m 0.28% over 3.0 m at 170.5 m















includes 7,850 cps over 0.05 m at 173.0 m 0.56% over 0.5 m at 172.5 m

















886 cps over 2.4 m at 179.6 m 0.24% over 2.5 m at 179.5 m















includes 7,500 cps over 0.05 m at 179.7 m & 9,000 cps over 0.1 m at 179.85 m 0.83% over 0.5 m at 179.5 m

















386 cps over 0.8 m at 184.65 m 0.12% over 1.0 m at 184.5 m AK23-97 ACKIO Pods 1 and 2 - Edge 526119 6372952 464 272 -80 141 310 cps over 0.25 m at 101.5 m Results below cutoff grade

















315 cps over 0.2 m at 102.4 m Results below cutoff grade

















300 cps over 0.3 m at 109.5 m Results below cutoff grade

















350 cps over 0.25 m at 111.25 m 0.11% over 0.25 m at 111.25 m AK23-98 ACKIO Pod 1 - Centre 526100 6373006 465 270 -50 164 500 cps over 0.25 m at 46.2 m 0.12% over 0.5 m at 46.0 m

















491 cps over 0.55 m at 51.5 m 0.10% over 1.0 m at 51.0 m

















511 cps over 10.7 m at 55.3 m 0.10% over 10.7 m at 55.3 m

















426 cps over 0.75 m at 83.25 m 0.17% over 1.0 m at 83.0 m

















No significant results 0.05% over 0.1 m at 90.65 m

















350 cps over 0.15 m at 97.05 m 0.05% over 0.2 m at 97.0 m

















330 cps over 0.15 m at 104.55 m Results below cutoff grade

















370 cps over 0.15 m at 114.4 m 0.08% over 1.6 m at 113.5 m

















502 cps over 0.5 m at 118.6 m 0.09% over 1.0 m at 118.5 m



Pod 7 - Edge











355 cps over 1.4 m at 125.6 m 0.06% over 1.0 m at 125.5 m

















453 cps over 13.05 m at 131.75 m 0.18% over 13.0 m at 132.0 m















includes N/A 0.57% over 2.5 m at 140.5 m AK23-99 ACKIO Pod 1 - Centre 526100 6373006 465 271 -68 201 643 cps over 14.9 m at 71.05 m 0.27% over 16.0 m at 71.0 m















includes N/A 0.60% over 1.5 m at 71.5 m















and includes N/A 0.70% over 0.5 m at 79.0 m















and includes 6,500 cps over 0.1 m at 81.9 m 0.79% over 1.5 m at 81.5 m

















N/A 0.08% over 0.1 m at 94.4 m

















350 cps over 0.1 m at 120.65 m 0.06% over 1.5 m at 120.0 m

















501 cps over 0.2 m at 126.5 m 0.11% over 1.0 m at 126.5 m

















350 cps over 0.25 m at 156.45 m 0.06% over 0.5 m at 156.5 m



Pod 7 - Edge











530 cps over 3.05 m at 160.65 m 0.15% over 3.5 m at 160.5 m

















350 cps over 0.2 m at 174.05 m Results below cutoff grade 5 DDH













896 5 DDH 5 DDH

NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N

Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"

Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres)

Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution

Composite U3O8 results use 0.05% U3O8 cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution (i.e., dilution is <0.05% U3O8)

"includes/and includes" are composite U3O8 results using 0.50% U3O8 cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution (i.e., dilution is <0.50% U3O8)

1 - includes 3.5 m lost core over interval length

2 - includes 1.9 m lost core over interval length

3 - includes 0.4 m lost core over interval length

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186613