Benjamin Hill Announces Start-Up of Inaugural Diamond Drill Program at Alotta Copper-Gold Project in West-Central Yukon

Vancouver, November 8, 2023 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) ("Company") is pleased to announce the start of the diamond drilling program at the Alotta project in the West-Central Yukon. The drilling program will test the central area of a large chargeability anomaly over 2.0 kilometres long. The IP data outlined areas of high chargeability/moderated resistivities, that are also coincident with the anomalous copper and gold in soil and geophysical anomalies.

Alotta Project Highlights:

Magnetic depletion coincident with gold/copper in soils anomalous geochemistry indicates the occurrence of a large, porphyry related hydrothermal system.

High total potassium counts from radiometric survey supports porphyry potential.

IP chargeability results overlap the same area of interest as coincident soil geochemistry and geophysical anomalies.

Allota shows insitu Gold/Copper in-soil geochemical anomalies over 4.0 x 1.0 kilometers.

Similar intrusive complex geological setting to the Casino deposit. Casino deposit is host to 2.17 billion tonnes of measured and indicated resources containing 7.4 billion lbs of copper and 12.7 million ounces of gold - Western Copper and Gold, June 22, 2021 news release announcing PEA outlining the deposit.

Never drill tested, the project is permitted for drill testing. Drilling commences in early November.

Management of project by Archer Cathro and Associates, same company responsible for Casino exploration.

Archer Cathro has defined targets for drill testing. Initial proposal is 2 holes, each to 500-metre depths.

Figure #1 Shows the Alotta camp in the foreground and the drill site in the distance. Light tree coverage allows for simplified logistics.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/186651_cefa00cce4ffc94d_001full.jpg





Figure # 2 shows the plan of chargeability results from the 2D IP-Res model overlain by gold-in-soil and magnetic susceptibility (RTP). The dashed polyline highlights the area of greatest interest for testing given the occurrence of favorable geochemical and geophysical anomalies. Also shown is the initially proposed 2 NQ diamond drill holes, each testing up to 500-meters in depth.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/186651_cefa00cce4ffc94d_002full.jpg

Cole McClay, CEO of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. states: "We are excited to finally be able to start drill testing for the first time at Alotta after so many successful geochemical and geophysical studies have been completed on the project, all with excellent results."

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing The Alotta project in Canadian Yukon Territory. The Alotta project is a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum prospect, located 50 km south of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, and President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

