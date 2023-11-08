Minaurum Appoints Dr. Ruben Padilla to Board of Directors

Vancouver, November 8, 2023 - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) ("Minaurum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Ruben Padilla, PhD., has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Dr. Padilla has over 35 years of mining and exploration experience and has been a key member of exploration teams credited with the discovery of over 47 million ounces of gold at the Colosa and Gramalote deposits in Colombia, and the Lynx deposit in the Windfall camp in Quebec. Dr. Padilla was the first to propose the exploration concept that led to the discovery of the La Escondida East Cu-Mo-Au deposit in Chile.

Dr. Padilla is currently President and CEO of Sable Resources Ltd. and a board member of Minera Alamos Inc. He spent seven years with Anglo Gold Ashanti as the Country Manager, Peru and Colombia and Chief Geologist for South America, 13 years with BHP as Senior Geologist in Mexico, Chile and Peru, and 2 years as assistant to the global VP of exploration based in San Francisco. At the beginning of his career, he worked for 3 years as mine geologist in the Santa Eulalia district in Chihuahua, and 3 years as exploration geologist with Fresnillo in northern Mexico. Dr. Padilla holds a geological engineering degree from the University of Chihuahua, Mexico, and Masters and PhD degrees from the University of Arizona.

Darrell Rader, President & CEO of Minaurum, stated, "We are very pleased to have Ruben join the Board of Directors. Ruben is a top tier geologist and was highly regarded by his close friend and co-founder of Minaurum, David M. Jones. We look forward to applying his technical expertise to Minaurum's exploration efforts in Mexico."

Minaurum has granted 1,750,000 common share stock options to directors, officers and consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.15 for a period of 5 years from the date of issue and were granted pursuant to Minaurum's Stock Option Plan. The options will vest at a rate of 25% per quarter. All of the stock options were granted pursuant to Minaurum's Stock Option Plan.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned fully production permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value to develop and acquire a pipeline of potential Tier One precious metals projects. Through a portfolio containing silver projects totaling 37,928 hectares; Gold projects totaling 25,933 hectares; and Copper projects totaling 12,856 hectares, Minaurum provides significant exposure to precious and base metals.

