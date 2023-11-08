Menü Artikel
Pacific Imperial Announces Change in Corporate Secretary

08.11.2023  |  The Newswire

Vancouver, November 8, 2023 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSXV:PPM) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed its President and CEO, Chris McLeod, as the Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately, following the resignation Chelsia Cheam as Corporate Secretary. The Company wishes Ms. Cheam well in her future endeavors.

About Pacific Imperial Mines

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment. The Company's current focus is on the Eagle Mountain Lithium property in the USA and the Brownell property in Saskatchewan and the PAM and Babine properties in B.C.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Chris McLeod"
Chris McLeod, CEO

For further information please contact:

Roman Shklanka, Chairman, at 604-649-6195
Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this News Release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Mineninfo

Pacific Imperial Mines Inc.

Pacific Imperial Mines Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0DQAT
CA69440T1093
www.pacificimperialmines.com
Minenprofile
