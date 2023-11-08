Pacific Imperial Announces Change in Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, November 8, 2023 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSXV:PPM) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed its President and CEO, Chris McLeod, as the Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately, following the resignation Chelsia Cheam as Corporate Secretary. The Company wishes Ms. Cheam well in her future endeavors.

About Pacific Imperial Mines

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment. The Company's current focus is on the Eagle Mountain Lithium property in the USA and the Brownell property in Saskatchewan and the PAM and Babine properties in B.C.

