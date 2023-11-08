Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Boron One Enters Market Awareness Agreement

08.11.2023  |  Accesswire

VICTORIA, November 8, 2023 - Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE), a company committed to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible management of its boron assets, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Follow The Money Investment Group ("FTMIG") as a marketing consultant.

FTMIG is a marketing group headquartered in Toronto, Canada which provides relevant content and timely information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. They are dedicated to bringing investors and companies together through strategic social media campaigns that expand their reach and maximize their potential.

FTMIG will assist in increasing awareness of the Company using a number of market communications initiatives, including media distribution on multiple on-line channels such as the FTMIG website, social media platforms, and Reddit advertisements.

Under the terms of the engagement, FTMIG has been retained for a 12-month period at $74,800 plus direct expenses, to be paid from general corporate funds.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blake Fallis, General Manager

About Boron One Holdings Inc. (formerly known as Erin Ventures Inc.)

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact:
Boron One Holdings Inc.
Blake Fallis, General Manager
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
info@boronone.com
www.boronone.com

Boron's Public Quotations:
Canada
TSX Venture: BONE
Berlin: EKV
US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF
OTCBB: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801452/boron-one-enters-market-awareness-agreement


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D7GE
CA10002E1060
www.boronone.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap