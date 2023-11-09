Aris Mining Reports Q3 2023 Financial And Operating Results: Net Earnings Of $12.4m, Adjusted Ebitda(1) Of $41.6m
VANCOUVER, Nov. 8, 2023 - Aris Mining Corp. (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) announces financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (Q3 2023 and YTD 2023). All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Q3 2023
YTD 2023
Gold Production
60,193 ounces
165,099 ounces
AISC/oz1
$1,286
$1,247
EBITDA1
$38.8M
$90.4M
Adjusted EBITDA1
$41.6M
$119.7M
Net earnings
$12.4M ($0.09/share)
$15.3M ($0.11/share)
Adjusted earnings1
$14.4M ($0.11/share)
$40.4M ($0.30/share)
Aris Mining CEO Neil Woodyer stated: "During Q3 2023, our high-grade Segovia Operations delivered strong results contributing to total gold production of 60,193 ounces, an 11% increase over Q2 2023. Aris Mining is firmly on track to achieve our 2023 production guidance of 220,000 to 240,000 ounces. Over the nine months ended September 30, our mines generated $54.9 million in free cash flow from operations1 which funded $55.5 million in growth and expansion investments. We ended Q3 2023 with cash and cash-equivalents of $211 million.
In September 2023, we commenced construction of the Marmato Lower Mine and spending is expected to ramp up as construction progresses into 2024. This project is fully funded from our current cash, operating cash flow, and dedicated stream financing. This new underground mine will provide access to the wider and large-scale porphyry mineralization below the currently operating Upper Mine, which allows for more efficient bulk mining methods in the Lower Mine. Additionally, we have completed $10.5 million of a planned $17 million strategic exploration and infill drill program at the Segovia Operations. Segovia has a history of expanding its gold mineral resources and the recent estimate announced last week signifies a leap forward, as the current measured and indicated mineral resource has surged by 114% to reach 3.6 million ounces at 14.34 g/t Au (see News Release - November 2, 2023). We are now in the process of updating the mineral reserve estimates, which is expected by the end of November."
Operations Review - Segovia Operations
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
YTD 2023
Tonnes milled (t)
163,205
154,105
467,274
Average tonnes milled per day (tpd)
1,898
1,813
1,832
Average gold grade processed (g/t)
10.77
10.13
10.34
Gold produced (ounces)
53,826
47,882
148,221
Cash costs ($/ounce sold)1
954
926
901
AISC - owner operated mining ($/ounce sold)1
1,108
932
1,064
AISC - partner operated mining ($/ounce sold)2,[1]
1,308
1,339
1,235
AISC - total ($/ounce sold)1
1,194
1,111
1,139
1 AISC ($ per oz sold), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earning, free cash flow and cash costs are non-IFRS financial measures in this document. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section and the table titled "Quarterly and YTD Cashflow generation" below for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's Q3 2023 interim financial statements.
Aris Mining Quarterly and YTD Cashflow Generation - 2023 (US$ million)
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
YTD 2023
Gold revenue
$ 113.0)
$ 106.2)
$ 91.9)
$ 311.1)
Total cash costs, royalties & social contributions
(67.3)
(62.5)
(51.1)
(180.9)
Sustaining capital - Segovia infill exploration program
(1.3)
(0.3)
(0.8)
(2.5)
Sustaining capital - other
(7.4)
(4.1)
(7.7)
(19.1)
All in sustaining margin
37.0)
39.3)
32.2)
108.5)
Taxes paid
-
(52.4)
-
(52.4)
General and administration expenses
(3.9)
(4.1)
(2.2)
(10.3)
Change in working capital, impact of foreign exchange
3.2)
22.9)
(17.0)
9.1)
Free cash flow from operations
36.3)
5.7)
12.9)
54.9)
Expansion and growth capital1 at:
Marmato Upper Mine & Lower Mine
(14.2)
(6.8)
(4.6)
(25.5)
Segovia Operations - regional exploration program
(2.6)
(2.9)
(2.5)
(8.0)
Segovia Operations - other
(4.0)
(4.7)
(0.1)
(8.8)
Toroparu Project
(3.9)
(4.6)
(4.7)
(13.2)
Total expansion and growth capital
(24.6)
(19.0)
(11.9)
(55.5)
Free cashflow from operations after expansion capital
11.7)
(13.4)
1.0)
(0.6)
Proceeds from warrant/option exercises
0.3)
1.6)
0.4)
2.3)
Soto Norte, deferred payment to Mubadala
-
-
(50.0)
(50.0)
Repayment of Gold-linked Notes
(1.8)
(1.8)
(1.8)
(5.5)
Contributions to Soto Norte joint venture
(1.4)
(1.2)
(1.1)
(3.7)
Participation in Denarius Metals rights offering
-
-
(1.1)
(1.1)
Interest (paid), net of interest income
(12.3)
(0.2)
(17.5)
(29.9)
Net change in cash
(3.5)
(15.0)
(70.1)
(88.6)
Opening balance at the beginning of the period
214.3)
229.3)
299.5)
299.5)
Closing balance at the end of the period
$ 210.8)
$ 214.3)
$ 229.3)
$ 210.8)
1 AISC ($ per oz sold), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earning, free cash flow and cash costs are non-IFRS financial measures in this document. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section and the table titled "Quarterly and YTD Cashflow generation" below for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's Q3 2023 interim financial statements.
Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) - Segovia Operations
Effective date
Measured
Indicated
Measured & Indicated
Inferred
Tonnes
Grade Au
Oz Au
Tonnes
Grade Au
Oz Au
Tonnes
Grade Au
Oz Au
Tonnes
Grade Au
Oz Au
(kt)
(g/t)
(koz)
(kt)
(g/t)
(koz)
(kt)
(g/t)
(koz)
(kt)
(g/t)
(koz)
September 30,
4,114
405
14.31
15.39
1,893
200
|
4,569
|
10.16
|
1,736
1,492
|
4,974
|
10.58
|
3,629
1,692
|
5,325
|
9.44
|
1,823
1,616
|
2023 MRE /
2022 MRE
+36 %
|
+1,937
+114%
|
+28 %
|
+207
+13%
|
Notes:
• Mineral resources are inclusive of mineral reserves.
• Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have no demonstrated economic viability
• There are no known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate.
• Totals may not add due to rounding.
2023 MRE Notes:
• A gold price of US$1,850 per ounce was used for the 2023 MRE.
• The 2023 MRE utilized a gold cut-off grade of between 2.80 g/t and 3.12 g/t depending on mineral resource area.
• The 2023 MRE was prepared by Pamela De Mark, P. Geo., Senior Vice President of Geology and Exploration of Aris Mining.
2022 MRE Notes:
• The mineral resource estimate used a US$ gold price per ounce of $1,850 to determine a gold cut-off grade of 2.65 g/t and used a minimum mining width of 1.0 m.
Aris Mining's Q3 2023 interim financial statements and related MD&A are available on SEDAR+, in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), and in the Financials section of Aris Mining's website here.
About Aris Mining
Aris Mining is a gold producer in the Americas with a growth-oriented strategy. In Colombia, Aris Mining operates several high-grade underground mines at its Segovia Operations and the Marmato Mine, which together produced 235,000 ounces of gold in 2022. Aris Mining is currently advancing construction of the Marmato Lower Mine Expansion project, which will provide access to wider porphyry mineralization below the current Upper Mine. Aris Mining also operates the Soto Norte Project joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new underground gold, silver and copper mine. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing the Toroparu Project, a gold/copper project. Aris Mining plans to pursue acquisitions and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.
Aris Mining promotes the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining as this process enables all miners to operate in a legal, safe and responsible manner that protects them and the environment.
Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com, www.sedarplus.ca, and on www.sec.gov.
Cautionary Language
Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow, cash costs ($ per oz sold), AISC ($ per oz sold), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/earnings and expenditures on growth capital are non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. For full details on these measures and ratios refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (MD&A). The MD&A is incorporated by reference into this news release and is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in its filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov .
The tables below reconcile the non-IFRS financial measures contained in this news release for the current and comparative periods to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's Q3 2023 interim financial statements.
Total cash costs
Segovia Operations
Total Operations
Three months ended,
Nine months ended,
Three months ended,
Nine months ended,
($000s except per ounce amounts)
Sept 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Sept 30, 2023
Sept 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Sept 30, 2023
Total gold sold (ounces)
52,627
48,381
145,916
59,040
54,228
162,426
Cost of sales1
56,543
51,030
151,656
68,534
62,947
185,186
Less: royalties1
(3,202)
(3,488)
(9,350)
(4,189)
(4,615)
(12,214)
Less: by-product revenue1
(3,153)
(2,755)
(10,785)
(3,514)
(3,077)
(11,634)
Less: other adjustments
-
-
-
(190)
-
(113)
Total cash costs
50,188
44,787
131,521
60,641
55,255
161,225
Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)
954
926
901
1,027
1,019
993
1. As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.
All-in sustaining costs (AISC)
Segovia Operations
Total Operations
Three months ended,
Nine months ended,
Three months ended,
Nine months ended,
($000s except per ounce amounts)
Sept 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Sept 30, 2023
Sept 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Sept 30, 2023
Total gold sold (ounces)
52,627
48,381
145,916
59,040
54,228
162,426
Total cash costs
50,188
44,787
131,521
60,641
55,255
161,225
Add: royalties1
3,202
3,488
9,350
4,189
4,615
12,214
Add: social programs1
2,249
2,419
7,072
2,434
2,666
7,504
Add: sustaining capital expenditures
6,685
2,450
16,467
8,143
3,812
19,822
Add: lease payments on sustaining capital
507
588
1,750
507
588
1,750
Total cash costs
62,831
53,732
166,160
75,913
66,936
202,515
Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)
1,194
1,111
1,139
1,286
1,234
1,247
1. As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.
The table below reconciles the cash cost per ounce sold and the AISC per ounce sold for ore sourced from owner-operated mines and other partner-operated mines to the totals for the consolidated Segovia Operations:
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Owner Operated
Partner
Total
Owner Operated
Partner
Total
Operated mining2
Segovia
Operated mining2
Segovia
Attributable gold sold (ounces)
30,030
22,597
52,627
82,164
63,752
145,916
Total cash costs ($'000)3
23,602
26,586
50,188
60,436
71,085
131,521
Cash cost per ounce sold ($/ounce)3
$786
$1,177
$954
$736
$1,115
$901
All-in sustaining costs ($'000)3
33,279
29,553
62,831
87,451
78,709
166,160
AISC cost per ounce sold ($/ounce)3
$1,108
$1,308
$1,194
$1,064
$1,235
$1,139
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Owner Operated
Partner
Operated
Total
Segovia
Attributable gold sold (ounces)
27,168
21,213
48,381
Total cash costs ($'000)3
19,105
25,681
44,787
Cash cost per ounce sold ($/ounce)3
$ 703
$ 1,211
$ 926
All-in sustaining costs ($'000)3
25,317
28,414
53,731
AISC cost per ounce sold ($/ounce)3
$ 932
$ 1,339
$ 1,111
1.
Includes Company-operated areas within the mines, utilizing owner-managed labour.
2.
Comprises contractor-operated and other small-scale mining operations within and outside of the Company's mining title that are operated by miners under contract to deliver the mill feed mined to the Company's Maria Dama plant for processing.
3.
Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section for full details on cash costs ($ per oz sold) and AISC ($ per oz sold). Comparative cash cost and AISC values have been adjusted from amounts previously disclosed following a change in the methodology used to calculate total cash costs ($ per oz sold) and AISC ($ per oz sold) in Q3 of 2022.
Additions to mineral interests, plant and equipment
Three months ended,
Nine months ended,
($'000)
Sept 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Sept 30, 2023
Sustaining capital
Segovia Operations
6,685
2,450
16,467
Marmato Upper Mine
1,457
1,362
3,355
Total
8,143
3,812
19,822
Non-sustaining growth capital
Segovia Operations
6,569
7,638
16,849
Toroparu Project
3,874
4,625
13,189
Marmato Lower Mine
8,413
6,126
18,420
Marmato Upper Mine
5,737
645
7,063
Juby Project
-
-
33
Total
24,594
19,034
55,554
Total Additions1
32,736
22,846
75,376
1. As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended,
Nine months ended,
($000s)
Sept 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Sept 30, 2023
Earnings (loss) before tax1
24,765
17,283
48,798
Add back:
Depreciation and depletion1
10,938
8,825
27,409
Finance income1
(3,672)
(2,358)
(8,203)
Interest and accretion1
6,757
6,746
22,384
EBITDA
38,787
30,496
90,388
Add back:
Acquisition and restructuring costs
-
-
-
Share-based compensation1
528
459
2,134
Revaluation of investments (Denarius) 1
-
10,023
10,023
Loss from equity accounting in investee1
(1,063)
1,427
3,605
(Gain) loss on financial instruments1
1,017
(10,114)
1,713
Foreign exchange (gain) loss1
2,285
7,237
11,865
Adjusted EBITDA
41,555
39,528
119,729
1. As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.
Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share
Three months ended,
Nine months ended,
($000s except shares amount)
Sept 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Sept 30, 2023
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
137,192,545
136,229,686
136,710,913
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
137,484,041
140,289,533
140,898,277
Net earnings (loss)1
12,443
8,258
15,299
Add back:
Acquisition and restructuring costs
-
-
-
Share-based compensation1
528
459
2,134
Revaluation of investments (Aris Gold/Denarius) 1
-
10,023
10,023
(Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1
(1,063)
1,427
3,605
(Gain) loss on financial instruments1
1,017
(10,114)
1,713
Foreign exchange (gain) loss1
2,285
7,237
11,865
Income tax effect on adjustments
(796)
(2,453)
(4,213)
Adjusted net (loss) / earnings
14,414
14,837
40,426
Per share - basic ($/share)
0.11
0.11
0.30
1. As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company being on track to achieve its 2023 production guidance, the expected benefits and timing related to the Marmato Lower Mine expansion, plans with respect to updating the mineral resource and reserve estimates and the timing thereof and the Company's plans and strategies are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward looking information or statements are disclosed throughout this presentation.
Forward looking information and forward looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward looking statements, including but not limited to those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aris Mining's annual information form dated March 31, 2023 and in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the MD&A, which are both available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.
Although Aris Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Mining disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.
This news release contains information that may constitute future-orientated financial information or financial outlook information (collectively, FOFI) about the Company's prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows, all of which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, FOFI. The Company has included FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations and management's current expectations relating to the Company's future performance. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. FOFI contained herein was made as of the date of this news release. Unless required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any FOFI statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aris-mining-reports-q3-2023-financial-and-operating-results-net-earnings-of-12-4m-adjusted-ebitda1-of-41-6m-301982494.html
SOURCE Aris Mining Corp.
Contact
Aris Mining contacts: Tyron Breytenbach, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, +1 416.399.2739, info@aris-mining.com; Kettina Cordero, Vice President, Investor Relations, + 604.417.2574