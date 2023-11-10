Sanatana Announces CEO Peter Miles Has Acquired Company Shares

Vancouver, November 10, 2023 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Peter Miles, CEO of Sanatana, has personally acquired 1,402,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") on the open market through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Following the acquisition, Mr. Miles beneficially owns or directly controls 4,901,609 Common Shares or 6.48% of the issued and outstanding number of Common Shares.1

The acquisition reflects Mr. Miles' alignment with Sanatana's shareholders and his continued support for the future growth of the Company.

The Common Shares held by Mr. Miles are for investment purposes and he may continue to acquire Common Shares or otherwise vary his holdings as investment conditions warrant.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana's principal project is the Oweegee Dome copper-gold porphyry property which is situated 40 km east of the KSM - Brucejack - Treaty Creek cluster of base and precious metal deposits and is underlain by similar geologic conditions, Stuhini Group (Tiassic age) host rocks, intrusions of the right age, alteration and porphyry style copper - gold - silver - molybdenite mineralization.

Sanatana Resources Inc.

"Peter Miles"



Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com.

To be added to the email distribution list, please email ir@sanatanaresources.com with "Sanatana" in the subject line.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Mr. Miles also holds 900,000 stock options of the Company. If Mr. Miles exercises the stock options in full, he will hold 7.67% of the issued and outstanding number of Common Shares.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186997