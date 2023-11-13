Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp.: Reports 0.45% Copper at Man Zone in British Columbia Canada

Malibu, CA, United States - Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) (FRA:5DD1) reports results from its fully funded drill program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. Assay results from the first two holes drilled at the Man Zone.Kodiak's drilling of the Man Zone has significantly extended copper-gold mineralization, which is still open in multiple directions.Man is located near Kodiak's Gate Zone discovery, less than two kilometres to the south and along trend.New drilling in holes MPD-23-001 and 002 delivered some of the best ever results at Man and confirmed copper and gold from surface, and additional zones of porphyry mineralization to 995 metres depth, including intervals of moderately higher copper-gold grades. The drill holes ended in mineralization.Drill hole MPD-23-002 intersected 0.34% Cu (0.45% CuEq) over 116 metres from bedrock surface, within a broader zone of 0.17% Cu (0.24% CuEq) over 337 metres.Porphyry mineralization at Man correlates well with combined 3D Induced Polarization (3D IP) resistivity and chargeability anomalies that extend to significant depths, confirming Kodiak's exploration model.Claudia Tornquist, President & CEO of Kodiak said, "With these latest results from the Man Zone we have once again validated our exploration models. We have now proven extensive mineralization at three targets zones, Gate, West and Man as we continue to build critical mass at our MPD project. The first two holes at Man are a promising start and it is encouraging to see mineralization right from bedrock surface as well as to a depth of almost a kilometre. Over the coming months we are looking forward to many more results from the five targets we drilled this year."To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2LMRZ56J





About Kodiak Copper Corp.:



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





