Pyx Resources Limited: Q3 2023 Investor Meet Presentation

Sydney, Australia - PYX Resources Ltd. (LON:PYX) (NSX:PYX) is pleased to announce that Oliver Hasler, Chairman and CEO, will provide a live investor presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 21st November 2023 at 11:00am GMT / 10:00pm AEDT.The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am GMT / 8:00pm AEDT the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.To join the Live Presentation, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/G2DSU44KInvestors who already follow PYX Resources Ltd. on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.





PYX Resources Ltd. (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the London Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.





