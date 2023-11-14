Q Battery Metals Exploration Update La Corne South and Pontax Projects, Quebec

VANCOUVER, November 14, 2023 - Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to provide an update of exploration on their Quebec-based projects including the La Corne South project, located north of Val d'Or, and the Pontax project located within the James Bay region, Quebec.

LA CORNE SOUTH PROPERTY

Prior Work

The Q Battery Metals geological team has completed sampling of pegmatite outcrops that were discovered earlier this year (see news release dated July 3, 2023). The geologic team completed sampling program of outcrops containing pegmatitic material and samples were submitted directly to ALS Laboratory in North Vancouver, BC.

In total, seven rock samples were submitted to ALS from the June and September sampling programs. The June sampling included a combination of rock chip and grab samples including float blocks. The September sampling included channel saw sampling along with rock outcrop chip sampling. Six of the samples were taken from outcrops or boulders of pegmatitic material, and one sample was taken from volcanic outcrop with significant pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization (WP69).

The below table summarizes results of the two sampling programs.

Sample Description WP UTM E N Li Cs Al Be A0369803 30 cm pegmatitic vein 80% smokey quartz with mica, sampled from blocks broken from outcrop 35 18 U 298901 5353775 7.6 0.23 0.31 3.2 A0369804 blocks, 30cm size pegmatitic looking close to area of volcanic outcrop 36 18 U 298890 5353813 622 463 9.36 196 A0369805 qtz mica coarse pegmatitic float blocks 33 18 U 298760 5353663 228 137 10.05 177 WP66 sampled 2-3cm pegmatitic warpy vn 66 18 U 298891 5353784 1.3 0.27 0.48 0.29 WP67 0.5 m subcrop boulders pegmatite, QF wedges 67 18 U 298897 5353801 0.9 0.27 0.08 1.34 WP68 30cm lensoid vein pegmatite for saw cut, QF biotite 68 18 U 298922 5353827 4.6 0.48 0.16 2.09 WP69 rusty outcrop top of knoll above WP68, sampled for base metals (not Li) 69 18 U 298827 5353514 17.4 2.36 1.2 1.71

Rock samples were generally obtained using a hammer and chisel. Sample WP68 was obtained utilizing a diamond bladed rock saw in order to cut material from the vein exposure. All samples were taken directly to the ALS lab either in Val d'Or or North Vancouver. The initial three samples underwent the Lab's ME-MS61L analysis using 4-acid digestion and MS analysis for 48 elements. Samples WP 66-69 were analyzed by the Lab's ME-MS41 process which utilized an aqua regia digestion followed by MS analysis for 51 elements.

The best lithium value of 622 ppm was obtained from blocks of rock found at surface on the margin of a ridge of outcrop. Two samples were taken from these blocks, both of which returned elevated Li, along with Cs, Al and Be, all indicators for pegmatite that can potentially be lithium bearing. The float blocks are interpreted as having been derived from a nearby source.

Project Planning - La Corne South

The geologic team undertook a property wide tour of the La Corne South Property lithium target area as part of the recent August 2023 reconnaissance. The property is well crossed by good condition resource roads. The property has a significant cover of sand, silt and gravel deposited during the last period of glaciation. The company is planning to extend ground geophysical surveys in order to identify potential pegmatite beneath the sediment cover.

Q Battery Metals has contacted TMC Geophysics to complete 24 kilometres of Induced Polarization (IP) survey over a large part of the La Corne South property. The survey is designed to reveal resistive targets that can be tested for pegmatite, and conductive bodies that can be tested for potential massive sulphide deposition. Both target types are evident from previous work completed on the property (see historic news releases).

The ground surveys (IP chargeability and resistivity) will add to the geophysical data obtained from the previously completed drone-supported magnetics and ground TDEM surveys to provide more defined targets for eventual diamond drilling.

PONTAX PROPERTY

Prior Work

Pontax property located within the Lithium Triangle of the James Bay region. The claims cover 5,376 hectares in 101 contiguous claims that are surrounded by other significant lithium projects, including: Patriot Battery Metals' Pontax project, Brunswick Exploration, Stria Lithium's properties and Li-FT Power Ltd., including the Moyenne project. The claims have undergone a limited amount of prior exploration.

The Quebec Sigeom database indicates that 63 sediment samples have been obtained within or adjacent to the Q Battery Metals Pontax property. The samples were obtained during historic work programs undertaken from 1974 to 2016. The database provides results for up to 91 parameters, including metal and pathfinder element analysis. The sample laboratory results were data-filtered by Q Battery Metals for pegmatite indicator minerals, including lithium, cesium, tantalum, rubidium, niobium, tin and boron, which are considered pathfinder elements that can form halos related to the presence of LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatites. The results indicate several elevated results for pathfinder elements are located within or immediately adjacent to the Q Battery Metals claims.

Project Planning - Pontax

In order to define targets for ground prospecting, the company is planning to utilize remote sensing spectral analysis and elevation surveying from satellite-sourced data. Q Battery Metals is in discussion with PhotoSat of Vancouver, BC, to undertake analysis of archived satellite data and provide multispectral analysis along with one metre surface elevation mapping for the property. The company intends to complete an initial prospecting program targeting potential pegmatite bodies once ground conditions allow access in the spring of 2024.

Q Battery Metals Corp.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals. Projects include the McKenzie East Gold property, the Lorrain Ni-Co-PGE property, and the recently acquired Versant rare earth elements (REE) property.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

