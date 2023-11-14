Reyna Silver Amends Terms of Medicine Springs Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, November 14, 2023 - Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV)(OTCQX:RSNVF)(FRA:4ZC) ("Reyna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to amend the terms of its option agreement dated August 20, 2017 (as previously amended, the "Option Agreement") with Messrs. Stephen Sutherland and Herb Duerr (collectively, the "Optionors"), pursuant to which Reyna has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Optionors' Medicine Springs project located in Nevada, USA (the "Property"). The Option Agreement was initially entered into between the Optionors and Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("NLR"). Reyna acquired and assumed NLR's interest in and to the Option Agreement and the underlying Property pursuant to an option interest acquisition agreement dated December 14, 2022 (the "Acquisition Agreement"), between NLR and Reyna. Further details of the Acquisition Agreement are disclosed in the Company's new releases dated December 15, 2022 and January 5, 2023. The amendments to the Options Agreement were effected by an Amending Agreement dated November 10, 2023 between the Optionors and Reyna (the "Amending Agreement")

"We are pleased to announce that our option partners, Herb Duerr and Stephen Sutherland, agreed to amend the terms of the Medicine Springs option agreement so our cash resources go to moving the project forward," said Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO and President of Reyna Silver. "Herb and Stephen have extensive experience in exploration and are tremendous partners to work with. By agreeing to defer some cash payments and taking some additional equity in lieu of cash payments, they show their continued support for the project and Reyna Silver's approach to exploration at Medicine Springs."

The Amending Agreement defers a portion of the USD$450,000 cash payment that was previously due in February, 2024 and also converts a further portion to Reyna common shares. As a result of the Amending Agreement, the remaining mandatory and option payments required under the Option Agreement for Reyna to fully exercise its option on the Property are as follows:

Mandatory Payments:

On or prior to February 1, 2024: USD$100,000 in cash and USD$200,000 in common shares of Reyna (based on the 30-day VWAP of Reyna's common shares on the TSV Venture Exchange ("TSXV") prior to the date of issuance)

On or prior to October 1, 2024: USD$150,000 in cash and USD$100,000 in common Shares of Reyna (based on the 30-day VWAP of Reyna's common shares on the TSXV prior to the date of issuance)

Option Payments:

On or prior to February 1, 2025: USD$225,000 in cash

On or prior to October 1, 2025: USD$150,000 in cash

In addition, the Amending Agreement acknowledges that Reyna has fulfilled all of its required exploration expenditure obligations under the Option Agreement. In the event that Reyna does not complete certain staking obligations on or prior to February 1, 2024, the mandatory cash payment due on that date will be increased by USD$50,000.

The Amending Agreement and the issuance of Reyna common shares under the Option Agreement remain subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSLV) is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company focused on exploring for high-grade, district-scale silver deposits in Mexico and USA.

Reyna's principal properties are the Guigui and Batopilas Properties in Chihuahua, Mexico, plus Medicine Springs and Gryphon Summit in Nevada, USA. Guigui covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia District, and Batopilas covers most of Mexico's historically highest-grade silver system. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% of the Medicine Springs CRD project in Elko Co., Nevada, USA, and the 10,300-hectare combined Carlin-style and CRD Griffin Summit Project in Eureka Co., Nevada, USA, as well as several early-stage properties in Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the Option Agreement and the Amending Agreement; the ability of the Reyna to fully earn-in to the option, the ability of Reyna to receive TSXV approval of the Amending Agreement, the business and operations of the Reyna and the exploration of the Property. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

