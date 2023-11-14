Bayhorse to Undertake Underground Drilling Program at the Bayhorse Mine.

Vancouver, November 14, 2023 - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") Is mobilizing for an underground drilling program at it's Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

The program will initially drill test the 300 foot strike length of the Big Dog zone hanging wall to test it to depth, and along strike using its existing drill rig. This rig, which is capable of drilling 30 m (100 foot) holes, has been used to plan mining operations. The Company believes there are no historic drill holes under the lower level workings that have tested the mineralized zone to depth.

Gold grades up to 10 grams/ton were reported during the historic 1984 mining program, and the highest grade of silver/copper was 15% silver and 17% copper (BHS NR Jan14,2014). Bayhorse senior geological consultants, Drs, Gerry Ray and Clay Conway, believe that drill testing to depth should be a priority. For this the Company will secure an underground drill rig capable of up to 400 meter long holes (1,300 ft), while the initial drill program is underway.

Drs. Ray and Conway are currently assessing the Bayhorse structure and geology to determine how best to test at depth any underlying mineralization below the known mineral horizon from the extensive historic, underground workings.

The Company is aware of the significant trading volume attributed to the recent announcements by Hercules Silver on their property that lies approximately 40 km (26 miles) north-northeast of the Bayhorse Mine (see Figure below). Both the Bayhorse and Hercules mines have similar geological settings with similar silver mineralization, including significant copper , antimony, and zinc credits. This has spurred Bayhorse to explore and extend further the known silver-rich ore zones, including potential areas to depth.

The following excerpt is taken from the 2018, NI-43-101 Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate, by Apex Geoscience

(Apex Geoscience NI-43-101 Technical Report, 2018)

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments "a recent Substack article was posted that the Company's senior geologists have reviewed, and which they state gives a good summary of the geological similarities between the Hercules Discovery and the Bayhorse mineralization". (link here)

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Dr. G.E. Ray, P.Geo, a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

866-399-6539

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA. With state of the art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%, we have created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper/antimony concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company also has an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine high grade silver/gold property located in B.C. Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

