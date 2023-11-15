Archer Exploration Receives Deferred Cash Proceeds from Sale of Lonmin Canada and Upsizes Private Placement

Vancouver, November 15, 2023 - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) (OTCQB: RCHRF) (FSE: 6YR0) (the "Company" or "Archer") is pleased to announce that it has received the final cash payment of $612,000 from Magna Mining Inc. ("Magna") due in connection with the sale of Lonmin Canada Inc. ("Loncan").

On November 7, 2022, Magna closed its acquisition of Loncan, whose core asset was the Denison Project and past producing Crean Hill Ni-Cu-PGE mine in Sudbury, Ontario, for gross consideration of $16 million, including a $3 million deferred payment payable pro rata to each of the Loncan shareholders within 12 months of the closing date (the "Deferred Loncan Payment"). Archer acquired the rights the Deferred Loncan Payment in connection with its acquisition of the nickel assets held by Wallbridge Mining Company, a former shareholder of Loncan, in November 2022.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that due to strong market demand, it is increasing the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated October 23, 2023) from $1,500,000 to $2,000,000 (the "Amended Offering"). Under the Amended Offering, the Company will also include the sale of Quebec flow-through units (the "QFT Units") at a price of $0.10 per QFT Unit. All other terms of the Amended Offering remain unchanged.

Tom Meyer, Archer's President & CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with the continued support from our existing shareholders and the enthusiasm demonstrated by new investors towards our ongoing exploration efforts at the Grasset Nickel Project. Despite challenging capital markets, this expanded capital raise and the Deferred Loncan Payment will ensure that Archer is able to begin 2024 strong with additional winter drilling at Grasset."

Each QFT Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.16 per Warrant Share.

The gross proceeds from the sale of QFT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). The proceeds from the sale of QFT Units will be used to incur Qualifying Expenditures on the Company's flagship Grasset Nickel Project in Quebec, Canada. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the QFT Units effective December 31, 2023 and incurred on or before December 31, 2024.

The Amended Offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2023 (the "Closing Date"). The Company may pay finders' fees comprised of cash and non-transferable warrants in connection with the Amended Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued and sold under the Amended Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the Closing Date.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Archer

Archer Exploration is a Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of assets in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, with an Indicated Resource of 5.5 Mt @ 1.53% NiEq. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of 37 properties and over 300 km2 in the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario.

The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its nickel sulphide properties within its portfolio. Archer's vision is to be a responsible nickel sulphide developer in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Archer is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. For more information, please visit www.archerexploration.com.

Tom Meyer

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 866 899 7247 (RCHR)

Email: tom@archerexploration.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187355