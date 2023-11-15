Drilling Commences at York Harbour Metals' Bottom Brook REE Project

Toronto, November 15, 2023 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE) ("York Harbour" or the "Company") is pleased to report that diamond drilling at its 100%-owned Bottom Brook Rare Earth Element (REE) ("Bottom Brook") project in Newfoundland has officially started. This marks a significant milestone in the Company's exploration program at its rare earth elements property.

The maiden drill program aims to test the depth and strike of high-grade mineralization identified by the Company's recent geological mapping, soil, and channel sampling (see news release dated July 31st, 2023) with the goal of expanding the known areas of mineralization and discovering new zones.

"We are looking forward to drill testing the high-priority targets and to test the new high-grade REE zone which we identified 750 metres from known mineralization," stated York Harbour CEO and President Bruce Durham.

The Company also takes this opportunity to mention the Mineral Rights Adjudication Board has confirmed the reinstatement of Mineral Licence 26228M, resolving any past issues related to its mineral claims at the Company's York Harbour Copper project. After drilling at the Bottom Brook project is completed, the Company plans to move the drill rig to the York Harbour Copper project to continue drilling high-priority zones.

