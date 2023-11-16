Electra Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Electra Battery Materials Corp. (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) ("Electra") will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on November 16, 2023. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on November 17, 2023 at 10:00 am ET to review Electra's third quarter performance and discuss near-term outlook.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

North American dial-in number: 1-800-319-4610

International dial-in number: 1-416-915-3239

Webcast and slide presentation: https://ElectraBMC.com/category/events/

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is a processor of low-carbon, ethically-sourced battery materials. Currently constructing North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a multipronged strategy focused on onshoring the electric vehicle supply chain. Keys to its strategy are integrating black mass recycling and nickel sulfate production at Electra's refinery located north of Toronto, advancing Iron Creek, its cobalt-copper exploration-stage project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt, and expanding cobalt sulfate processing into Bécancour, Quebec. For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com.

