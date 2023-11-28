Tempus Resources Announces Appointment of Managing Director

Perth, November 28, 2023 - Tempus Resources Ltd. (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTC Pink: TMRFF) ("Tempus" or the "Company") would like to announce the Company's current CEO/President, Mr. Jason Bahnsen, has been appointed as the Company's Managing Director effective immediately.

The Company has appointed Mr. Bahnsen as the Managing Director to assist with the compliance process required to appoint new directors at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for tomorrow. Mr. Bahnsen intends to resign following the appropriate appointment of a minimum of two new directors to the Company.

There will be no change to Mr. Bahnsen's remuneration as was previously announced to the market on 28 August 2020.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd..

For further information:

Tempus Resources Ltd.

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSXV ("TMRR") and OTC ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. In addition, the Company holds two exploration projects located in located in South East Ecuador, the Rio Zarza and the Valle del Tigre projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188899