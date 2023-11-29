Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade, At-Depth Drill Results at Zgounder

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2023 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • At depth near the granite, diamond drill hole ("DDH") ZG-23-25 intercepted 1,075 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 7.5 meters ("m"), and ZG-SF-23-037 intercepted 1,356 g/t Ag over 4.0m
  • In the Central Zone from the 2,125m level:
  • hole DZG-SF-23-249 intercepted 5,755 g/t Ag over 2.5m,
  • hole DZG-SF-23-251 intercepted 988 g/t Ag over 9.5m, including 3,948 g/t Ag over 2.0m
  • In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:
  • hole DZG-SF-23-214 intercepted 2,653 g/t Ag over 6.0m,
  • hole DZG-SF-23-153 intercepted 3,386 g/t Ag over 4.0m, including 6,295 g/t Ag over 2.0m
  • In the Central Zone from the 2,025m level:
  • hole TD28-23-2030-922 intercepted 7,868 g/t Ag over 4.8m

"Today's Zgounder results including holes ZG-23-25 and ZG-SF-23-037 confirm mineralization at depth at the granite contact outside the current resource boundary," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We are excited that these initial results show significant down-plunge extensions of the Zgounder deposit and demonstrate continuity of high grades and broad widths. Four underground rigs are now mobilized with the aim of expanding mineral resources at depth."

Included in this release are results for 248 holes, which include 78 underground DDH, 25 surface DDH, 94 T28 and 51 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID

From

To

Ag

Length

(m)*

Ag x
width

(g/t)

Surface DDH

ZG-23-10

39.0

46.5

841

7.5

6,307

ZG-23-10

57.0

58.5

3800

1.5

5,700

ZG-23-25

326.5

334.0

1075

7.5

8,063

Underground DDH

ZG-SF-23-037

140.5

144.5

1356

4.0

5,425

DZG-SF-22-153

55.0

59.0

3386

4.0

13,542

Including

56.0

58.0

6295

2.0

12,589

DZG-SF-23-214

2.5

8.5

2653

6.0

15,920

DZG-SF-23-218

2.0

6.0

1708

4.0

6,832

Including

4.0

5.5

4056

1.5

6,084

DZG-SF-23-220

1.0

6.5

1015

5.5

5,585

DZG-SF-23-228

52.0

62.5

644

10.5

6,759

Including

55.0

59.5

1183

4.5

5,322

DZG-SF-23-233

90.5

102.0

950

11.5

10,925

Including

90.5

95.0

2102

4.5

9,459

DZG-SF-23-235

78.5

83.4

1389

4.9

6,806

Including

81.5

82.5

5548

1.0

5,548

DZG-SF-23-249

46.0

48.5

5755

2.5

14,389

DZG-SF-23-251

21.0

30.5

988

9.5

9,382

Including

23.5

25.5

3948

2.0

7,895

Underground T28

TD28-23-1968-878

19.2

25.2

2231

6.0

13,387

TD28-23-2030-922

19.2

24.0

7868

4.8

37,765

TD28-23-2100-854

0.0

3.6

4196

3.6

15,106

Underground YAK

YAKD-23-2030-274

9.6

15.6

2177

6.0

13,062

YAKD-23-2030-276

38.4

42.0

1390

3.6

5,003

YAKD-23-2030-279

31.2

38.4

1555

7.2

11,194

YAKD-23-2030-286

12.0

14.4

2143

2.4

5,143

YAKD-23-2030-286

39.6

51.6

815

12.0

9,783

Including

42.0

46.8

1855

4.8

8,904

YAKD-23-2100-258

3.6

7.2

1647

3.6

5,930

YAKD-23-2100-269

32.4

46.8

482

14.4

6,946

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "show", "demonstrate", "significant", "demonstrate", "expanding", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID

From

To

Ag

Length

(m)*

Ag x width

(g/t)

Surface DDH

ZG-23-07

286.5

287.0

294

0.5

147

ZG-23-09

60.0

63.0

266

3.0

797

ZG-23-10

6.5

8.0

202

1.5

303

ZG-23-10

20.0

21.5

158

1.5

237

ZG-23-10

39.0

46.5

841

7.5

6,307

ZG-23-10

57.0

58.5

3800

1.5

5,700

ZG-23-16

47.5

49.0

292

1.5

438

ZG-23-18

13.5

16.5

213

3.0

640

ZG-23-18

24.0

25.5

320

1.5

480

ZG-23-19

25.5

27.0

644

1.5

966

ZG-23-19

54.5

55.0

132

0.5

66

ZG-23-25

322.0

323.0

154

1.0

154

ZG-23-25

326.5

334.0

1075

7.5

8,063

ZG-23-26

260.0

261.5

548

1.5

822

ZG-23-26

280.0

280.5

114

0.5

57

ZG-23-28

357.0

358.0

102

1.0

102

ZG-23-31

43.5

45.0

622

1.5

933

ZG-23-31

49.5

54.0

374

4.5

1,684

ZG-23-31

141.5

143.0

232

1.5

349

ZG-23-31

228.5

234.5

346

6.0

2,078

Underground DDH

ZG-SF-23-011

112.5

114.0

150

1.5

225

ZG-SF-23-012

47.0

48.5

130

1.5

195

ZG-SF-23-033

214.5

216.0

141

1.5

212

ZG-SF-23-033

219.0

222.0

342

3.0

1,025

ZG-SF-23-035

20.0

20.5

94

0.5

47

ZG-SF-23-035

21.0

21.5

1163

0.5

581

ZG-SF-23-037

113.0

115.0

653

2.0

1,306

ZG-SF-23-037

125.5

128.5

520

3.0

1,559

ZG-SF-23-037

136.5

138.0

693

1.5

1,040

ZG-SF-23-037

140.5

144.5

1356

4.0

5,425

Including

142.5

144.0

2897

1.5

4,345

DZG-SF-22-153

13.5

15.0

99

1.5

149

DZG-SF-22-153

16.0

19.0

173

3.0

519

DZG-SF-22-153

55.0

59.0

3386

4.0

13,542

Including

56.0

58.0

6295

2.0

12,589

DZG-SF-22-153

63.0

68.0

239

5.0

1,193

DZG-SF-23-189

11.5

15.5

259

4.0

1,036

DZG-SF-23-198

23.0

23.5

116

0.5

58

DZG-SF-23-198

24.5

36.5

375

12.0

4,502

DZG-SF-23-198

52.0

52.5

400

0.5

200

DZG-SF-23-198

61.0

61.5

108

0.5

54

DZG-SF-23-199

49.5

51.0

83

1.5

124

DZG-SF-23-209

48.0

56.0

263

8.0

2,106

DZG-SF-23-209

69.5

70.9

794

1.4

1,112

DZG-SF-23-211

1.0

4.0

800

3.0

2,401

DZG-SF-23-211

29.5

30.5

397

1.0

397

DZG-SF-23-212

43.5

45.0

100

1.5

150

DZG-SF-23-212

57.0

58.5

1352

1.5

2,028

DZG-SF-23-213

4.0

4.5

276

0.5

138

DZG-SF-23-214

0.0

1.5

85

1.5

128

DZG-SF-23-214

2.5

8.5

2653

6.0

15,920

DZG-SF-23-214

15.5

17.0

112

1.5

168

DZG-SF-23-214

32.0

34.0

193

2.0

386

DZG-SF-23-214

50.5

52.5

452

2.0

904

DZG-SF-23-214

55.5

57.5

1695

2.0

3,391

DZG-SF-23-216

2.5

8.0

598

5.5

3,291

Including

4.5

6.0

1583

1.5

2,375

DZG-SF-23-216

10.0

10.5

96

0.5

48

DZG-SF-23-216

35.5

37.0

121

1.5

181

DZG-SF-23-216

54.0

56.0

1530

2.0

3,059

DZG-SF-23-216

56.5

57.0

76

0.5

38

DZG-SF-23-217

2.5

3.5

909

1.0

909

DZG-SF-23-218

2.0

6.0

1708

4.0

6,832

Including

4.0

5.5

4056

1.5

6,084

DZG-SF-23-218

7.5

8.0

202

0.5

101

DZG-SF-23-218

33.5

35.0

278

1.5

417

DZG-SF-23-218

51.5

53.5

257

2.0

513

DZG-SF-23-218

60.5

62.0

86

1.5

129

DZG-SF-23-220

1.0

6.5

1015

5.5

5,585

Including

4.5

6.0

2180

1.5

3,270

DZG-SF-23-220

42.5

44.0

1670

1.5

2,505

DZG-SF-23-220

50.0

51.5

829

1.5

1,243

DZG-SF-23-222

2.0

3.5

424

1.5

636

DZG-SF-23-223

3.0

4.5

474

1.5

711

DZG-SF-23-223

34.0

35.5

114

1.5

171

DZG-SF-23-223

40.0

40.5

100

0.5

50

DZG-SF-23-223

46.0

46.5

80

0.5

40

DZG-SF-23-224

2.0

2.5

93

0.5

47

DZG-SF-23-224

35.0

35.5

162

0.5

81

DZG-SF-23-224

37.0

37.5

122

0.5

61

DZG-SF-23-224

39.0

40.0

121

1.0

121

DZG-SF-23-224

45.0

46.5

513

1.5

770

DZG-SF-23-226

23.0

25.0

119

2.0

238

DZG-SF-23-227

0.0

1.5

409

1.5

614

DZG-SF-23-227

8.0

8.5

75

0.5

38

DZG-SF-23-228

52.0

62.5

644

10.5

6,759

Including

55.0

59.5

1183

4.5

5,322

DZG-SF-23-228

65.5

67.0

91

1.5

136

DZG-SF-23-228

114.0

117.0

912

3.0

2,736

DZG-SF-23-229

11.0

13.0

476

2.0

952

DZG-SF-23-229

20.0

20.5

87

0.5

44

DZG-SF-23-229

24.5

25.0

101

0.5

50

DZG-SF-23-229

48.0

49.0

90

1.0

90

DZG-SF-23-229

62.5

64.1

146

1.6

234

DZG-SF-23-230

49.0

53.5

418

4.5

1,881

DZG-SF-23-230

58.0

59.5

88

1.5

132

DZG-SF-23-230

72.0

74.0

229

2.0

458

DZG-SF-23-230

78.0

81.0

92

3.0

276

DZG-SF-23-231

55.5

59.0

475

3.5

1,664

DZG-SF-23-231

64.0

64.5

82

0.5

41

DZG-SF-23-231

65.5

67.0

789

1.5

1,184

DZG-SF-23-231

72.5

73.5

87

1.0

87

DZG-SF-23-231

84.5

86.0

275

1.5

413

DZG-SF-23-232

57.5

58.5

267

1.0

267

DZG-SF-23-233

90.5

102.0

950

11.5

10,925

Including

90.5

95.0

2102

4.5

9,459

DZG-SF-23-234

64.5

65.0

1292

0.5

646

DZG-SF-23-234

69.0

70.0

497

1.0

497

DZG-SF-23-234

79.5

80.0

134

0.5

67

DZG-SF-23-235

78.5

83.4

1389

4.9

6,806

Including

81.5

82.5

5548

1.0

5,548

DZG-SF-23-236

11.0

12.0

194

1.0

194

DZG-SF-23-237

56.5

57.5

82

1.0

82

DZG-SF-23-238

49.5

51.0

1040

1.5

1,560

DZG-SF-23-241

97.5

102.0

890

4.5

4,005

DZG-SF-23-249

18.0

21.0

109

3.0

327

DZG-SF-23-249

46.0

48.5

5755

2.5

14,389

DZG-SF-23-249

63.5

65.0

146

1.5

219

DZG-SF-23-251

12.5

13.5

258

1.0

258

DZG-SF-23-251

12.5

14.5

357

2.0

714

DZG-SF-23-251

21.0

30.5

988

9.5

9,382

Including

23.5

25.5

3948

2.0

7,895

DZG-SF-23-251

35.0

40.0

347

5.0

1,733

DZG-SF-23-251

55.0

58.0

332

3.0

996

DZG-SF-23-251

73.5

74.0

102

0.5

51

DZG-SF-23-253

46.0

47.0

186

1.0

186

DZG-SF-23-255

79.5

87.5

267

8.0

2,132

DZG-SF-23-255

92.0

92.5

134

0.5

67

DZG-SF-23-256

63.0

63.5

89

0.5

45

DZG-SF-23-256

82.0

82.5

1808

0.5

904

DZG-SF-23-257

91.5

92.5

82

1.0

82

DZG-SF-23-259

29.0

33.0

208

4.0

832

DZG-SF-23-261

13.0

14.0

90

1.0

90

DZG-SF-23-261

30.5

32.0

748

1.5

1,122

DZG-SF-23-261

59.0

62.2

418

3.2

1,338

DZG-SF-23-262

42.0

42.5

110

0.5

55

DZG-SF-23-264

8.0

8.5

330

0.5

165

DZG-SF-23-264

56.0

60.5

105

4.5

471

DZG-SF-23-266

9.0

10.0

788

1.0

788

DZG-SF-23-266

47.0

52.0

220

5.0

1,100

DZG-SF-23-266

56.5

57.5

160

1.0

160

Underground T28

TD28-23-1950-743

4.8

6.0

492

1.2

590

TD28-23-1950-830

3.6

12.0

551

8.4

4,625

Including

3.6

6.0

1600

2.4

3,840

TD28-23-1950-831

2.4

4.8

163

2.4

390

TD28-23-1950-831

12.0

13.2

222

1.2

266

TD28-23-1950-930

4.8

6.0

182

1.2

218

TD28-23-1950-932

14.4

15.6

370

1.2

444

TD28-23-1950-934

3.6

4.8

83

1.2

100

TD28-23-1950-937

4.8

13.2

118

8.4

991

TD28-23-1968-878

19.2

25.2

2231

6.0

13,387

TD28-23-1968-888

12.0

18.0

289

6.0

1,736

TD28-23-1968-888

22.8

25.2

173

2.4

415

TD28-23-1975-893

2.4

9.6

284

7.2

2,041

TD28-23-1975-894

2.4

9.6

323

7.2

2,324

TD28-23-1975-895

4.8

6.0

110

1.2

132

TD28-23-1975-896

15.6

20.4

169

4.8

810

TD28-23-1975-898

9.6

10.8

294

1.2

353

TD28-23-1975-899

6.0

7.2

334

1.2

401

TD28-23-1975-900

1.2

2.4

81

1.2

97

TD28-23-1975-901

14.4

15.6

125

1.2

150

TD28-23-1975-901

16.8

18.0

80

1.2

96

TD28-23-1975-902

14.4

16.8

411

2.4

986

TD28-23-1975-903

8.4

9.6

82

1.2

98

TD28-23-1975-906

7.2

15.6

466

8.4

3,912

TD28-23-1975-907

6.0

7.2

101

1.2

121

TD28-23-1975-907

8.4

9.6

197

1.2

236

TD28-23-1975-908

10.8

12.0

573

1.2

688

TD28-23-2000-812

0.0

2.4

206

2.4

494

TD28-23-2000-812

18.0

20.4

134

2.4

322

TD28-23-2000-813

0.0

7.2

118

7.2

848

TD28-23-2000-813

18.0

19.2

171

1.2

205

TD28-23-2000-814

6.0

7.2

472

1.2

566

TD28-23-2000-815

0.0

4.8

166

4.8

795

TD28-23-2000-815

6.0

7.2

82

1.2

98

TD28-23-2000-816

18.0

25.2

242

7.2

1,742

TD28-23-2000-817

2.4

3.6

90

1.2

108

TD28-23-2000-818

0.0

2.4

183

2.4

439

TD28-23-2000-818

13.2

14.4

226

1.2

271

TD28-23-2000-819

0.0

3.6

122

3.6

438

TD28-23-2000-821

13.2

14.4

462

1.2

554

TD28-23-2000-821

20.4

21.6

85

1.2

102

TD28-23-2000-821

24.0

25.2

218

1.2

262

TD28-23-2030-909

4.8

13.2

182

8.4

1,530

TD28-23-2030-910

10.8

12.0

192

1.2

230

TD28-23-2030-915

15.6

16.8

276

1.2

331

TD28-23-2030-922

19.2

24.0

7868

4.8

37,765

TD28-23-2030-923

0.0

9.6

133

9.6

1,276

TD28-23-2100-839

13.2

14.4

122

1.2

146

TD28-23-2100-839

20.4

22.8

96

2.4

229

TD28-23-2100-854

0.0

3.6

4196

3.6

15,106

TD28-23-2100-855

0.0

2.4

1409

2.4

3,382

TD28-23-2100-856

8.4

12.0

371

3.6

1,334

TD28-23-2100-857

8.4

9.6

1248

1.2

1,498

Underground YAK

YAKD-23-1975-220

34.8

36.0

189

1.2

227

YAKD-23-2000-221

13.2

15.6

162

2.4

389

YAKD-23-2000-221

33.6

43.2

105

9.6

1,006

YAKD-23-2000-221

44.4

45.6

77

1.2

92

YAKD-23-2000-222

8.4

24.0

117

15.6

1,823

YAKD-23-2000-223

24.0

25.2

432

1.2

518

YAKD-23-2000-223

40.8

42.0

146

1.2

175

YAKD-23-2000-223

49.2

50.4

239

1.2

287

YAKD-23-2000-224

8.4

9.6

226

1.2

271

YAKD-23-2000-225

22.8

24.0

79

1.2

95

YAKD-23-2030-270

7.2

8.4

100

1.2

120

YAKD-23-2030-270

14.4

15.6

85

1.2

102

YAKD-23-2030-270

21.6

22.8

121

1.2

145

YAKD-23-2030-270

25.2

28.8

136

3.6

491

YAKD-23-2030-271

27.6

30.0

93

2.4

222

YAKD-23-2030-272

6.0

9.6

76

3.6

275

YAKD-23-2030-272

16.8

18.0

90

1.2

108

YAKD-23-2030-272

36.0

37.2

337

1.2

404

YAKD-23-2030-272

39.6

40.8

107

1.2

128

YAKD-23-2030-273

8.4

10.8

101

2.4

241

YAKD-23-2030-273

38.4

46.8

221

8.4

1,853

YAKD-23-2030-274

9.6

15.6

2177

6.0

13,062

YAKD-23-2030-274

28.8

30.0

396

1.2

475

YAKD-23-2030-274

36.0

44.4

136

8.4

1,141

YAKD-23-2030-276

20.4

22.8

1241

2.4

2,978

YAKD-23-2030-276

38.4

42.0

1390

3.6

5,003

YAKD-23-2030-277

22.8

28.8

435

6.0

2,609

YAKD-23-2030-278

24.0

26.4

118

2.4

284

YAKD-23-2030-278

40.8

43.2

133

2.4

318

YAKD-23-2030-278

52.8

54.0

76

1.2

91

YAKD-23-2030-279

10.8

12.0

594

1.2

713

YAKD-23-2030-279

22.8

24.0

106

1.2

127

YAKD-23-2030-279

31.2

38.4

1555

7.2

11,194

YAKD-23-2030-280

14.4

15.6

88

1.2

106

YAKD-23-2030-280

19.2

20.4

275

1.2

330

YAKD-23-2030-280

37.2

38.4

105

1.2

126

YAKD-23-2030-280

39.6

44.4

452

4.8

2,168

YAKD-23-2030-281

7.2

8.4

296

1.2

355

YAKD-23-2030-281

40.8

44.4

288

3.6

1,038

YAKD-23-2030-282

16.8

18.0

306

1.2

367

YAKD-23-2030-283

9.6

12.0

128

2.4

307

YAKD-23-2030-283

15.6

18.0

192

2.4

461

YAKD-23-2030-284

9.6

10.8

275

1.2

330

YAKD-23-2030-284

14.4

15.6

322

1.2

386

YAKD-23-2030-285

0.0

2.4

91

2.4

218

YAKD-23-2030-286

0.0

2.4

951

2.4

2,282

YAKD-23-2030-286

12.0

14.4

2143

2.4

5,143

YAKD-23-2030-286

39.6

51.6

815

12.0

9,783

Including

42.0

46.8

1855

4.8

8,904

YAKD-23-2030-287

0.0

2.4

219

2.4

526

YAKD-23-2030-287

15.6

19.2

535

3.6

1,927

YAKD-23-2030-288

3.6

9.6

445

6.0

2,671

YAKD-23-2030-288

18.0

20.4

435

2.4

1,044

YAKD-23-2030-289

4.8

6.0

1074

1.2

1,289

YAKD-23-2030-289

48.0

49.2

76

1.2

91

YAKD-23-2030-291

4.8

8.4

1113

3.6

4,006

YAKD-23-2030-293

20.4

21.6

279

1.2

335

YAKD-23-2100-244

3.6

4.8

143

1.2

172

YAKD-23-2100-245

3.6

4.8

76

1.2

91

YAKD-23-2100-246

3.6

4.8

358

1.2

430

YAKD-23-2100-246

9.6

12.0

737

2.4

1,769

YAKD-23-2100-249

2.4

4.8

409

2.4

982

YAKD-23-2100-250

0.0

1.2

76

1.2

91

YAKD-23-2100-250

7.2

9.6

137

2.4

329

YAKD-23-2100-251

16.8

18.0

90

1.2

108

YAKD-23-2100-252

9.6

10.8

96

1.2

115

YAKD-23-2100-252

16.8

19.2

83

2.4

200

YAKD-23-2100-256

4.8

7.2

201

2.4

482

YAKD-23-2100-256

14.4

16.8

83

2.4

199

YAKD-23-2100-257

4.8

7.2

924

2.4

2,217

YAKD-23-2100-257

13.2

15.6

1258

2.4

3,019

YAKD-23-2100-258

3.6

7.2

1647

3.6

5,930

YAKD-23-2100-259

16.8

18.0

155

1.2

186

YAKD-23-2100-259

22.8

27.6

1024

4.8

4,917

YAKD-23-2100-259

28.8

30.0

106

1.2

127

YAKD-23-2100-262

6.0

7.2

76

1.2

91

YAKD-23-2100-263

0.0

7.2

496

7.2

3,570

YAKD-23-2100-264

33.6

37.2

318

3.6

1,146

YAKD-23-2100-269

7.2

8.4

86

1.2

103

YAKD-23-2100-269

19.2

20.4

958

1.2

1,150

YAKD-23-2100-269

32.4

46.8

482

14.4

6,946

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc.



Contact
Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA, President & CEO, Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com,
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QAQY
CA05466C1095
www.ayagoldsilver.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap