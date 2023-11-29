Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade, At-Depth Drill Results at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2023 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

At depth near the granite, diamond drill hole ("DDH") ZG-23-25 intercepted 1,075 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 7.5 meters ("m"), and ZG-SF-23-037 intercepted 1,356 g/t Ag over 4.0m

In the Central Zone from the 2,125m level:

hole DZG-SF-23-249 intercepted 5,755 g/t Ag over 2.5m,

hole DZG-SF-23-251 intercepted 988 g/t Ag over 9.5m, including 3,948 g/t Ag over 2.0m

In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:

hole DZG-SF-23-214 intercepted 2,653 g/t Ag over 6.0m,

hole DZG-SF-23-153 intercepted 3,386 g/t Ag over 4.0m, including 6,295 g/t Ag over 2.0m

In the Central Zone from the 2,025m level:

hole TD28-23-2030-922 intercepted 7,868 g/t Ag over 4.8m

"Today's Zgounder results including holes ZG-23-25 and ZG-SF-23-037 confirm mineralization at depth at the granite contact outside the current resource boundary," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We are excited that these initial results show significant down-plunge extensions of the Zgounder deposit and demonstrate continuity of high grades and broad widths. Four underground rigs are now mobilized with the aim of expanding mineral resources at depth."

Included in this release are results for 248 holes, which include 78 underground DDH, 25 surface DDH, 94 T28 and 51 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x

width (g/t) Surface DDH ZG-23-10 39.0 46.5 841 7.5 6,307 ZG-23-10 57.0 58.5 3800 1.5 5,700 ZG-23-25 326.5 334.0 1075 7.5 8,063 Underground DDH ZG-SF-23-037 140.5 144.5 1356 4.0 5,425 DZG-SF-22-153 55.0 59.0 3386 4.0 13,542 Including 56.0 58.0 6295 2.0 12,589 DZG-SF-23-214 2.5 8.5 2653 6.0 15,920 DZG-SF-23-218 2.0 6.0 1708 4.0 6,832 Including 4.0 5.5 4056 1.5 6,084 DZG-SF-23-220 1.0 6.5 1015 5.5 5,585 DZG-SF-23-228 52.0 62.5 644 10.5 6,759 Including 55.0 59.5 1183 4.5 5,322 DZG-SF-23-233 90.5 102.0 950 11.5 10,925 Including 90.5 95.0 2102 4.5 9,459 DZG-SF-23-235 78.5 83.4 1389 4.9 6,806 Including 81.5 82.5 5548 1.0 5,548 DZG-SF-23-249 46.0 48.5 5755 2.5 14,389 DZG-SF-23-251 21.0 30.5 988 9.5 9,382 Including 23.5 25.5 3948 2.0 7,895 Underground T28 TD28-23-1968-878 19.2 25.2 2231 6.0 13,387 TD28-23-2030-922 19.2 24.0 7868 4.8 37,765 TD28-23-2100-854 0.0 3.6 4196 3.6 15,106 Underground YAK YAKD-23-2030-274 9.6 15.6 2177 6.0 13,062 YAKD-23-2030-276 38.4 42.0 1390 3.6 5,003 YAKD-23-2030-279 31.2 38.4 1555 7.2 11,194 YAKD-23-2030-286 12.0 14.4 2143 2.4 5,143 YAKD-23-2030-286 39.6 51.6 815 12.0 9,783 Including 42.0 46.8 1855 4.8 8,904 YAKD-23-2100-258 3.6 7.2 1647 3.6 5,930 YAKD-23-2100-269 32.4 46.8 482 14.4 6,946

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "show", "demonstrate", "significant", "demonstrate", "expanding", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x width (g/t) Surface DDH ZG-23-07 286.5 287.0 294 0.5 147 ZG-23-09 60.0 63.0 266 3.0 797 ZG-23-10 6.5 8.0 202 1.5 303 ZG-23-10 20.0 21.5 158 1.5 237 ZG-23-10 39.0 46.5 841 7.5 6,307 ZG-23-10 57.0 58.5 3800 1.5 5,700 ZG-23-16 47.5 49.0 292 1.5 438 ZG-23-18 13.5 16.5 213 3.0 640 ZG-23-18 24.0 25.5 320 1.5 480 ZG-23-19 25.5 27.0 644 1.5 966 ZG-23-19 54.5 55.0 132 0.5 66 ZG-23-25 322.0 323.0 154 1.0 154 ZG-23-25 326.5 334.0 1075 7.5 8,063 ZG-23-26 260.0 261.5 548 1.5 822 ZG-23-26 280.0 280.5 114 0.5 57 ZG-23-28 357.0 358.0 102 1.0 102 ZG-23-31 43.5 45.0 622 1.5 933 ZG-23-31 49.5 54.0 374 4.5 1,684 ZG-23-31 141.5 143.0 232 1.5 349 ZG-23-31 228.5 234.5 346 6.0 2,078 Underground DDH ZG-SF-23-011 112.5 114.0 150 1.5 225 ZG-SF-23-012 47.0 48.5 130 1.5 195 ZG-SF-23-033 214.5 216.0 141 1.5 212 ZG-SF-23-033 219.0 222.0 342 3.0 1,025 ZG-SF-23-035 20.0 20.5 94 0.5 47 ZG-SF-23-035 21.0 21.5 1163 0.5 581 ZG-SF-23-037 113.0 115.0 653 2.0 1,306 ZG-SF-23-037 125.5 128.5 520 3.0 1,559 ZG-SF-23-037 136.5 138.0 693 1.5 1,040 ZG-SF-23-037 140.5 144.5 1356 4.0 5,425 Including 142.5 144.0 2897 1.5 4,345 DZG-SF-22-153 13.5 15.0 99 1.5 149 DZG-SF-22-153 16.0 19.0 173 3.0 519 DZG-SF-22-153 55.0 59.0 3386 4.0 13,542 Including 56.0 58.0 6295 2.0 12,589 DZG-SF-22-153 63.0 68.0 239 5.0 1,193 DZG-SF-23-189 11.5 15.5 259 4.0 1,036 DZG-SF-23-198 23.0 23.5 116 0.5 58 DZG-SF-23-198 24.5 36.5 375 12.0 4,502 DZG-SF-23-198 52.0 52.5 400 0.5 200 DZG-SF-23-198 61.0 61.5 108 0.5 54 DZG-SF-23-199 49.5 51.0 83 1.5 124 DZG-SF-23-209 48.0 56.0 263 8.0 2,106 DZG-SF-23-209 69.5 70.9 794 1.4 1,112 DZG-SF-23-211 1.0 4.0 800 3.0 2,401 DZG-SF-23-211 29.5 30.5 397 1.0 397 DZG-SF-23-212 43.5 45.0 100 1.5 150 DZG-SF-23-212 57.0 58.5 1352 1.5 2,028 DZG-SF-23-213 4.0 4.5 276 0.5 138 DZG-SF-23-214 0.0 1.5 85 1.5 128 DZG-SF-23-214 2.5 8.5 2653 6.0 15,920 DZG-SF-23-214 15.5 17.0 112 1.5 168 DZG-SF-23-214 32.0 34.0 193 2.0 386 DZG-SF-23-214 50.5 52.5 452 2.0 904 DZG-SF-23-214 55.5 57.5 1695 2.0 3,391 DZG-SF-23-216 2.5 8.0 598 5.5 3,291 Including 4.5 6.0 1583 1.5 2,375 DZG-SF-23-216 10.0 10.5 96 0.5 48 DZG-SF-23-216 35.5 37.0 121 1.5 181 DZG-SF-23-216 54.0 56.0 1530 2.0 3,059 DZG-SF-23-216 56.5 57.0 76 0.5 38 DZG-SF-23-217 2.5 3.5 909 1.0 909 DZG-SF-23-218 2.0 6.0 1708 4.0 6,832 Including 4.0 5.5 4056 1.5 6,084 DZG-SF-23-218 7.5 8.0 202 0.5 101 DZG-SF-23-218 33.5 35.0 278 1.5 417 DZG-SF-23-218 51.5 53.5 257 2.0 513 DZG-SF-23-218 60.5 62.0 86 1.5 129 DZG-SF-23-220 1.0 6.5 1015 5.5 5,585 Including 4.5 6.0 2180 1.5 3,270 DZG-SF-23-220 42.5 44.0 1670 1.5 2,505 DZG-SF-23-220 50.0 51.5 829 1.5 1,243 DZG-SF-23-222 2.0 3.5 424 1.5 636 DZG-SF-23-223 3.0 4.5 474 1.5 711 DZG-SF-23-223 34.0 35.5 114 1.5 171 DZG-SF-23-223 40.0 40.5 100 0.5 50 DZG-SF-23-223 46.0 46.5 80 0.5 40 DZG-SF-23-224 2.0 2.5 93 0.5 47 DZG-SF-23-224 35.0 35.5 162 0.5 81 DZG-SF-23-224 37.0 37.5 122 0.5 61 DZG-SF-23-224 39.0 40.0 121 1.0 121 DZG-SF-23-224 45.0 46.5 513 1.5 770 DZG-SF-23-226 23.0 25.0 119 2.0 238 DZG-SF-23-227 0.0 1.5 409 1.5 614 DZG-SF-23-227 8.0 8.5 75 0.5 38 DZG-SF-23-228 52.0 62.5 644 10.5 6,759 Including 55.0 59.5 1183 4.5 5,322 DZG-SF-23-228 65.5 67.0 91 1.5 136 DZG-SF-23-228 114.0 117.0 912 3.0 2,736 DZG-SF-23-229 11.0 13.0 476 2.0 952 DZG-SF-23-229 20.0 20.5 87 0.5 44 DZG-SF-23-229 24.5 25.0 101 0.5 50 DZG-SF-23-229 48.0 49.0 90 1.0 90 DZG-SF-23-229 62.5 64.1 146 1.6 234 DZG-SF-23-230 49.0 53.5 418 4.5 1,881 DZG-SF-23-230 58.0 59.5 88 1.5 132 DZG-SF-23-230 72.0 74.0 229 2.0 458 DZG-SF-23-230 78.0 81.0 92 3.0 276 DZG-SF-23-231 55.5 59.0 475 3.5 1,664 DZG-SF-23-231 64.0 64.5 82 0.5 41 DZG-SF-23-231 65.5 67.0 789 1.5 1,184 DZG-SF-23-231 72.5 73.5 87 1.0 87 DZG-SF-23-231 84.5 86.0 275 1.5 413 DZG-SF-23-232 57.5 58.5 267 1.0 267 DZG-SF-23-233 90.5 102.0 950 11.5 10,925 Including 90.5 95.0 2102 4.5 9,459 DZG-SF-23-234 64.5 65.0 1292 0.5 646 DZG-SF-23-234 69.0 70.0 497 1.0 497 DZG-SF-23-234 79.5 80.0 134 0.5 67 DZG-SF-23-235 78.5 83.4 1389 4.9 6,806 Including 81.5 82.5 5548 1.0 5,548 DZG-SF-23-236 11.0 12.0 194 1.0 194 DZG-SF-23-237 56.5 57.5 82 1.0 82 DZG-SF-23-238 49.5 51.0 1040 1.5 1,560 DZG-SF-23-241 97.5 102.0 890 4.5 4,005 DZG-SF-23-249 18.0 21.0 109 3.0 327 DZG-SF-23-249 46.0 48.5 5755 2.5 14,389 DZG-SF-23-249 63.5 65.0 146 1.5 219 DZG-SF-23-251 12.5 13.5 258 1.0 258 DZG-SF-23-251 12.5 14.5 357 2.0 714 DZG-SF-23-251 21.0 30.5 988 9.5 9,382 Including 23.5 25.5 3948 2.0 7,895 DZG-SF-23-251 35.0 40.0 347 5.0 1,733 DZG-SF-23-251 55.0 58.0 332 3.0 996 DZG-SF-23-251 73.5 74.0 102 0.5 51 DZG-SF-23-253 46.0 47.0 186 1.0 186 DZG-SF-23-255 79.5 87.5 267 8.0 2,132 DZG-SF-23-255 92.0 92.5 134 0.5 67 DZG-SF-23-256 63.0 63.5 89 0.5 45 DZG-SF-23-256 82.0 82.5 1808 0.5 904 DZG-SF-23-257 91.5 92.5 82 1.0 82 DZG-SF-23-259 29.0 33.0 208 4.0 832 DZG-SF-23-261 13.0 14.0 90 1.0 90 DZG-SF-23-261 30.5 32.0 748 1.5 1,122 DZG-SF-23-261 59.0 62.2 418 3.2 1,338 DZG-SF-23-262 42.0 42.5 110 0.5 55 DZG-SF-23-264 8.0 8.5 330 0.5 165 DZG-SF-23-264 56.0 60.5 105 4.5 471 DZG-SF-23-266 9.0 10.0 788 1.0 788 DZG-SF-23-266 47.0 52.0 220 5.0 1,100 DZG-SF-23-266 56.5 57.5 160 1.0 160 Underground T28 TD28-23-1950-743 4.8 6.0 492 1.2 590 TD28-23-1950-830 3.6 12.0 551 8.4 4,625 Including 3.6 6.0 1600 2.4 3,840 TD28-23-1950-831 2.4 4.8 163 2.4 390 TD28-23-1950-831 12.0 13.2 222 1.2 266 TD28-23-1950-930 4.8 6.0 182 1.2 218 TD28-23-1950-932 14.4 15.6 370 1.2 444 TD28-23-1950-934 3.6 4.8 83 1.2 100 TD28-23-1950-937 4.8 13.2 118 8.4 991 TD28-23-1968-878 19.2 25.2 2231 6.0 13,387 TD28-23-1968-888 12.0 18.0 289 6.0 1,736 TD28-23-1968-888 22.8 25.2 173 2.4 415 TD28-23-1975-893 2.4 9.6 284 7.2 2,041 TD28-23-1975-894 2.4 9.6 323 7.2 2,324 TD28-23-1975-895 4.8 6.0 110 1.2 132 TD28-23-1975-896 15.6 20.4 169 4.8 810 TD28-23-1975-898 9.6 10.8 294 1.2 353 TD28-23-1975-899 6.0 7.2 334 1.2 401 TD28-23-1975-900 1.2 2.4 81 1.2 97 TD28-23-1975-901 14.4 15.6 125 1.2 150 TD28-23-1975-901 16.8 18.0 80 1.2 96 TD28-23-1975-902 14.4 16.8 411 2.4 986 TD28-23-1975-903 8.4 9.6 82 1.2 98 TD28-23-1975-906 7.2 15.6 466 8.4 3,912 TD28-23-1975-907 6.0 7.2 101 1.2 121 TD28-23-1975-907 8.4 9.6 197 1.2 236 TD28-23-1975-908 10.8 12.0 573 1.2 688 TD28-23-2000-812 0.0 2.4 206 2.4 494 TD28-23-2000-812 18.0 20.4 134 2.4 322 TD28-23-2000-813 0.0 7.2 118 7.2 848 TD28-23-2000-813 18.0 19.2 171 1.2 205 TD28-23-2000-814 6.0 7.2 472 1.2 566 TD28-23-2000-815 0.0 4.8 166 4.8 795 TD28-23-2000-815 6.0 7.2 82 1.2 98 TD28-23-2000-816 18.0 25.2 242 7.2 1,742 TD28-23-2000-817 2.4 3.6 90 1.2 108 TD28-23-2000-818 0.0 2.4 183 2.4 439 TD28-23-2000-818 13.2 14.4 226 1.2 271 TD28-23-2000-819 0.0 3.6 122 3.6 438 TD28-23-2000-821 13.2 14.4 462 1.2 554 TD28-23-2000-821 20.4 21.6 85 1.2 102 TD28-23-2000-821 24.0 25.2 218 1.2 262 TD28-23-2030-909 4.8 13.2 182 8.4 1,530 TD28-23-2030-910 10.8 12.0 192 1.2 230 TD28-23-2030-915 15.6 16.8 276 1.2 331 TD28-23-2030-922 19.2 24.0 7868 4.8 37,765 TD28-23-2030-923 0.0 9.6 133 9.6 1,276 TD28-23-2100-839 13.2 14.4 122 1.2 146 TD28-23-2100-839 20.4 22.8 96 2.4 229 TD28-23-2100-854 0.0 3.6 4196 3.6 15,106 TD28-23-2100-855 0.0 2.4 1409 2.4 3,382 TD28-23-2100-856 8.4 12.0 371 3.6 1,334 TD28-23-2100-857 8.4 9.6 1248 1.2 1,498 Underground YAK YAKD-23-1975-220 34.8 36.0 189 1.2 227 YAKD-23-2000-221 13.2 15.6 162 2.4 389 YAKD-23-2000-221 33.6 43.2 105 9.6 1,006 YAKD-23-2000-221 44.4 45.6 77 1.2 92 YAKD-23-2000-222 8.4 24.0 117 15.6 1,823 YAKD-23-2000-223 24.0 25.2 432 1.2 518 YAKD-23-2000-223 40.8 42.0 146 1.2 175 YAKD-23-2000-223 49.2 50.4 239 1.2 287 YAKD-23-2000-224 8.4 9.6 226 1.2 271 YAKD-23-2000-225 22.8 24.0 79 1.2 95 YAKD-23-2030-270 7.2 8.4 100 1.2 120 YAKD-23-2030-270 14.4 15.6 85 1.2 102 YAKD-23-2030-270 21.6 22.8 121 1.2 145 YAKD-23-2030-270 25.2 28.8 136 3.6 491 YAKD-23-2030-271 27.6 30.0 93 2.4 222 YAKD-23-2030-272 6.0 9.6 76 3.6 275 YAKD-23-2030-272 16.8 18.0 90 1.2 108 YAKD-23-2030-272 36.0 37.2 337 1.2 404 YAKD-23-2030-272 39.6 40.8 107 1.2 128 YAKD-23-2030-273 8.4 10.8 101 2.4 241 YAKD-23-2030-273 38.4 46.8 221 8.4 1,853 YAKD-23-2030-274 9.6 15.6 2177 6.0 13,062 YAKD-23-2030-274 28.8 30.0 396 1.2 475 YAKD-23-2030-274 36.0 44.4 136 8.4 1,141 YAKD-23-2030-276 20.4 22.8 1241 2.4 2,978 YAKD-23-2030-276 38.4 42.0 1390 3.6 5,003 YAKD-23-2030-277 22.8 28.8 435 6.0 2,609 YAKD-23-2030-278 24.0 26.4 118 2.4 284 YAKD-23-2030-278 40.8 43.2 133 2.4 318 YAKD-23-2030-278 52.8 54.0 76 1.2 91 YAKD-23-2030-279 10.8 12.0 594 1.2 713 YAKD-23-2030-279 22.8 24.0 106 1.2 127 YAKD-23-2030-279 31.2 38.4 1555 7.2 11,194 YAKD-23-2030-280 14.4 15.6 88 1.2 106 YAKD-23-2030-280 19.2 20.4 275 1.2 330 YAKD-23-2030-280 37.2 38.4 105 1.2 126 YAKD-23-2030-280 39.6 44.4 452 4.8 2,168 YAKD-23-2030-281 7.2 8.4 296 1.2 355 YAKD-23-2030-281 40.8 44.4 288 3.6 1,038 YAKD-23-2030-282 16.8 18.0 306 1.2 367 YAKD-23-2030-283 9.6 12.0 128 2.4 307 YAKD-23-2030-283 15.6 18.0 192 2.4 461 YAKD-23-2030-284 9.6 10.8 275 1.2 330 YAKD-23-2030-284 14.4 15.6 322 1.2 386 YAKD-23-2030-285 0.0 2.4 91 2.4 218 YAKD-23-2030-286 0.0 2.4 951 2.4 2,282 YAKD-23-2030-286 12.0 14.4 2143 2.4 5,143 YAKD-23-2030-286 39.6 51.6 815 12.0 9,783 Including 42.0 46.8 1855 4.8 8,904 YAKD-23-2030-287 0.0 2.4 219 2.4 526 YAKD-23-2030-287 15.6 19.2 535 3.6 1,927 YAKD-23-2030-288 3.6 9.6 445 6.0 2,671 YAKD-23-2030-288 18.0 20.4 435 2.4 1,044 YAKD-23-2030-289 4.8 6.0 1074 1.2 1,289 YAKD-23-2030-289 48.0 49.2 76 1.2 91 YAKD-23-2030-291 4.8 8.4 1113 3.6 4,006 YAKD-23-2030-293 20.4 21.6 279 1.2 335 YAKD-23-2100-244 3.6 4.8 143 1.2 172 YAKD-23-2100-245 3.6 4.8 76 1.2 91 YAKD-23-2100-246 3.6 4.8 358 1.2 430 YAKD-23-2100-246 9.6 12.0 737 2.4 1,769 YAKD-23-2100-249 2.4 4.8 409 2.4 982 YAKD-23-2100-250 0.0 1.2 76 1.2 91 YAKD-23-2100-250 7.2 9.6 137 2.4 329 YAKD-23-2100-251 16.8 18.0 90 1.2 108 YAKD-23-2100-252 9.6 10.8 96 1.2 115 YAKD-23-2100-252 16.8 19.2 83 2.4 200 YAKD-23-2100-256 4.8 7.2 201 2.4 482 YAKD-23-2100-256 14.4 16.8 83 2.4 199 YAKD-23-2100-257 4.8 7.2 924 2.4 2,217 YAKD-23-2100-257 13.2 15.6 1258 2.4 3,019 YAKD-23-2100-258 3.6 7.2 1647 3.6 5,930 YAKD-23-2100-259 16.8 18.0 155 1.2 186 YAKD-23-2100-259 22.8 27.6 1024 4.8 4,917 YAKD-23-2100-259 28.8 30.0 106 1.2 127 YAKD-23-2100-262 6.0 7.2 76 1.2 91 YAKD-23-2100-263 0.0 7.2 496 7.2 3,570 YAKD-23-2100-264 33.6 37.2 318 3.6 1,146 YAKD-23-2100-269 7.2 8.4 86 1.2 103 YAKD-23-2100-269 19.2 20.4 958 1.2 1,150 YAKD-23-2100-269 32.4 46.8 482 14.4 6,946

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

