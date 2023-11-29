Discovery Silver Announces Management Change

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 - Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") announces the departure of Tony Esplin as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.



With the recent additions to the management team and Board of Directors announced on August 24, 2023, the Company is well positioned to advance Cordero through its Feasibility Study and toward a construction decision. The Feasibility Study continues to progress well and remains on track for delivery in the first quarter of 2024.

Tony Makuch, President & CEO, states: "We are very grateful for the contributions Tony has made in advancing Cordero over the last couple of years and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About Discovery

Discovery's flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest silver deposits. The PFS completed in January 2023 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scalability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

