Silver X Mining Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, November 30, 2023 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company"), a rapidly expanding silver developer and producer in Central Peru, is pleased to announce that it has granted 225,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSU") with a term of 1 year and 2,050,000 stock options ("Options") to directors, officers, employees and a consultant of the Company, in accordance with the Company's RSU plan and share option plan, respectively. Each Option will have an exercise price of C$0.265, and 250,000 Options will have a term of 3 years and the remaining options will have a term of 5 years. The grant of the Options and RSU's is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

About Silver X Mining Corp.

Silver X is a rapidly-expanding silver developer and producer. The Company owns the 20,000-hectare Nueva Recuperada Silver District in Central Peru and produces silver, gold, lead and zinc from the Tangana Mining Unit. Our mission is to be a premier silver company delivering outstanding value to all stakeholders and we aim to achieve this by consolidating and developing undervalued assets, creating value by adding resources and increasing production while aspiring to social and environmental excellence. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

