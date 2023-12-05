Great Atlantic Locates Antimony Mineralization in Bedrock 100% Owned McDougall Road Antimony - Gold Property New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, December 5, 2023 - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV.GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has completed its 2023 exploration program of prospecting and rock geochemical sampling at its 100% owned McDougall Road Antimony- Gold Property, located in western New Brunswick. Stibnite mineralization (antimony sulfide) was located within an outcrop during the program in the area of a reported regional fault. The Company is preparing the rock samples for submission for multi-elements analysis (including gold and antimony). Great Atlantic previously identified antimony and gold soil geochemical anomalies in this region of the property.

The 2023 prospecting and rock geochemical sampling program was conducted within the central region of the McDougall Road Property in the reported area of the Woodstock Fault (a regional structure in western New Brunswick). Great Atlantic had previously confirmed antimony and gold soil geochemical anomalies in this area during 2015 sampling. Antimony mineralization was reported during the late 1990s in the same area as the 2023 program. A late 1990s vein sample from this area was reported to yield 11.6% antimony (after Hoy, 1998; Report of Work No. 475212 on file with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development). A qualified Person has not verified this reported vein / data for Great Atlantic.

Nine rock samples were collected within a small area during the 2023 program. The samples were collected from outcrop, subcrop and glacially transported float. An outcrop exposure with stibnite (antimony sulfide) mineralization was located and sampled. The outcrop is highly siliceous and possibly silicified (lithology unknown at this time) with highly oxidized and crumbly parts (possible fault). The outcrop also contains pyrite mineralization. It is unclear at this time to Great Atlantic management if this is the same antimony bearing outcrop reported during the late 1990s. Rock samples from the 2023 program are being prepared for submission to an independent, certified laboratory for gold assay and multi-element analysis (including antimony). A Qualified Person supervised the 2023 exploration program at the McDougall Road Property.

Great Atlantic identified local antimony and gold soil geochemical anomalies in the central region of the McDougall Road Project during a 2015 geochemical survey with samples returning up to 62 parts per million (ppm) antimony and up to 0.033 ppm gold. The samples were analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd. for gold by Fire Assay - AA and for antimony by four acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis. ALS Canada is independent of Great Atlantic. The 2015 program was supervised by a Qualified Person.

The Golden Ridge gold deposit is located approximately 13 km southwest of the McDougall Road Project in the area f the Woodstock Fault. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Golden Ridge deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization within the McDougall Road Project.

The MacDougall Road Property, totalling approximately 330 hectares, occurs within an under-explored area of western New Brunswick. There are no reports of diamond drilling within the project area as per compilation by Great Atlantic management of historic exploration data for the project.

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R Anderson"

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson President CEO Director 604-488-3900 - Office

Investor Relations: 1-416-628-1560 IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813199/great-atlantic-locates-antimony-mineralization-in-bedrock-100-owned-mcdougall-road-antimony--gold-property-new-brunswick