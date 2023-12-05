RT Minerals Corp. Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, December 5, 2023 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") announces results from the Company's October 23, 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

A total of 18 shareholders representing 26.12% of the total issued and outstanding shares at the record date of the AGM were voted.

Shareholders passed all resolutions set out in the management information circular of the Company dated September 20, 2023, including the re-election of the incumbent directors, and the approval of RTM's September 19, 2023 10% rolling stock option plan. The percent of votes in favour of the various motions were 100%.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% interest in a largely royalty-free portfolio of rare earth element, gold and base metal properties in Ontario. For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

William (Will) Elston, Director, RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-726-0604

