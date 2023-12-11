Mistango Appoints Jamie Spratt as CEO

Toronto, December 11, 2023 - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Spratt as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Jamie brings over 15 years of expertise in mining-focused capital markets, elevating the Company's strategic vision and operational capabilities.

"We are pleased to welcome Jamie to the team. His strong sector relationships, in-depth mining and metals knowledge and alignment with our values make him an excellent addition to lead Mistango forward," stated Stephen Stewart, Chairman of Mistango.

Jamie Spratt commented: "I am thrilled to join the Mistango team and continue building on what Stephen and the exploration team have accomplished to date. The Company has assembled a promising property portfolio in Ontario and Quebec, validated by our strategic partnership with Agnico Eagle. In our view, now is a great time to build a high-quality gold company, despite the challenging market conditions for juniors. We will take advantage of our technical expertise, operational strength and strong balance sheet to continue moving the Company forward in a disciplined fashion."

About Jamie Spratt

Jamie Spratt has extensive experience in equity research and investment banking. Most recently, he has been President at Walmsley Capital Inc. a mining focused advisory business since 2019. Prior to founding the firm, he spent 10 years in mining equity research at Clarus Securities Inc. where he built a strong track record with global institutional investors. Jamie began his career in investment banking, focusing on M&A in the metals/mining and industrial sectors.

He has an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, a B.A. in Applied Economics from Queen's University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Stock Option Grant

The Company is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to certain officers of the Company, allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 1,500,000 shares of the Company. 50% of the options vest one year from the grant date and are exercisable at $0.05 per share for five years from the grant date. The remaining 50% of the options vest two years from the grant date and are exercisable at $0.10 per share for five years from the grant date.

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on its Goldie project, 50km west of Thunder Bay, within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. The Company also owns the Ledden project, contiguous with QC Copper's Opemiska Copper-Gold mine. Mistango has partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ("Agnico") to develop its Kirkland West and Omega projects (the "Projects") under a $60M option agreement, whereby Agnico can earn up to 75% of the Projects. Mistango has a strong balance sheet and key strategic investors, including Agnico.

