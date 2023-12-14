SXG Drills 9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Gold (Uncut)

Hosted within 382 m @ 3.1 g/t Gold (Uncut) that traversed 10 high-grade veins

Assays up to 1,610 g/t Gold, 12 Intersections >20 g/t Gold,

Demonstrates continuity of structure and grade

Rising Sun Area Remains Open with Assays Pending for 15 Holes

VANCOUVER, December 14, 2023 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces the release of SDDSC092, another spectacularly long intersection with extremely high-grades of gold-antimony mineralization including 9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Au, the third best result on the project to date, at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia, owned 100% by Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") (Figure 5).

Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Two to four rigs continue to drill over the Christmas period in the main drill area at Sunday Creek where 15 holes (SDDSC093-106, 109) are currently being geologically processed and chemically analyzed, and four holes (SDDSC0107, 108A, 110, 111) are in drill progress (Figures 1-2).

Highlights:

SDDSC092 drilled at the Rising Sun Prospect included 9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Au (the third best result on the project to date) and traversed 10 individual high grade vein sets (Figures 1-3) within a broader interval of 382.3 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 382.3 m (uncut). Twelve intervals have >20 g/t Au (up to 1,610 g/t Au), 20 intervals have >15 g/t Au and 8 intervals have >5% Sb (up to 21.2% Sb).

The hole is a 33 m to 44 m strike extension on the same horizontal level as the previously reported drillhole SDDSC077B (404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (uncut)), which traversed 13 individual high grade vein sets (Figure 3).

• Selected highlights include:

6.2 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 406.2 m, including: 0.3 m @ 58.7 g/t AuEq (29.0 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 412.0 m 11.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 424.3 m, including: 0.6 m @ 78.3 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 427.6 m 5.4 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (6.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 604.6 m, including: 0.6 m @ 51.8 g/t AuEq (51.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 609.0 m 18.3 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 655.1 m, including: 0.2 m @ 173.8 g/t AuEq (160.0 g/t Au, 8.7% Sb) from 655.1 m 1.2 m @ 27.5 g/t AuEq (27.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 668.7 m 9.3 m @ 95.9 g/t AuEq (94.9 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 677.0 m, including: 1.8 m @ 489.4 g/t AuEq (484.5 g/t Au, 3.1% Sb) from 683.1 m

The Rising Sun area remains open up-dip, down-dip and along strike. 15 holes are currently being processed and analyzed, with 4 holes currently in progress (Figures 1-2).

Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$105.0 million (C$93.5 million) based on SXG's closing price on December 13, 2023 AEST.

Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "The last three months have been truly outstanding at the Sunday Creek project in Victoria, Australia. Today's release of SDDSC092 contains the third best intersection drilled at the project (9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Au) with each of the top five results occurring since September."

"Drilled to test the strike extensions of the high-grade vein sets at the Rising Sun area, SDDSC092 demonstrated greater volume at the property with a 33 m to 44 m strike extension along the "rungs of the ladder" from SDDSC077B, which was released in September and intersected 13 high-grade veins over 404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (uncut)."

"Although the summer holiday season is approaching in Australia, we expect a continuous flow of news from Southern Cross Gold which has 15 holes currently in the lab and soon to be released and two to four rigs continuing to drill over the Christmas period."

Results Discussion

SDDSC092 drilled at the Rising Sun Prospect included 9.3 m @ 95.9 g/t AuEq (94.9 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 677.0 m within a broader interval of 382.3 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 382.3 m (uncut). The hole traversed 10 individual high grade vein sets (Figures 1-3). Twelve intervals have >20 g/t Au (up to 1,610 g/t Au), 20 intervals have >15 g/t Au and 8 intervals have >5% Sb (up to 21.2% Sb).

SDDSC092 drilled a 33 m to 44 m strike extension of multiple mineralized veins at the same horizontal level as previously reported drillhole SDDSC077B ((404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (uncut)), which traversed 13 individual high grade vein sets (Figures 3). Selected highlights include:

32.8 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 313.0 m

6.2 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 406.2 m, including: 0.3 m @ 58.7 g/t AuEq (29.0 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 412.0 m

11.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 424.3 m, including: 0.6 m @ 78.3 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 427.6 m

35.4 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 453.6 m, including: 1.7 m @ 8.4 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 466.8 m

12.1 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 566.1 m, including: 0.2 m @ 31.8 g/t AuEq (27.2 g/t Au, 2.9% Sb) from 570.2 m 1.2 m @ 17.0 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 574.2 m

5.4 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (6.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 604.6 m, including: 0.6 m @ 51.8 g/t AuEq (51.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 609.0 m

0.7 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 649.8 m, including:

18.3 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 655.1 m, including: 0.2 m @ 173.8 g/t AuEq (160.0 g/t Au, 8.7% Sb) from 655.1 m 1.2 m @ 27.5 g/t AuEq (27.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 668.7 m

9.3 m @ 95.9 g/t AuEq (94.9 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 677.0 m, including: 1.8 m @ 489.4 g/t AuEq (484.5 g/t Au, 3.1% Sb) from 683.1 m



At these closer spacings the continuity of high-grade mineralized veins sets is encouraging. The very highest-grade interval in SDDSC092 (0.4 m @ 1,610.0 g/t Au from 684.5 m) intersected the dyke host in the RS80 vein. The closest intersection in the same vein set is SDDSC077B (0.7 m @ 18.2 g/t Au from 700.1 m), was drilled in the altered sediment hanging wall and is located 31 m to the NW. Drillhole SDDSC050 (0.6 m @ 57.6 g/t Au from 713.9 m) also intersected the RS80 vein 44 m below and 12 m along NW along strike from SDDSC092.

Pending Results and Update

With two to four diamond drill rigs operating at site over the Christmas period, and A$11.8M cash (as of August 31, 2023) Southern Cross Gold has stated that it anticipates drilling an additional 19,000 m by April 2024.

Fifteen holes (SDDSC093-106, 109) of those holes are currently being processed and analyzed, with four additional holes (SDDSC107, 108A, 110, 111) currently in progress (Figures 1 and 3).

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1-5 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1- 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated March 25, 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia, including the Rajapalot Au-Co PEA-stage project in Finland, the Skellefteå Au discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also currently holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia, including the Sunday Creek Au-Sb asset.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board, Further Information www.mawsongold.com 1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Forward-Looking Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC092 reported here (grey box), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes. For location see Figure 4.



Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 327 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC092 reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek inclined plan with 50 m influence looking down the plane of SDDSC092 (reported here) and SDDSC077 and SDDSC050.

Drill holes SDDSC077B and SDDSC092 lie at the same horizontal level while SDDSC050 is located 50 m below both these holes The very highest-grade interval in SDDSC092 (0.4 m @ 1,610.0 g/t Au from 684.5 m) intersected the dyke host in the RS80 vein. The closest intersection in the same vein set is SDDSC077B (0.7 m @ 18.2 g/t Au from 700.1 m), was drilled in the altered sediment hanging wall and is located 31 m to the NW. Drillhole SDDSC050 (0.6 m @ 57.6 g/t Au from 713.9 m) also intersected the RS80 vein 44 m below and 12 m along NW along strike from SDDSC092.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC092 803.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867882 295.5 79.0 -60 SDDSC093 610.9 Rising Sun 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -47.5 SDDSC094 23.3 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.2 68.5 -56 SDDSC094A 359.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68.5 -56 SDDSC095 368.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -53 SDDSC096 347.9 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68 -63.5 SDDSC097 62.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 276 -50.5 SDDSC097A 575 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 277 -50 SDDSC098 278.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 72 -48.5 SDDSC099 284.7 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 71.5 -58.5 SDDSC100 1042 Rising Sun 330482 5867891 289.5 74.5 -64 SDDSC101 181.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 63 -37 SDDSC102 596.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 75 -59 SDDSC103 260.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 53 -53 SDDSC104 595.2 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 64.5 -65.7 SDDSC105 353.6 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 275.3 -55.2 SDDSC106 653.5 Apolo 331291 5867823 316.8 279.5 -53 SDDSC107 In progress plan 860 m Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 77.5 -62 SDDSC108A In progress plan 900 m Apollo 331464 5867865 333 272.5 -50 SDDSC109 520.9 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 273.5 -44.5 SDDSC110 In progress plan 700 m Rising Sun 330482 5867892 289.5 78 -66 SDDSC111 In progress plan 510 m Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 270 -38

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC092 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC092 313.00 345.82 32.8 0.9 0.2 1.3 including 314.00 315.00 1.0 4.5 0.4 5.1 including 335.92 336.95 1.0 3.9 1.8 6.8 including 344.35 344.85 0.5 10.6 0.0 10.7 SDDSC092 396.60 396.95 0.3 0.3 5.2 8.6 SDDSC092 402.55 402.85 0.3 9.9 20.2 41.8 SDDSC092 406.15 412.30 6.2 2.1 1.2 4.1 including 408.30 408.60 0.3 9.2 4.2 15.9 including 411.98 412.30 0.3 29.0 18.8 58.7 SDDSC092 424.30 436.00 11.7 2.8 1.1 4.4 including 427.55 428.10 0.6 48.6 18.8 78.3 SDDSC092 453.60 489.00 35.4 1.1 0.1 1.3 including 461.40 461.70 0.3 7.7 0.5 8.5 including 466.80 468.50 1.7 7.9 0.3 8.4 including 479.00 479.84 0.8 10.7 0.1 10.9 including 485.00 485.40 0.4 0.6 2.8 5.1 SDDSC092 549.35 549.50 0.1 2.2 2.9 6.7 SDDSC092 566.13 578.23 12.1 2.0 0.4 2.5 including 570.21 570.40 0.2 27.2 2.9 31.8 including 574.18 575.37 1.2 12.6 2.8 17.0 SDDSC092 583.95 584.15 0.2 1.5 4.3 8.3 SDDSC092 604.60 610.00 5.4 6.2 0.0 6.2 including 604.60 605.00 0.4 7.0 0.3 7.6 including 609.00 609.58 0.6 51.7 0.1 51.8 SDDSC092 649.80 650.50 0.7 5.0 3.2 10.1 SDDSC092 655.10 673.40 18.3 4.4 0.4 5.0 including 655.10 655.30 0.2 160.0 8.7 173.8 including 657.70 658.30 0.6 6.3 1.1 8.1 including 661.00 661.18 0.2 1.0 4.6 8.2 including 662.75 662.97 0.2 7.3 7.5 19.1 including 668.70 669.90 1.2 27.1 0.3 27.5 SDDSC092 677.00 686.29 9.3 94.9 0.6 95.9 including 683.07 684.88 1.8 484.5 3.1 489.4

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC092 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Hole-ID From To Length Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC092 295.05 295.35 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 303.95 304.25 0.3 3.3 2.4 7.2 SDDSC092 304.25 305.00 0.8 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC092 305.00 306.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 306.00 307.00 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC092 307.00 308.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 308.00 309.00 1.0 0.4 1.2 2.2 SDDSC092 309.00 310.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 311.00 312.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 313.00 314.00 1.0 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC092 314.00 315.00 1.0 4.5 0.4 5.1 SDDSC092 316.00 317.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 317.00 318.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 318.00 318.90 0.9 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC092 318.90 319.40 0.5 0.9 2.5 4.9 SDDSC092 319.40 320.00 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 320.00 321.00 1.0 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC092 321.00 322.00 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC092 322.00 323.00 1.0 1.3 0.1 1.5 SDDSC092 323.00 324.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 324.00 324.40 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC092 324.40 324.82 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC092 324.82 325.30 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC092 325.30 326.00 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC092 326.00 326.50 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC092 326.50 326.90 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.2 SDDSC092 326.90 327.52 0.6 1.4 0.6 2.3 SDDSC092 327.52 327.85 0.3 0.4 1.3 2.5 SDDSC092 327.85 328.15 0.3 0.1 2.6 4.3 SDDSC092 328.15 328.65 0.5 0.1 1.2 2.0 SDDSC092 328.65 329.08 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC092 329.08 330.02 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 330.02 330.70 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 330.70 331.10 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 331.10 331.60 0.5 0.2 1.0 1.8 SDDSC092 331.60 332.00 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 332.45 332.75 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 333.30 333.50 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC092 333.50 333.98 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 333.98 334.18 0.2 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC092 334.18 334.62 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 334.62 334.92 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC092 334.92 335.30 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 335.30 335.62 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC092 335.62 335.92 0.3 3.0 0.1 3.3 SDDSC092 335.92 336.32 0.4 2.9 4.2 9.5 SDDSC092 336.32 336.65 0.3 2.0 0.1 2.1 SDDSC092 336.65 336.95 0.3 7.4 0.5 8.2 SDDSC092 336.95 337.30 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC092 337.30 337.70 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 337.70 338.12 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 338.12 338.43 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 339.00 339.57 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 339.57 339.95 0.4 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC092 339.95 340.30 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 340.30 340.60 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC092 340.60 341.00 0.4 1.4 0.1 1.5 SDDSC092 341.00 341.35 0.4 1.7 0.5 2.5 SDDSC092 341.35 341.65 0.3 2.0 0.5 2.7 SDDSC092 341.65 342.13 0.5 1.8 0.1 2.0 SDDSC092 342.13 342.53 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 343.35 343.75 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 343.75 344.35 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 344.35 344.85 0.5 10.6 0.0 10.7 SDDSC092 344.85 345.15 0.3 0.9 0.8 2.1 SDDSC092 345.15 345.40 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 345.40 345.82 0.4 0.7 0.7 1.8 SDDSC092 345.82 346.55 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 346.55 347.20 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 350.35 350.75 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 350.75 351.30 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 351.30 351.60 0.3 0.8 0.9 2.1 SDDSC092 365.45 366.30 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 366.30 367.00 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 374.60 375.60 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 377.20 377.55 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC092 378.00 378.30 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 380.80 381.10 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 381.10 381.45 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 384.40 384.85 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 384.85 385.60 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 385.60 386.00 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 386.00 387.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 390.70 391.33 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 391.33 391.95 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 391.95 392.35 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 392.35 392.60 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 396.30 396.60 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 396.60 396.95 0.4 0.3 5.2 8.6 SDDSC092 396.95 397.50 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC092 397.50 398.00 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 398.00 398.30 0.3 2.9 0.3 3.4 SDDSC092 398.30 399.05 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 399.85 400.40 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 400.40 400.75 0.4 1.3 0.3 1.8 SDDSC092 402.55 402.85 0.3 9.9 20.2 41.8 SDDSC092 402.85 403.37 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 403.37 404.25 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC092 405.20 406.15 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 406.15 407.15 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 407.15 407.65 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 408.30 408.60 0.3 9.2 4.2 15.9 SDDSC092 408.60 409.10 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 409.10 409.40 0.3 0.4 0.9 1.7 SDDSC092 411.10 411.98 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 411.98 412.30 0.3 29.0 18.8 58.7 SDDSC092 413.52 414.50 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 414.50 415.20 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 416.30 416.85 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 416.85 417.70 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 417.70 418.25 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 419.10 419.50 0.4 3.9 1.0 5.4 SDDSC092 419.50 419.95 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 420.60 420.90 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 420.90 421.20 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC092 421.85 422.30 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 423.95 424.30 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 424.30 424.70 0.4 1.7 0.4 2.3 SDDSC092 424.70 425.45 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 425.85 426.15 0.3 1.2 0.4 1.8 SDDSC092 426.15 426.80 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 426.80 427.10 0.3 1.0 0.1 1.1 SDDSC092 427.10 427.55 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC092 427.55 428.10 0.6 48.6 18.8 78.3 SDDSC092 428.10 428.60 0.5 2.0 1.4 4.1 SDDSC092 428.60 429.05 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC092 429.05 430.05 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 430.95 431.25 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 431.25 431.60 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC092 431.60 431.90 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 431.90 432.20 0.3 0.7 0.4 1.4 SDDSC092 432.20 432.65 0.5 0.5 0.4 1.2 SDDSC092 432.65 433.30 0.7 0.6 0.8 1.9 SDDSC092 433.30 433.85 0.6 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC092 433.85 434.50 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 434.50 435.05 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.7 SDDSC092 435.05 435.50 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 435.50 436.00 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC092 436.00 436.45 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 436.90 437.20 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 438.05 438.55 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 441.50 441.95 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 442.35 442.77 0.4 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC092 442.77 443.15 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 443.15 443.85 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 443.85 444.25 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 444.25 444.55 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 444.55 445.55 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 445.55 446.50 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 447.00 448.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 448.00 449.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 449.00 449.50 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC092 449.50 450.50 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 450.50 450.75 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 450.75 451.00 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 451.00 452.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 452.00 452.90 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 452.90 453.10 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 453.10 453.60 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 453.60 453.90 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 453.90 454.30 0.4 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC092 454.30 455.00 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 455.00 455.70 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 455.70 456.20 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 456.20 456.95 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 456.95 457.50 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC092 457.50 458.30 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 458.30 458.90 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 459.90 460.50 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 460.50 460.80 0.3 1.5 0.1 1.6 SDDSC092 460.80 461.40 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 461.40 461.70 0.3 7.7 0.5 8.5 SDDSC092 462.35 462.60 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 462.70 463.30 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 463.30 463.50 0.2 1.4 0.4 1.9 SDDSC092 463.50 464.50 1.0 2.1 0.5 2.8 SDDSC092 464.50 465.20 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 465.20 465.80 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC092 466.80 467.20 0.4 16.4 0.4 17.1 SDDSC092 467.20 467.75 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC092 467.75 468.00 0.3 5.3 0.4 6.0 SDDSC092 468.00 468.50 0.5 10.5 0.3 11.0 SDDSC092 468.50 468.80 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 468.80 469.00 0.2 2.5 0.7 3.6 SDDSC092 469.00 469.30 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC092 469.30 469.70 0.4 0.6 0.5 1.5 SDDSC092 469.70 469.90 0.2 1.6 0.7 2.7 SDDSC092 471.10 471.98 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC092 471.98 472.66 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC092 472.66 473.41 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC092 473.41 473.90 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 473.90 474.16 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC092 474.16 474.49 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 474.49 475.20 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 475.20 476.14 0.9 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC092 476.14 477.00 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 477.00 477.64 0.6 2.0 0.5 2.7 SDDSC092 477.64 478.43 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 478.43 479.00 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 479.00 479.84 0.8 10.7 0.1 10.9 SDDSC092 479.84 480.05 0.2 3.9 0.3 4.3 SDDSC092 480.05 481.04 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 481.04 481.21 0.2 2.7 0.3 3.2 SDDSC092 481.21 481.72 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC092 481.72 482.46 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 482.46 482.69 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 482.69 483.34 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 483.34 484.31 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC092 484.31 485.00 0.7 0.8 0.4 1.3 SDDSC092 485.00 485.40 0.4 0.6 2.8 5.1 SDDSC092 485.97 486.48 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.7 SDDSC092 487.52 488.45 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 488.45 488.66 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC092 488.66 489.00 0.3 1.1 0.1 1.3 SDDSC092 490.42 490.57 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 492.31 492.56 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 493.21 493.82 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 493.82 494.00 0.2 1.0 1.0 2.5 SDDSC092 494.00 494.39 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 494.39 494.61 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.7 SDDSC092 494.61 495.37 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 495.37 496.26 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 496.26 496.64 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 496.64 496.80 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 497.75 497.94 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 497.94 499.06 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 505.13 505.33 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 507.14 507.58 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 509.33 509.77 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 509.77 509.93 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 509.93 510.23 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 525.91 526.08 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 526.74 526.92 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 526.92 527.15 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 527.83 528.57 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 530.29 530.58 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 534.04 534.40 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 542.00 542.91 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 542.91 543.17 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 543.17 543.91 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 543.91 544.92 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC092 544.92 545.21 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.9 SDDSC092 545.21 545.95 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.9 SDDSC092 545.95 546.36 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.8 SDDSC092 546.36 546.65 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.8 SDDSC092 546.65 547.31 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 547.31 547.50 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC092 547.50 547.81 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC092 547.81 547.95 0.1 0.6 0.4 1.1 SDDSC092 547.95 548.51 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC092 548.51 548.75 0.2 0.4 2.8 4.8 SDDSC092 548.75 549.11 0.4 0.4 2.9 5.0 SDDSC092 549.11 549.35 0.2 0.7 1.5 3.0 SDDSC092 549.35 549.50 0.2 2.2 2.9 6.7 SDDSC092 549.50 550.18 0.7 0.5 0.8 1.8 SDDSC092 550.18 550.83 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 550.83 552.00 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 554.73 555.03 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 555.03 555.56 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 556.09 556.34 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 556.34 557.00 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 557.00 558.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 558.00 559.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 559.00 560.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 560.00 561.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 561.00 561.90 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 561.90 562.11 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC092 562.11 563.00 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 563.00 564.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 564.00 565.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 565.91 566.13 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 566.13 566.47 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC092 566.47 567.30 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 567.30 568.12 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 568.12 568.96 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 568.96 569.20 0.2 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC092 569.20 569.89 0.7 1.4 0.2 1.7 SDDSC092 569.89 570.21 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC092 570.21 570.40 0.2 27.2 2.9 31.8 SDDSC092 570.40 571.00 0.6 0.8 0.1 1.0 SDDSC092 571.00 572.00 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC092 573.00 573.21 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 573.21 574.18 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 574.18 574.28 0.1 9.0 0.6 10.0 SDDSC092 574.28 575.07 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 575.07 575.20 0.1 79.0 21.2 112.5 SDDSC092 575.20 575.37 0.2 22.5 2.8 26.9 SDDSC092 575.37 576.00 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 576.00 576.28 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC092 576.28 576.90 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 576.90 577.11 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 577.11 577.85 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 577.85 578.23 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 579.41 579.62 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 580.81 581.17 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 582.25 582.73 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC092 583.95 584.15 0.2 1.5 4.3 8.3 SDDSC092 588.29 588.64 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 588.64 588.86 0.2 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC092 588.86 589.67 0.8 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC092 590.57 590.99 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 591.66 592.20 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 595.01 596.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 603.09 603.64 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 604.60 605.00 0.4 7.0 0.3 7.6 SDDSC092 607.40 608.10 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 608.10 608.60 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 609.00 609.58 0.6 51.7 0.1 51.8 SDDSC092 609.58 610.00 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 614.00 615.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 615.00 615.50 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 616.70 617.40 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 618.00 619.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 619.00 619.80 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 619.80 620.70 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 621.20 621.65 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 621.65 622.20 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 622.20 622.80 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 623.60 624.10 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 624.10 625.00 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 625.00 626.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 626.90 627.20 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC092 628.20 628.85 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 628.85 629.30 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC092 629.30 630.10 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 630.10 630.90 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 631.50 632.00 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 632.00 632.80 0.8 2.9 1.0 4.5 SDDSC092 632.80 633.20 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC092 633.20 634.00 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 634.00 635.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 638.35 639.00 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC092 639.00 640.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 640.30 641.20 0.9 2.1 0.1 2.3 SDDSC092 641.20 642.20 1.0 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC092 643.20 643.80 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 644.50 644.90 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC092 644.90 645.40 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 646.70 646.90 0.2 2.4 2.4 6.2 SDDSC092 646.90 647.50 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 647.75 648.00 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 649.80 650.50 0.7 5.0 3.2 10.1 SDDSC092 651.10 651.30 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 655.10 655.30 0.2 160.0 8.7 173.8 SDDSC092 655.30 655.70 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC092 657.70 658.30 0.6 6.3 1.1 8.1 SDDSC092 658.30 659.15 0.9 3.9 0.5 4.7 SDDSC092 660.00 661.00 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC092 661.00 661.18 0.2 1.0 4.6 8.2 SDDSC092 661.18 661.72 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC092 661.72 662.75 1.0 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC092 662.75 662.97 0.2 7.3 7.5 19.1 SDDSC092 662.97 663.20 0.2 0.4 0.4 1.0 SDDSC092 663.20 663.50 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC092 663.50 664.00 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC092 664.00 664.40 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 664.66 665.40 0.7 2.6 0.4 3.1 SDDSC092 665.40 665.81 0.4 0.6 0.5 1.4 SDDSC092 665.81 666.81 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC092 667.52 668.00 0.5 1.0 0.1 1.1 SDDSC092 668.00 668.70 0.7 2.2 0.1 2.3 SDDSC092 668.70 668.85 0.2 12.0 0.4 12.6 SDDSC092 668.85 669.25 0.4 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC092 669.25 669.75 0.5 0.8 0.4 1.5 SDDSC092 669.75 669.90 0.2 200.0 0.6 200.9 SDDSC092 669.90 670.88 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 670.88 671.50 0.6 1.3 0.5 2.0 SDDSC092 671.50 671.84 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC092 671.84 672.48 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 672.48 673.00 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 673.00 673.40 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC092 674.00 675.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 677.00 678.00 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC092 678.00 679.00 1.0 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC092 679.00 680.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 680.00 681.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 681.00 681.60 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 681.60 682.27 0.7 2.1 0.1 2.3 SDDSC092 682.27 683.07 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 683.07 683.27 0.2 338.0 0.7 339.1 SDDSC092 683.27 683.84 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 683.84 684.15 0.3 72.1 2.1 75.4 SDDSC092 684.15 684.45 0.3 315.0 13.2 335.9 SDDSC092 684.45 684.88 0.4 1610.0 2.0 1613.2 SDDSC092 684.88 685.35 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC092 685.35 685.75 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC092 685.75 686.29 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 688.15 689.00 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 689.51 690.00 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 690.00 690.75 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 690.75 691.30 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 691.30 692.07 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 693.05 693.55 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 693.55 694.38 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC092 698.00 699.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 704.80 705.94 1.1 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 705.94 706.76 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 706.76 707.70 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 707.70 708.13 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 709.00 709.60 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 709.60 710.10 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC092 710.10 710.40 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC092 710.40 711.20 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 711.20 711.90 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 711.90 712.35 0.5 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC092 712.35 713.00 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 713.00 713.75 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 717.00 717.90 0.9 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC092 717.90 718.80 0.9 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC092 718.80 719.80 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 719.80 720.80 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 720.80 721.80 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 722.80 723.80 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 727.85 728.60 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 728.60 729.05 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 729.05 729.55 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 735.45 736.10 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 737.10 737.80 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 737.80 738.10 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC092 774.95 776.00 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC092 776.00 777.04 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SOURCE: Mawson Gold Ltd.

