Canada One Completes IP Survey over VMS Target at Abitibi East Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Vancouver, December 18, 2023 - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed an 46km gradient array induced polarization ("Gradient IP") survey over a potential Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") target on its Abitibi East Critical Minerals Project ("Abitibi East" or the "Project" or the "Property") located 60kms northeast of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

The Project is located on the western end of the world-class Abitibi Greenstone Belt, in proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp (119 Moz Au and 337 Moz Ag historical production)1, the Kidd Creek Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposit (2.5 Mt Zn, Cu, Ag Proven and Probable)2, and the Alexo-Dundonald nickel deposit (1,254 kt Ni, Cu, Co Indicated)3.

Highlights

46km Gradient IP survey completed

Objective of the survey is the identification and definition of a VMS target

Survey data results are currently being analyzed by the technical team with recommendations to follow

VMS deposits can be rich in zinc, copper, lead, silver and gold

Positive results will warrant next phase exploration, including potential drill target generation

Gradient IP Survey

Gradient IP is a fast and relatively inexpensive geophysical method to map conductivity and chargeability in the near surface. It provides a better understanding of the electrical properties of the area being explored to determine if chargeability and potential conductivity could be used for targeting mineralization.

A 46km GPS grid was established and the Gradient IP survey was carried out by GPS navigation using Garmin handheld units. Two IPR12 receivers were used simultaneously, gradient readings were taken along east/west lines spaced at 100m with readings taken at 50m intervals.

The main feature of the Gradient IP survey is a large broad chargeability high within the center of the survey area. The data is presently being reviewed by the technical team which will provide an interpretation of the data and recommendations for follow-up survey work.

About VMS Deposits

VMS deposits are one of the richest sources of metals such as copper, lead, and zinc globally. VMS deposits can also produce economic amounts of gold and silver as byproducts of mining these deposits.

Currently, global metal production from VMS deposits accounts for 22% of zinc, 9.7% of lead, 6% of copper, 8.7% of silver and 2.2% of gold. 4

Abitibi East Project

Poly-metallic critical mineral property with additional base and precious metal potential (Ni, Cu, Pt, Pd, Au, Zn)





Centrally located to the Timmins Mining (Au) Camp (60kms), Alexo-Dundonald (Ni-Cu-Co) deposit (20kms), and the Kidd Creek (Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag) operating mine (50kms)





Abitibi East covers 8050 Ha on the western end of the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt





No modern exploration since 1997. Past drilling has identified both VMS style and nickel mineralization





Historical sampling and assaying did not sample for gold and other critical elements - modern multi-element techniques are required

References

1 digigeodata.com

2 miningdataonline.com

3 class1nickel.com

4 mining.com

Marketing & Consulting Agreement

Further to the Company's, marketing and consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside") announced on December 7th, 2023. The start date of services under the Agreement is December 1st, 2023. Hillside provides SEO/PPC, email and SMS awareness, web development, media buying and distribution services.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

