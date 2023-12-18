Adyton Resources Corporation Appoints New Non-executive Director To Commence Strategic Review

TSX Venture Exchange: ADY

PORT MORESBY, Dec. 18, 2023 - Adyton Resources Corp. (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on a change to the Board and planned strategic review with a mandate to evaluate its Fergusson Island Gold and Feni Gold and Copper Projects in order to develop a clear pathway forward for these assets and a future direction for the Company.

Adyton also advises that it has elected not to proceed with the Caribe option transaction referred to in the market announcement dated July 18, 2023 and that the non-brokered placement of up to 104,758,886 common shares at a price of $0.0133 referred to in the market announcement dated July 18, 2023 will also not be proceeding.

Subject to TSXV approval, Adyton has appointed Mr Alan Doyle as a Non-Executive Director to the Board to fill the vacancy created by the prior resignation of Mr Anthony Williamson. Mr Doyle will oversee the next phase of the Company's growth and will lead a review of the potential of its existing assets, aid assist in identifying alternate business opportunities and re-focussing the Adyton's activities.

Mr Doyle holds a Bachelor of Geology from Macquarie University with post graduate studies in Mineral Economics and is a member of the Australian Institute of Mines and Metallurgy. He has over 40 years of experience in identifying, developing, financing and managing chrome, iron ore, gold and copper mining projects in South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Australia. He co-founded International Ferro Metals; a mining and smelting company which produces 4% of global ferrochrome supply and was listed on the LSE. Mr Doyle was co-founder of Sydney based Turnbull Doyle Resources, a private equity and investment banking company that listed public companies and raised capital, as well as providing corporate advisory services to mining companies. He is currently the Principal of Africa Pacific Capital, an investment banking and private equity firm, specializing in cross-border transactions in the resources sector.

Adyton Managing Director Mr Tim Crossley said "Mr Doyle's significant experience in a finance and advisory capacity as well as his technical expertise, makes him an ideal candidate to undertake this important review. We welcome him to the Board".

Adyton Resources Corp. is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

