E2Gold Closes $381,500 Financing

TORONTO, December 20, 2023 - E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU)(OTCQB:ETUGF) (the "Company" or "E2") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it

has issued an aggregate of 12,716,666 units ("Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $381,500.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"); with each whole Warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof.

All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring April 21, 2024. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to apply the gross proceeds from the Offering towards the exploration of its Hawkins project.

Insiders of the Company have received an aggregate of 783,333 common shares in connection with the issuance. All securities to be issued would be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day following the date of issuance. The issuance remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large flagship property, the 80 km long Hawkins Gold Project in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines. The property is anchored by the McKinnon Zone Inferred Resource of 6.2 Mt grading 1.65 Au g/t, for 328,800 ounces of gold.1 E2Gold is committed to increasing shareholder value through discoveries at Hawkins.

Note 1: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on Hawkins Gold Project, Ontario, by P&E Mining Consultants, effective date September 10, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Jeff Pritchard

Investor Relations

info@e2gold.ca

+1 647 699 3340

