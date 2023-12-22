Big Ridge Gold Corp Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, December 22, 2023 - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) ("Big Ridge" or "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on December 19, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario.

The Company's shareholders voted strongly in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All the director nominees set out in the management information circular dated November 9, 2023, were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company. Details of voting are as follows:

Director Votes

FOR % of Votes

Cast FOR Votes

WITHHELD % of Votes

WITHHELD Nick Tintor 79,896,459 99.70% 243,765 0.30% Michael Bandrowski 79,919,459 99.72% 220,765 0.28% William Williams 79,996,459 99.82% 143,765 0.18% Kristina Bates 80,024,459 99.86% 115,765 0.14% Rick Mazur 79,836,411 99.62% 303,813 0.38% James Maxwell 79,833,559 99.62% 306,665 0.38% Paul Pint 79,914,459 99.72% 225,765 0.28%

Big Ridge would like to congratulate Dr. Bill Williams as the new Chair of the Board. The Company would also like to thank its outgoing Chair, Mr. Nick Tintor, who will continue to serve the Company as a director.

The Company's shareholders also approved the resolution concerning the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor, the results of which are set out below.

Resolution Votes

FOR % of Votes

FOR Votes

WITHHELD OR ABSTAINED % of Votes

WITHHELD OR ABSTAINED Appointment of Auditors 84,930,819 99.98% 16,605 0.02%

The results of the voting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social license from our local communities. Big Ridge owns a 100% interest in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba and the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec. Big Ridge is the operator of the Hope Brook Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company currently owns 51% of the Hope Brook Gold Project and has an option to earn up to 80% by June 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

Big Ridge Gold Corp.

18 King Street East, Suite 1400

Toronto, ON, M5C 1C4

Tel: 416-540-5480

Email: Mike@bigridgegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-Looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-Looking statements in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including the closing of the Offering. All forward-looking statements are based on Big Ridge's and its employees' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Big Ridge, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Big Ridge does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on our behalf, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192090