Skeena Files Updated Feasibility Study Technical Report for Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, December 22, 2023 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a detailed Technical Report (the "Report") for the November 2023 Updated Feasibility Study at its 100% owned Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia.

The Report is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Feasibility Study" and is compliant with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The key highlights from the Report were initially announced by press release on November 14, 2023, and are summarized below. A copy of the full report is available on Skeena's website and has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company directs everyone to the filed technical report for details on the Updated Feasibility Study.

Eskay Creek 2023 Updated Feasibility Study Highlights:

After-tax net present value ("NPV")(5%) of C$2 billion at a base case of US$1,800 gold and US$23 silver

Industry-leading after-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 43% and an after-tax payback of 1.2 years on pre-production capital expenditures ("CAPEX")

Life of mine ("LOM") all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$687/oz gold equivalent ("AuEq") sold

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves for open-pit mining of 39.8 million tonnes ("Mt") containing 3.3 million ounces ("Moz") gold and 88.0 Moz silver (4.6 Moz AuEq)

Years 1-5: Average annual production of 450,000 oz at 5.5 g/t AuEq and average annual after-tax free cashflow of C$467 million

Years 1-10: Average annual production of 366,000 oz at 4.1 g/t AuEq and average annual after-tax free cashflow of C$361 million

Estimated pre-production CAPEX of C$713 million, yielding a compelling after-tax NPV:CAPEX ratio of 2.8:1

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the Eskay Creek and Snip Projects, two past-producing mines located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Definitive Feasibility Study for Eskay Creek in November 2023 which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of C$2B, 43% IRR, and a 1.2-year payback at US$1,800/oz Au and US$23/oz Ag.

Qualified Persons

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Randy Reichert, MSc (Eng), P.Eng., President & CEO and acting COO, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting activities on its projects.

