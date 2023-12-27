Elemental Altus Announces Director Change

Vancouver, December 27, 2023 - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or "the Company") announces that after more than sixteen years of combined service Steven Poulton, the Company's Executive Chairman has advised the Company of his intention to retire from the board effective January 01, 2024.

Mr. Poulton was the former Chief Executive and co-founder in 2007 of Altus Strategies plc, which merged with Elemental Royalties in 2022 to form the Company. The board would like to thank Mr Poulton for his invaluable contributions during his tenure and commends him for his unwavering service and dedication, as well as his longstanding support as a shareholder. Following his retirement from the board Mr Poulton will continue to be available as an independent consultant to the Company.

Steven Poulton, Executive Chairman commented:

"With the Company now in such a robust financial and strategic position and after almost seventeen years of combined service, most recently as Executive Chairman and prior to this as CEO and co-founder of Altus Strategies, the time has come for me to recharge and consider new opportunities. It has been an honour working with such a high calibre board and talented management team, and to have had the opportunity to materially contribute to building what I believe is the preeminent, growth-orientated, royalty income business. While the board kindly extended the invitation for me to remain as a director, my faith in them, our team and our excellent CEO Frederick Bell, satisfied me that this would not be necessary.

"I would like to thank all our shareholders who have, and continue, to support the Company and pay tribute to the trust and confidence of the Company's board and management team, as well as all former colleagues, who have worked together tirelessly to build, from the ground-up, the formidable business that Elemental Altus Royalties is today."

David Netherway, Lead Independent Director commented:

"Steven's contribution to the Company, has been exemplary and instrumental in our growth and strategic direction. Since assuming his current role as Executive Chairman, following the merger in August 2022 between Altus and Elemental, his leadership of the board has been characteristically diligent and highly effectual. During this period he has also been responsible for monetising our generative portfolio, resulting in five successful transactions in less than eighteen months. These deals have created 25 new gold and copper royalties and realised substantial value. Notable among the deals is the sale of our 'shovel ready' Diba gold project in Mali, which now forms part of the Sadiola Gold mine operated by Allied Gold, the sale of an 80.1% interest in our Egyptian gold portfolio to In2Metals where drilling is now already underway and the divestment of our Moroccan copper portfolio for a strategic equity holding in LSE listed Aterian Plc.

"Prior to Elemental Altus, Steven was the CEO and co-founder of Altus, where I also served as Independent Chairman from the founding of the business until its merger with Elemental. It has been a pleasure working with him over all these years. He has an impeccable track record for hard work, attention to detail and aligning his interest with shareholders, continually investing his capital alongside theirs. His infectious determination has helped build and shape talented teams capable of weathering the toughest market conditions. On behalf of the board and management, and on a personal basis, I thank Steven for his outstanding service and wish him the very best for his future endeavours."

On behalf of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

