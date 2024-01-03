Stillwater Critical Minerals to Display Drill Core at Upcoming Technical and Investor Events

VANCOUVER, January 3, 2024 - Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") is pleased to provide an update on upcoming promotional activities including core displays at major trade shows. The Company also announces it has applied for TSX-V approval to extend the expiry date of certain warrants by six months.

All core from 2023 resource expansion drilling completed at the Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co+Au project in Montana, as summarized in a news release December 5, 2023, is now in process at the assay lab with results pending.

Upcoming Events

Stillwater Critical Minerals confirms that senior executives including Michael Rowley, President and CEO, and Dr. Danie Grobler, Vice-President of Exploration, will attend the following upcoming trade shows:

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) January 21 - 22. For more information, click here. Association of Mineral Exploration of British Columbia's (AMEBC) Roundup Conference in Vancouver, BC, January 22 to 25. For more information, click here. Prospector and Developer's Association Conference (PDAC) in Toronto, March 3-6. For more information, click here.

Core from the Company's 2023 drill campaign at its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana will be on display at all three shows. Intervals will be presented from multiple new mineralized zones intercepted within and outside of the current resource area, in addition to past intercepts from up to nine kilometers east across the 32-kilometer-long project, in order to relate both the grade and scale of the project.

Warrant Extension

The Company has applied for TSX-V approval to extend the expiry date of certain warrants that are due to expire January 17, 2024 (the "January Warrants"). Per the application, 21,635,000 January Warrants that were originally issued as part of a financing completed in June 2020 will be extended to a new expiration date of July 17, 2024. Each January Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.30.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQB: PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team and a strategic investment by Glencore, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, delineates a compelling suite of critical minerals contained within five Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West, which host a total of 1.6 billion pounds of nickel, copper and cobalt, and 3.8 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold, and remains open for expansion along trend and at depth. Results are pending from resource expansion drilling completed in 2023.

Stillwater also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

