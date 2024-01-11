Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation Completes Sampling Program at Cuatro Hermanos

Assays up to 16.25 Percent Copper

News Release Highlights:

The Company has completed a comprehensive sampling program at the Cuatro Hermanos Porphyry Copper Project, highlighted with assays returning up to 16.25% Copper.

82 rock samples were collected across the 4H Project focused on areas that have received minimal historical attention.

20 samples in the south conglomerate zone averaged Cu grades of 1.736%

Vancouver, January 11, 2024 - Sonoran Desert Copper Corp. (TSXV: SDCU) ("SDCU'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the comprehensive sampling program on the Company's Cuatro Hermanos Porphyry Copper Project (the "4H Project").

The 4H Project is located in Sonora, Mexico, and comprises 10 concessions totalling 8,125 hectares and contains a large porphyry copper-molybdenum system with surface measurements of at least four kilometres east-west by two kilometres north-south. The Company released a recent NI 43-101 report on the 4H Project in October 2023 which comprised a review of historical work. Historical resources were last estimated in 2008:





Primary sulphide mineralisation is chalcopyrite and molybdenite with secondary oxide chalcocite.

CEO Brian Leeners stated, "We are thrilled to announce these exceptional results from our sampling program across various areas of the 4H Project in Sonora, Mexico. In particular, the copper grades in the South Conglomerates greatly exceeded our expectations, underscoring our view that the soluble copper content in the North and South Conglomerates, in addition to the supergene zones at the 4H Project have the combined potential for a significant Heap Leach & SX-EW operation. These outstanding results combined with the enormous size and potential of the 4H Copper Moly Porphyry, affirm our position as a rising player in the junior copper sector. We look forward to leveraging this positive momentum as we continue to advance and develop the 4H Project in Sonora."

Sampling Program

Under the sampling program, 82 rock samples were collected with a focus on the areas of the 4H Project that have received minimal historical attention.

New Zones

Noemi Zone - 10 samples collected

NOEMI Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Ag (ppm) Au (ppm) Min 37.7 2.57 1.14 0.02 Max 1915 67 173 5.21 Average 336.5 18.0 45.5 1.0 Std Deviation 572.9 18.1 61.7 1.6

10 samples were collected from the Noemi Zone. Noemi is a higher-level PCD apophyses and returned elevated precious metals values. No drill results exist for this target, however there is road access to the test pits on the peaks. Noemi Zone is interpreted to be peripheral to the primary Cu-Mo Zone of the porphyry complex due to the elevated Ag, Au, Pb, and Zn.

South Conglomerate Zone - 20 samples collected

SOUTH CONGLOMERATE Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Ag (ppm) Min 102 1.68 0.21 Max 162,500 49.8 1.54 Average 17,363 22.1 0.9 Std Deviation 35,184 13.9 0.3

The combined surface areas of the known conglomerates (North and South) at 4H is 1.7 million square metres (170 hectares). The recent sampling program focused on the South Conglomerate area and those 20 samples provided an average Cu grade of 1.736% (see table).

South Conglomerate Copper Assays (PPM / %)

Sample # Easting (m) Northing (m) Cu (%) 1843843 631128 3139681 1.095 1843844 631128 3139671 1.280 1843845 631054 3139725 0.010 1843846 630936 3139801 0.380 1843848 630944 3139801 0.464 1843849 630882 3139759 0.194 1843850 630882 3139749 0.209 1843851 630710 3139684 0.253 1843852 630642 3139689 1.155 1843853 630642 3139699 0.796 4H015a 631139 3139658 1.570 4H015b 631139 3139648 2.170 4H015c 631139 3139638 1.090 4H016 631085 3139692 1.755 4H017b 630938 3139802 0.316 4H033 631156 3139705 1.025 4H034 631200 3139691 3.590 4H036 631516 3139506 0.473 4H037 631713 3139029 16.250 4H038 631777 3138933 0.650 Average 1.736%

The South Conglomerate area is relatively higher grade. The immediate development plan is to conduct percussion drilling in this area. It is anticipated that this drilling program, along with permitting, metallurgy and acid-sourcing will all be completed in 2024.

The soluble copper content in the North and South Conglomerates, in addition to the supergene zones at 4H are interpreted to have the combined potential for a significant Heap Leach & SX-EW operation.

Historic Zones

Main Zone - 6 samples collected within the historic resource area

MAIN Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Ag (ppm) Min 93.1 4.13 0.05 Max 274 215 6.45 Average 196.6 100.1 1.7 Std Deviation 60.1 89.9 2.6

This magmatic breccia is comprised of at least 5 fertile porphyritic intrusives of intermediate composition with a fertile granodioritic matrix. Multi-generational porphyry mineralization is inferred from intrusive clasts displaying A + B-type veins which are later cut by A + B-type veins cutting both matrix and clasts.

West Zone - 6 samples collected

WEST Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Ag (ppm) Min 37.8 17.25 0.23 Max 2750 391 3.61 Average 1204.8 131.3 1.44 Std Deviation 977.6 141.2 1.2

The 2008 core drilling proved the West Zone to be a significant future development target within the 4H Project. Basin and range tectonics have affected the entire region and several large post-mineral faults have displaced portions of the porphyry body, but the primary zone is largely intact. Initial data compilation and 3D modelling indicate a good probability to connect the Main and West Zones.

Cactus Zone - 3 samples collected

CACTUS Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Ag (ppm) Min 1,840 132 8.17 Max 67,900 336 13.95 Average 35,980 217.5 10.6 Std Deviation 33,086 105.9 3.0

The Cactus Zone is an upper level structural porphyry copper target immediately NE of the Main Zone. The high moly content may indicate that this is another mineralized apophyses to test at depth.

San Lorenzo Zone - 37 samples collected

SAN LORENZO Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Ag (ppm) Min 4 0.14 0.01 Max 22,500 96.70 60.00 Average 705 8.22 2.46 Std Deviation 3,688 17.73 9.99

This is a large concession that needs to be evaluated further. There is a large intrusion exposed along a major SW-NE structure that follows the southeastern boundary of the concession.

Case Lewis, P.Geo., a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved this news release.

About Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation

Sonoran Desert Copper Corp. is focused on the development of its Cuatro Hermanos copper / molybdenum porphyry project in Sonora, Mexico (the "4H Project").

