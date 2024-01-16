Karora Resources Signs Long-Term Power Purchase Agreement and Announces Plan to Achieve a 20% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA"), a critical first step in achieving its initial target to reduce Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions by 20% by 2030, compared to a 2024 forecasted business-as-usual baseline. The agreement forms an integral part of Karora's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") strategy which is outlined in Karora's latest ESG report (2022) now published and available for download on the Company's website at https://www.karoraresources.com/download/Karora-ESG-Report-2022.pdf.

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "The release of Karora's second ESG report was delayed slightly while we finalized a new Power Purchase Agreement. The report is highlighted by this long-term PPA for our Higginsville operations, including required supporting power distribution infrastructure. This is an exciting step for us as the PPA will replace current on-site diesel power generation of 7MW as the primary power source for Higginsville. Once the new PPA is fully implemented in 2025, we expect to realize a significant reduction of 11-13% in Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions by 2030. The anticipated reduction in carbon emissions represents approximately 40% of our initial targeted 20% Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction by 2030, placing our goals well within reach.

We remain committed to implementing additional initiatives to achieve our 2030 target and are evaluating technology and efficiency-based solutions to further reduce our emissions. We are also analyzing the use of supplemental renewable power and fuel switching including the potential for increased use of bio diesel.

Guided by our comprehensive ESG Strategy developed in 2021, we have continually worked to enhance ESG integration into our governance processes and risk management systems. I believe the steps we have taken to formally integrate ESG factors into everything we do at Karora make us a much stronger Company for all our stakeholders.

Further details on our ESG efforts can be found in our 2022 ESG report available on Karora's website."

ESG Performance Highlights from Latest Report

Developed new ESG-related policies to enhance oversight:

Potable Water Management Policy



Cultural Heritage Policy



Stakeholder Engagement Policy





Maintained zero fatalities and zero near miss rates for employees and contractors.





Established a target to reduce our absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 20% by 2030, compared to a 2024 forecasted business-as-usual baseline. We have identified an initial plan to achieve this target, which focuses on conversion to cleaner energy sources.





Our Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions were compensated for the second consecutive year through the purchase and retirement of a 95,000 tonne portfolio of verified carbon offset credits.

