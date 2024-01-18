American Eagle Releases Updated Technical Presentation and Webinar

Highlights:

The updated Technical Presentation focuses on American Eagle's latest drill results, including 302 m of 1.09% Copper Equivalent within 606 m of 0.74% Copper Equivalent, beginning at 98 m downhole in NAK23-17.

Technical Presentation details NAK's IP survey and its correlation to the highest grade intersections that will guide high-priority targets for 2024's drill campaign.

American Eagle has posted a webinar with its technical team discussing these results.

American Eagle will present at the Metals Investment Forum on January 20 and attend the Vancouver Resources Investment Conference on January 21 st and 22 nd .

Drill Core from NAK's 2024 Drill program will be displayed at AME's Mineral Exploration Roundup Core Shack on January 24 and 25 at Booth 820.

Toronto, January 18, 2024 - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to share an updated comprehensive Technical Webinar and Presentation on its NAK project, located near Smithers, British Columbia, Canada. The Company is also pleased to provide details of its executive and technical team's participation at three Vancouver, British Columbia conferences during January 2024.

American Eagle Conference Schedule in January

On January 20 at 10:45 am PT American Eagle presents at the Metal Investors Forum Vancouver in the Star Sapphire Ballroom and Foyer (Level 3) in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel. Learn more about the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver

On January 21-22, American Eagle will attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in the Exhibit Hall at Vancouver Convention Centre West.

On January 22-25, American Eagle is exhibiting at both #1201 at the AME Roundup Conference in the Exhibit Hall at Vancouver Convention Centre East. NAK Core will be display at Core Shack Booth #820 on January 24 and January 25 Learn more about the 2024 AME Roundup Conference

Please get in touch with the Company to arrange an in-person meeting at any of these conferences.

About American Eagle's NAK Project

The NAK Project lies within the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of central B.C. It has excellent infrastructure, being accessed by a network of active all-season logging roads, and being supported by proximity not only by nearby logging camps, but also by the vibrant town of Smithers B.C., through which a cross-Canada rail line and a major Provincial Highway (Hwy. 16) pass. The property is also close to the past-producing Bell and Granisle open pit Cu-Au mines. Historical drilling and geophysical, geological and geochemical work at NAK, which began in the 1960's, tested only to shallow depths, but the work revealed a very large near-surface copper-gold system that measures over 1.5 km x 1.5 km. Drilling by the Company in 2022 and 2023 has returned significant intervals of high grade copper-gold mineralization that lie beyond the extent of historical drilling, indicating that a number of zones of near surface and deeper mineralization, locally with considerably higher grades, exist within the broad NAK property mineralizing system.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle is focused on exploring its NAK project in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district of central British Columbia. In May, the Company announced a strategic investment by Teck Resources Limited, who now owns a 19.9% equity stake in the Company after subsequent investments in August and November 2023.

Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416.644.1567

Email: amoreau@oregroup.ca

www.americaneaglegold.ca

QP Statement

Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and 'qualified person' for the purposes of Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to, statements regarding whether the Company can exercise its option to acquire the Project as anticipated and whether the Company's exploration efforts on the Project produce the results anticipated by management. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results might differ materially from those suggested in forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

