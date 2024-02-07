Kermode Reports 2023 Review and 2024 Plans for Vancouver Island Projects

"SANTA ANNA"

The following assays were previously reported by Kermode on December 5, 2023. The samples were taken from approximately thirteen areas of interest as part of an ongoing sampling program that commenced in August, 2023. Kermode previously published pictures of these samples and videos showing the exploration field work done to collect these samples and others.

Further information about all rock samples is provided below.

Rock Sample Details for BLACK PANTHER Property Sample Number Location EASTING

(ZONE 10N) NORTHING

(ZONE 10N) Type Details K487273 Near Panther Minfile Area 381383 5438534 2.0 m 7m area with veins up to 10cm and pods of pyrite up to 50cm. Mineralization is semi-massive to massive. Sample from a 40cm wide pod containing 80% pyrite and 10% brown/red sulphides, minor chalcopyrite. The host is Basalt with chlorite-epidote-carbonate alteration. K487274 200m From Panther Minfile Area 381354 5438487 1.1 m 3m wide area of oxidation which has disseminated - massive pyrite. Near vertical vein of massive pyrite with minor chalcopyrite. Basaltic host with carbonate/epidote alteration. Sample across all mineralized portions. K487630 270m From Father & Son Creek 380101 5440963 Float 30m wide area on newly cut road 500m from Thistle and 270m from Father & Son Creek. Cemented Overburden contained 11 float rocks up to 15 kg. A sample broken from a 15kg boulder contained 30% chalcopyrite, 30% pyrite and 20% magnetite. K487634 Thistle Mine Lower Glory Hole 380460 5440555 Chip Chip sample taken from an area of mineralization at least 2m wide in the left part of Lower Glory Hole. Grey siliceous volcanic with 30% chalcopyrite and 10% pyrite. Abundant malachite and azurite staining. K487275 Tan Minfile/B&K Minfile 384465 5439501 Float Float sample from a 20 kg quartz sulphide chunk with 15% pyrite, 15% chalcopyrite, 5% galena, and possible disseminated visible gold. The sample is heavily disseminated in white quartz in a creek 300m above Tan Minfile but likely travelled from further up near B&K as the boulder was moderately rounded.

Property Option Deal Terms

LUCKY STRIKE:

--To earn 100% ownership of the project, Kermode must make these payments.

--900,000 common shares of Kermode on or before July 19, 2024. In addition to the payment of 900,000 common shares made on July 19, 2022 and 900,000 common shares made on July 19, 2023.

--The Net Smelter Return royalty is set at 2% two percent with a buy-down of $1M one million dollars to reduce the royalty to 1% one percent.

--There are no Sales Participation Rights, nor work commitments.

SANTA ANNA:

--To earn 100% ownership of the project, Kermode must make these payments.

--2,800,000 common shares of Kermode on or before Septemer 21, 2025 and 3.500,000 common shares of Kermode on or before September 21, 2028. In addition to the payment of 2,100,000 common shares made on September 21, 2023.

--The Net Smelter Return royalty is set at 2% two percent with a buy-down of $3.5M three and a half million dollars to eliminate the royalty.

--The Sales Participation Right (SPR) is set at 7% seven percent of gross proceeds of any transaction in the next ten years.

--There are no work commitments.

MOUNT SICKER:

--To earn 100% ownership of the project, Kermode must make these payments.

--Cash payments totalling $210,000 by September 21, 2029.

--Common shares payments totalling 20,000,000 in a series of payments before September 21, 2029. Kermode has not paid any shares yet.

--The Net Smelter Return royalty is set at 2% two percent where half can be eliminated for one million dollars $1,000,000.

--The Sales Participation Right (SPR) is set at 5% five percent of gross proceeds of any transaction in the next ten years.

--There are no work commitments.

BLACK PANTHER:

--To earn 100% ownership of the project, Kermode must make these payments.

--Common shares payments totalling 3,600,000 in a series of payments before August 26, 2026. In addition to the payment of 1,200,000 common shares made on August 11, 2023.

--The Sales Participation Right (SPR) is set at 30% thirty percent of gross proceeds of any transaction in the next ten years.

--The Net Smelter Return royalty is set at 3% three percent with a buy-down of $6M six million dollars to eliminate the royalty.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jacques Houle, P. Eng, a Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards. Mr. Houle is independent to Kermode.

QA/QC Statement

The most recent work conducted on the subject property by the Company utilized commercial laboratories for all geochemical analyses and was conducted using industry-standard chain of custody procedures with all samples. Due to the preliminary nature of the field geochemistry programs, no blind analytical blanks and standards were utilized by the Company; and only the internal procedures employed by the commercial laboratories were utilized for QA/QC protocols. The Qualified Person is satisfied that these procedures and protocols are sufficient for the current status of the subject property. The assays were completed by ALS Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, BC.

About Kermode

Kermode is a junior mining company hunting for exploration opportunities around the world.

