Peruvian Metals Announces Change in Financial Year End

Edmonton, February 9, 2024 - Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it is changing its financial year-end to March 31 from its current year-end of December 31. As a result, the Corporation will file an additional interim report as at December 31, 2023 and will report audited financial results for a 15-month transition year from January 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 (with a comparative of the 12 months ended December 31, 2022). Afterwards, the Corporation will revert to a customary reporting calendar based on a March 31 year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day of June, September and December and March each year.

The Company believes this change of financial year-end will allow it to complete its audit requirements with greater efficiency and will better align the Corporation's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group in the mineral resources and development sector, which will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.

The notice for the change in financial year-end required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations will be filed under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. Our business model is to provide clients with toll milling services and produce high-grade marketable sulphide concentrates from mineral purchases. The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Company with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

ON BEHALF OF Peruvian Metals Corp.

(Signed) Jeffrey Reeder

For additional information, contact:

Jeffrey Reeder, C.E.O.

Telephone: (647) 302-3290

Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

Evan Eadie, Corporate Development

Tel: (647)-370-5268

E-mail: evan@peruvianmetalsir.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com.While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197332