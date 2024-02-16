Appointment of Joint Corporate Secretaries

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16 , 2024 / Velox Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV:VLX) ("Velox" or "the Company") advises that it's Corporate Secretary, Sarah Wilson, has resigned effective from 16 February 2024. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Silfia Morton and Ms Karien Slabbert as the new Joint Corporate Secretaries of Velox Energy Materials Inc. Ms Wilson is thanked for her contribution to the Company during her time as Corporate Secretary.

Ms Silfia Morton is a Chartered Accountant with a Master's degree in commerce, specializing in financial management, financial reporting and risk compliance and management. Ms Morton has served as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for a number of ASX listed and unlisted public companies and has previously spent twelve years as senior audit manager at one of the leading international Audit, Tax & Advisory firms, where she was focused on engagements across the mining, technology and manufacturing sectors. Silfia's experience includes expertise in matters of corporate governance and compliance support, as well as managing and executing corporate transactions including assets acquisitions and disposal, capital raisings, IPOs, and ASX listings.

Ms Karien Slabbert is a Company Secretary with Source Governance, a national outsourced company secretarial provider and has over 14 years' experience in the legal industry, with a background in litigation, commercial and corporate law. She has been a director of a law firm, managed corporate operations and a Company Secretary, through which she has developed a strong business acumen and skills ranging from risk management, compliance, strategy development and sound corporate governance practices. Karien has experience working with regulators and has worked with boards of both listed and unlisted companies.

Ms Morton and Ms Slabbert are both based in Perth, Western Australia.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer and President of Velox Energy Materials Inc., Simon Coyle.

Please visit our website at www.veloxenergymaterials.com.au for further information.

Investor Relations Contacts

Andrew Rowell

Investor Relations - Australia

M: +61 400 466 226

Email: andrew@whitenoisecomms.com

SOURCE: Velox Energy Materials Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com